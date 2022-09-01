ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Freeport shows off some art in the park

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport's Krape Park has turned into an art showcase for the past 15 years, and Sunday was no different. The Freeport Park District and Art Museum joined forces to put on "Art in the Park." Festival goers got the chance to see works from local artist, as well as partake in […]
FREEPORT, IL
Remembering On The Waterfront: ten years later

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For long time Rockfordians, this may surprise you. But it's now been a decade since On the Waterfront filled the downtown streets every Labor Day weekend. In it's heyday, On the Waterfront was Illinois's largest music festival with more than 100 performers in seven music...
ROCKFORD, IL
Residents celebrate National Cinema Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of movie theaters nationwide and across the Rockford region celebrate National Cinema Day with tickets selling for $3. This new day of the year is to help draw movie-goers into the theater during Labor Day weekend, commonly one of the slowest weekends for theaters. One woman read a book called 'Where the Crawdads Sing' and wanted to see it on the big screen. When she found out she could see a movie for $3 in Rockford, she didn't hesitate to take advantage of this offer.
ROCKFORD, IL
Labor Day parade marks unofficial end to summer in the stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds lined the streets of Rockford on Monday in celebration of the final holiday of the summer. The annual Labor Day Parade stepped off at 10 a.m. near 7th Street and 6th Avenue in Rockford traveling down State Street. Several area groups marched this year; from...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford's Labor Day Parade takes months to plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Organizers of Rockford's Labor Day Parade say the event is the culmination of hard work and planning that take months to complete. "We start planning it in February every year," Sara Dorner, president of Rockford United Labor, posted on Facebook Sunday. "A lot of work goes into coordinating it. It's put on […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Lena's Picklefest celebrates 10th anniversary

LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — Some towns have corn festivals or cheese fests, but it wall about pickles in Lena on Sunday. The Rafters Restaurant and Lena Brewing Company teamed for this year's "Picklefest," and there was fun to be had at both spots. The brewery had a special pickle-inspired food menu with some normal choices […]
LENA, IL
If you love Latino culture, this Rockford tamale festival is for you

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It's a fiesta! Tamale Fest is right around the corner, so here's what you need to know to get the most out of this celebration. Tamale Fest starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3923 E. State St. in Rockford. Admission is $10 per person and there will be tons of chances for trophies, good food, dancing and fun.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford's Labor Day parade returns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford will have a Labor Day parade this year for the first time since before COVID-19. The annual event that snakes through downtown was canceled the last tow years because of the pandemic, but families can line the streets Monday morning and get ready to celebrate the holiday weekend. The parade […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Car crashes into Machesney Park home, then into Rock River

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Machesney Park has extensive damage after a car crashed into it late Sunday evening. Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District responded to the call off Ventura Boulevard to find the siding of a house demolished and a white Acura in the Rock River. Though the house suffered extensive damage, the driver was out of the car when firefighters arrived. They were not transported to the hospital.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
Fast And The Furious in Rockford…

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
Major crash in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Debris covers the road Monday after three vehicles suffered heavy damage in a major crash. Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of North Winnebago and West Jefferson streets in downtown Rockford while they investigate. Rockford police notified the public via Twitter just after...
ROCKFORD, IL
Bites of Beloit returns for third year

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - If you didn't get your fill of foods from all the Labor Day weekend events and barbecues, no need to worry. You can go a little bit north to get great meals and great deals in Wisconsin's gateway city. It's the third year of 'Bites of Beloit' downtown restaurant week. The event goes Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11. During that time, you can enjoy a fixed price specialty menu at six different Beloit eateries with prices ranging from $14 to $40.
BELOIT, WI
Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they've shut their doors. But for some,...
MADISON, WI

