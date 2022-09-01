Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest One In Daviess County Saturday
An Excelsior Springs man was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Saturday night. At about 10:05 pm, 24-year-old Trevor J Naylor was arrested for alleged DWI and speeding – 99 in a 70 zone. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a single arrest on Sunday
An arrest was made Sunday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Codi Hanna of Pleasant Valley, Missouri was accused of driving while intoxicated, DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle, and driving while his license was suspended. Hanna also was arrested on two traffic warrants from Platte County.
kchi.com
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Police find murder weapon during Kansas City-area traffic stop
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his father on Wednesday at a Lee's Summit residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Michael E. Hamilton, 23, Lee's Summit, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records...
2 Missouri women injured after ejected in SUV rollover crash
CALDWELL COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Friday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Libby K. Robinson, 40, Kingston, was eastbound on U.S. 36 one mile east of Cameron. The driver swerved to miss a slower...
Spectator run over, killed at illegal sideshow in Kansas City
A spectator at an illegal sideshow on Front Street in Kansas City was killed after being ran over by a vehicle just after midnight.
KC woman seriously injured Saturday while inner tubing at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KRMS Radio
Holiday Weekend Begins with a Kansas Man Facing a Pending DWI Charge After a Fatal Wreck in Morgan County
The Labor Day Holiday weekend starts on a deadly note in the lake area when a Versailles man was killed in a head-on collision with alcohol being called a factor. That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened shortly before 8:30 Friday night along Rte-5 north of Rte-MM in Morgan County. 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, from Kansas City, Kansas, allegedly passed several vehicles before striking a car, head-on, driven by 25-year-old Steven Stafford, of Versailles. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene while Luttrell suffered serious injuries. Luttrell also faces a pending felony charge for drunk driving resulting in a death.
kttn.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash south of Kirksville
The operator of a motorcycle was injured Sunday afternoon in an accident four miles south of Kirksville. Seventy-six-year-old Paul Walker of La Plata received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The driver of a pickup, 49-year-old Jeffrey Sewell of Kirksville wasn’t hurt.
krcgtv.com
Versailles man killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A Versailles man is dead after a crash in Morgan County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on MO 5, about three tenths of a mile north of route MM. The crash happened when...
Southern Minnesota News
Criminal charges possible in ATV crash that left North Mankato mother dead
Police say criminal charges could be pending in a fatal ATV crash in South Bend Township last month. The crash ultimately killed Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato. Bode died in the hospital the day after the crash. Investigators said initial information showed Bode had been operating the ATV...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Caught With Meth And Warrant
A St. Joseph man is facing felony charges after being caught with methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old St. Joseph resident Reuben J. Chappell was arrested at 10:45 A.M. Thursday on a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a felony warrant out of Buchanan County for a probation violation, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and for failing to register a motor vehicle.
kttn.com
Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident
Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
more1049.com
One Dead Following Paddle Boat Incident in Jackson County
Jackson, MN (KICD)—One person is dead following an incident on a Jackson County lake Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News dispatchers received a call around 12:15 reporting a possible drowning on Pearl Lake, about two miles north of the Iowa-Minnesota border, after a paddle boat became submerged.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash east of Cameron on Friday
The Highway Patrol reports two women sustained serious injuries as the result of being ejected from a sports utility vehicle one mile east of Cameron on Friday afternoon, September 2nd. Emergency Medical Services took the driver, 40-year-old Libby Robinson of Kingston, and passenger, 22-year-old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton, to Mosaic...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man Killed in Head-on Crash Overnight
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO – A fatality accident in Livingston County blocked traffic on US 36 overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 64-year old Chillicothe resident Michael Wiggins was eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 36. Wiggins collided head-on with a Kenworth tractor-trailer operated by a Texas driver. Wiggins’ vehicle came to rest on its side in the median. Wiggins was pronounced dead at the scene.
northwestmoinfo.com
KCTV 5
I-435 SB clear after body found in median from fatality crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating what is believed to be a fatality crash that left one dead on southbound I-435 just south of Gregory Blvd. Earlier, reports from KC Scout and KCPD indicated that it was possibly a two-vehicle crash that led to the closing of both NB and SB I-435 Highway between Gregory Blvd. and 87th Street.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Charged in Death of 6-Year Old Child
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Buchanan County authorities have filed charges against a St. Joseph man in connection to the death of a child in St. Joseph. Dustin L. Beechner is facing charges of felony child abuse resulting in the death of the 6-year old female. He is being held without bond.
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Pair Due in Caldwell County Court Next Week on Two Felonies
Two Cameron residents will appear in Caldwell County Court next week on two felony charges. Court documents say Anita Petifurd and Danny Boyd Petifurd both face felony charges of stealing 750 dollars or more and first-degree property damage. Records list both charges from July 21. The two will make an...
