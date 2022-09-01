Read full article on original website
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the cityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The now closed Bannister Federal Complex used to be the old Kansas City Speedway but it only held four racesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
kcur.org
Kansas City Symphony's new concertmaster is ready for his turn as 'the Mahomes of the group'
The Kansas City Symphony's new concertmaster, Jun Iwasaki, is set to formally step into his role at the ensemble's annual ball on Sept. 10. But less than two weeks before his local debut, the violinist was still awaiting a truck delivery to his new, but empty, home in Overland Park, Kansas.
kcur.org
He could have been a basketball star. Now this Kansas City coach is training the next generation
On a muggy Sunday evening in a community center gym, Marcus Walker sits alone on the stage, patiently waiting for trainees to arrive. “You come in here, there’s no air conditioning. You have creaks in the floor. It's just an older building. But the reason why I love it so much is it keeps you humble,” said Walker.
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy
Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
lakeexpo.com
Michael “Mikey” Damon Martin (February 27, 1950 - August 31, 2022)
Michael “Mikey” Damon Martin, age 72, went home to his heavenly father August 31, 2022. Mikey was born February 27, 1950, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of John and Vera Martin. Mikey loved the Lake of the Ozarks which he considered home most of his life. He...
‘Living Lightly on the Earth’ — and in Kansas — as we adapt to a warming planet
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post ‘Living Lightly on the Earth’ — and in Kansas — as we adapt to a warming planet appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022
One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
kcur.org
Kansas City will see less of this City Market vendor and his elephant garlic
Early in the morning, when the sun has barely risen over the City Market, Craig Hansen of Hillside Farms is already hard at work prepping and bagging his elephant garlic when customers start beelining to his stand. For almost two decades, he’s been driving the two and a half hours...
kcur.org
In one of Kansas City's hottest summers, thousands face brutal utility bills and shutoff threats
Between July and August this year, Kay Id’s utility bills shot up nearly $200. While she’s used to energy bills increasing from spring to summer, this year felt worse. The walls of her apartment near 48th Street and Paseo Boulevard have little insulation, making it hard to contain air conditioning.
kcur.org
Want to explore North Kansas City? Start with this beginner's guide to the city
North Kansas City has grown into a colorful community of businesses and attractions. Several vibrant public murals add panache to the area, such as Andrei Krautsou’s “Power of the Titans” and Alex Eickhoff’s “The Wave.” The murals serve as a visual cue that there’s far more to North Kansas City than meets the eye, if you know where to look.
KCTV 5
Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks opened year 2 of the Lance Leipold era with a 56-10 victory Friday night at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks did so in front of an announced attendance total of 34,902, a mark that according to Kansas Athletics is the most for a KU home-opener since 2014.
kcur.org
Freed slave Hiram Young built his fortune and legacy in Independence — then got forgotten
For more stories like this one, subscribe to A People's History of Kansas City on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. A single-story brick schoolhouse with an unassuming name rests atop a gentle hill overlooking Independence, Missouri. Its freshly painted corridor holds a story that’s been slow to reach beyond its doors.
Katz cat grins again: KC icon returning to the streets — this time near Liberty Memorial
Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by CityScene KC, an online news source focused on Greater Downtown Kansas City. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for the weekly CityScene KC email review. The Katz Drug Store sign, a one-time iconic streetscape fixture in Kansas City and beyond with its happy cat The post Katz cat grins again: KC icon returning to the streets — this time near Liberty Memorial appeared first on Startland News.
kcur.org
A century-old family pizzeria is being passed to a rising star in Kansas City's food scene
As a teenager working in downtown Kansas City in the 1990s, Theresa Santos found herself spending her breaks and spare time at the Italian Gardens restaurant on 12th and Baltimore, she recalled. Growing up in New York City and infatuated with Italian culture and food, Santos quickly became friends with...
Spectator run over, killed at illegal sideshow in Kansas City
A spectator at an illegal sideshow on Front Street in Kansas City was killed after being ran over by a vehicle just after midnight.
fox4kc.com
Score A Touchdown With These Gameday Recipes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Heff is in our kitchen this morning, whipping up some delicious snacks for gameday! College Football has begun, and the Kansas City Chiefs kickoff next week.
flatlandkc.org
Big Plan to Cover Downtown’s South Loop Taking Shape
The proposed South Loop Link, an ambitious plan to cover four blocks of the disruptive downtown freeway loop with a park, is taking a big step forward with Port KC assuming a lead role in implementing the project. The public development agency has issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) to...
thepitchkc.com
Four Inane Questions with holistic health coach Nancy Oglesby
To call Nancy Oglesby a renaissance woman would be an understatement. From graphic design to hospitality, she’s dabbled in quite a few fields before finding her niche as a certified health/habit coach here in the metro. Now, the Kansas City author and educator—who calls herself “creative, direct, and irreverent”—is...
Silver Alert canceled for missing Independence man
The Independence Police Department is asking the public's help to find a missing Independence man who was last seen Saturday morning
KCTV 5
Missouri family works to carry on legacy of loved one lost to fentanyl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri family is taking steps to carry on the legacy of a loved one lost to fentanyl poisoning. The Rhino Run will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Line Creek Trail in the Northland. “A brilliant young woman who had so much life...
See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri
It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
