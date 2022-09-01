ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka woman loses $800 in rental scam

A 27-year-old Eureka woman reportedly was scammed out of $800 when she tried to rent a house on Randall Street in St. Louis that someone had advertised as available on Craigslist. However, the real estate agent handling the property told investigators the man the woman spoke to about renting the home was not the owner, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Safe containing $22,000 in cash stolen from Hillsboro-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 53-year-old House Springs man as a possible suspect in the theft of a safe that contained $23,480 in cash and other items. The safe was stolen from a home in the 7200 block of Tower Road north of Hillsboro, authorities reported.
HILLSBORO, MO
wgel.com

Numerous Drug & Other Charges In Montgomery County

During the early morning hours of September 1st Montgomery County Deputies responded to the Raymond area to investigate a traffic violation complaint. During the course of the investigation, deputies located the suspect vehicle in the Village of Raymond and made contact with the suspected driver, identified as 40 year old Daniel J. Vickery, of Raymond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Three arrested following report of burglary in progress at Arnold business

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old St. Louis man in connection with attempted burglary at Preferred Waste Concepts, 18 Tenbrook Industrial Park. Before that suspect was stopped and arrested, Arnold Police pulled over another pickup and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man and a 40-year-old Bismarck woman who weren’t connected to the burglary but allegedly were found with drugs, authorities reported.
ARNOLD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edwardsville, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Edwardsville, IL
KMOV

3 stabbed outside Metro East bar overnight

MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed outside a bar in Mascoutah overnight. The stabbing happened outside Skootr’s Restaurant and Bar on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The bar says someone on a bike, who was not a customer, came by the bar and stabbed three people outside.
MASCOUTAH, IL
FOX 2

Worker crushed and killed at Swansea, Illinois business

SWANSEA, Ill. – A worker was killed at Century Castings Corporation in Swansea, Illinois Friday morning. The Swansea Police Department said a 59-year-old man was crushed by hydraulic machinery at approximately 6 a.m. Police said officers arrived at the scene within one minute of the emergency and “ran towards the victim and the large machinery. […]
SWANSEA, IL
advantagenews.com

Limited hazardous waste collections resume in Madison County

The State of Illinois recently put a hold on household hazardous waste collections, as an incinerator in Ohio that dealt with much of the waste went offline after a fire. Madison County has worked out a process whereby they will be able to resume limited collections at its facility in Wood River.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Call Blocking#Scams#Caller Id#Fraud
5 On Your Side

Steelworkers voice frustrations during Granite City Labor Day Parade

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — The Granite City Labor Day Parade brought Metro East union workers together with their families to celebrate the hard work that means so much to them. “Showing our strength within our jobs, fighting for what's fair for workers within the community. I'm part of Local 2887 out of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, I'm the President. And it's very important to stand up for workers' rights. Workers aren't always treated fairly and we are the backstop to that,” Julie Latempt-Brazier said.
GRANITE CITY, IL
WDTN

Officials say they have found missing helicopter

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died. Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard […]
BARREN COUNTY, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, September 5th, 2022

A 36-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of a controlled substance and on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant. Adam King was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 23-year-old Colton Downes of Jefferson Street in Sandoval for misdemeanor battery....
MARION COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 14+ years in prison on gun and drug charges

U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel sentenced a man from Florissant, Missouri to 14 years and three months in prison on drug and gun charges. The investigation into Deandre J. White began with the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy in St. Louis on Feb. 22, 2020, during which White was identified as a suspect, according to a sentencing memorandum filed in court. The boy’s 9-year-old sister was also shot and wounded. The investigation revealed that White was heavily involved in selling fentanyl and guns, the memo says.
FLORISSANT, MO
5 On Your Side

Mother killed by husband in Hazelwood, police say

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Police arrested a man they say killed his wife in Hazelwood early Sunday morning. The victim's family on Monday said her name was Cristina Smith. She was 37 years old. In a press release Sunday afternoon, the Hazelwood Police Department said officers were looking for Gregory...
HAZELWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy