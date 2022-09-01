ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

CJ Coombs

Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy

Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
Kansas Reflector

‘Living Lightly on the Earth’ — and in Kansas — as we adapt to a warming planet

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post ‘Living Lightly on the Earth’ — and in Kansas — as we adapt to a warming planet  appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022

One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
KCTV 5

Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks opened year 2 of the Lance Leipold era with a 56-10 victory Friday night at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks did so in front of an announced attendance total of 34,902, a mark that according to Kansas Athletics is the most for a KU home-opener since 2014.
Startland News

Katz cat grins again: KC icon returning to the streets — this time near Liberty Memorial

Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by CityScene KC, an online news source focused on Greater Downtown Kansas City. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for the weekly CityScene KC email review. The Katz Drug Store sign, a one-time iconic streetscape fixture in Kansas City and beyond with its happy cat The post Katz cat grins again: KC icon returning to the streets — this time near Liberty Memorial appeared first on Startland News.
flatlandkc.org

Big Plan to Cover Downtown’s South Loop Taking Shape

The proposed South Loop Link, an ambitious plan to cover four blocks of the disruptive downtown freeway loop with a park, is taking a big step forward with Port KC assuming a lead role in implementing the project. The public development agency has issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) to...
thepitchkc.com

Four Inane Questions with holistic health coach Nancy Oglesby

To call Nancy Oglesby a renaissance woman would be an understatement. From graphic design to hospitality, she’s dabbled in quite a few fields before finding her niche as a certified health/habit coach here in the metro. Now, the Kansas City author and educator—who calls herself “creative, direct, and irreverent”—is...
KICK AM 1530

See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri

It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
