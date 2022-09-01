Read full article on original website
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka woman loses $800 in rental scam
A 27-year-old Eureka woman reportedly was scammed out of $800 when she tried to rent a house on Randall Street in St. Louis that someone had advertised as available on Craigslist. However, the real estate agent handling the property told investigators the man the woman spoke to about renting the home was not the owner, Eureka Police reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Safe containing $22,000 in cash stolen from Hillsboro-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 53-year-old House Springs man as a possible suspect in the theft of a safe that contained $23,480 in cash and other items. The safe was stolen from a home in the 7200 block of Tower Road north of Hillsboro, authorities reported.
wgel.com
Numerous Drug & Other Charges In Montgomery County
During the early morning hours of September 1st Montgomery County Deputies responded to the Raymond area to investigate a traffic violation complaint. During the course of the investigation, deputies located the suspect vehicle in the Village of Raymond and made contact with the suspected driver, identified as 40 year old Daniel J. Vickery, of Raymond.
myleaderpaper.com
Three arrested following report of burglary in progress at Arnold business
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old St. Louis man in connection with attempted burglary at Preferred Waste Concepts, 18 Tenbrook Industrial Park. Before that suspect was stopped and arrested, Arnold Police pulled over another pickup and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man and a 40-year-old Bismarck woman who weren’t connected to the burglary but allegedly were found with drugs, authorities reported.
OSHA investigation launched for Swansea employee killed at work
A Fox 2 follow-up on the breaking news we brought you yesterday morning.
KMOV
3 stabbed outside Metro East bar overnight
MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed outside a bar in Mascoutah overnight. The stabbing happened outside Skootr’s Restaurant and Bar on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The bar says someone on a bike, who was not a customer, came by the bar and stabbed three people outside.
Worker crushed and killed at Swansea, Illinois business
SWANSEA, Ill. – A worker was killed at Century Castings Corporation in Swansea, Illinois Friday morning. The Swansea Police Department said a 59-year-old man was crushed by hydraulic machinery at approximately 6 a.m. Police said officers arrived at the scene within one minute of the emergency and “ran towards the victim and the large machinery. […]
advantagenews.com
Limited hazardous waste collections resume in Madison County
The State of Illinois recently put a hold on household hazardous waste collections, as an incinerator in Ohio that dealt with much of the waste went offline after a fire. Madison County has worked out a process whereby they will be able to resume limited collections at its facility in Wood River.
Steelworkers voice frustrations during Granite City Labor Day Parade
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — The Granite City Labor Day Parade brought Metro East union workers together with their families to celebrate the hard work that means so much to them. “Showing our strength within our jobs, fighting for what's fair for workers within the community. I'm part of Local 2887 out of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, I'm the President. And it's very important to stand up for workers' rights. Workers aren't always treated fairly and we are the backstop to that,” Julie Latempt-Brazier said.
Officials say they have found missing helicopter
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died. Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard […]
Car stolen at north St. Louis gas pump while victim was inside gas station
An investigation is underway after a thief stole a man's car at a north St. Louis gas pump Friday morning while he went inside the gas station.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, September 5th, 2022
A 36-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of a controlled substance and on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant. Adam King was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 23-year-old Colton Downes of Jefferson Street in Sandoval for misdemeanor battery....
If you're in St. Louis County, don't put your mail in the blue post boxes
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The message from police departments in St. Louis County is "don't use the blue post office drop boxes." After break-ins in Chesterfield, Town and Country and Clayton, Sergeant Robert Powell with the Chesterfield Police Department is urging residents to skip the drive-through line and "conduct all business inside the facility."
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 14+ years in prison on gun and drug charges
U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel sentenced a man from Florissant, Missouri to 14 years and three months in prison on drug and gun charges. The investigation into Deandre J. White began with the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy in St. Louis on Feb. 22, 2020, during which White was identified as a suspect, according to a sentencing memorandum filed in court. The boy’s 9-year-old sister was also shot and wounded. The investigation revealed that White was heavily involved in selling fentanyl and guns, the memo says.
Man charged after cigarettes, beer stolen in series of St. Louis break-ins
A man faces criminal charges after investigators say he stole large amounts of cigarettes and beer in a series of St. Louis break-ins this year.
'It's just surprising': Community members react to triple stabbing outside restaurant in Mascoutah
MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Two women and one man were stabbed outside a restaurant and bar in Mascoutah, Illinois, Sunday morning. Mascoutah police were called to Skootr's Restaurant & Bar around 12:30 a.m. in response to the stabbing. While there are still many unanswered questions, it's left many community members,...
Hazelwood woman killed in vicious attack; husband charged with murder
St. Louis construction worker confronts man, then held at gunpoint several hours; charges filed
A criminal case proceeds after a man reportedly held a St. Louis construction worker at gunpoint for several hours after a confrontation.
KSDK
Suspect arrested in homicide of mother in Hazelwood
A man was taken into custody after being accused of killing his wife Sunday morning. He was taken into custody without incident.
Mother killed by husband in Hazelwood, police say
