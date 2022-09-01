Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kchi.com
What Is The Future Of Chillicothe’s Law Enforcement Center
The Law Enforcement Center in Chillicothe has had several issues in recent years, including foundation repairs and sewer issues that were recently repaired. In addition, the department has grown from about 24 employees, including command staff, dispatchers, sergeants, detectives, and officers, to the current level of 32. The Chillicothe City Council recently discussed the police facility and many favor changes in the future. Second Ward Councilman Wayne Cunningham spoke about some improvements he sees are needed.
kttn.com
2022 Trenton High School Alumni Weekend Reunion considered a success
Big crowds were in attendance at many of the events held over the weekend as Trenton High School Alumni gathered for their annual Alumni Weekend Reunion. Steve Maxey, Secretary of the Foundation Trust for Trenton High School/THS Association reports bigger crowds than in most years were in Trenton from the Friday night Mixer, Saturday Open House, 2nd Annual Car Show, and Sunday Brunch. In addition, classes have reported wonderful attendance for class reunions held over the weekend.
kttn.com
Pleasant View R-6 Community Club to sell mums as fundraiser
The Pleasant View R-6 Community Club will sell mums as a fundraiser. The mums will be sold in the Trenton Carquest Auto Parts parking lot on September 10th from 8 am to 2 pm. Twelve-inch pots with mums will cost $15 each. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of September 5, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the North Missouri region for the week of Sept. 5 – 11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Free screening for skin cancer to be offered at Livingston County Health Center
Chillicothe native Doctor Megan Lent with U. S. Dermatology Partners will offer free skin cancer screenings at the Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe. Appointments must be made for the screening on September 14th from 9 am to noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. Call the health center to...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Judith Ann Dierling
Judith Ann Dierling, 73 years old, of Novinger, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri. Judy was born August 17, 1949, in Stahl, Missouri to Carl Thomas and Annie Marie (Moots) Epperson. Judy married George Furnish, and two children were born to the union, Thomas and Gary. In 1978, she then married Kennith Dierling and they had two children, Barbara and Michael. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, George Furnish and Kennith Dierling; and her two sons, Thomas Furnish and Gary Furnish.
kttn.com
Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident
Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest One In Daviess County Saturday
An Excelsior Springs man was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Saturday night. At about 10:05 pm, 24-year-old Trevor J Naylor was arrested for alleged DWI and speeding – 99 in a 70 zone. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a single arrest on Sunday
An arrest was made Sunday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Codi Hanna of Pleasant Valley, Missouri was accused of driving while intoxicated, DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle, and driving while his license was suspended. Hanna also was arrested on two traffic warrants from Platte County.
kttn.com
Chautauqua in the Park in Chillicothe set to kick off next Saturday
Vendors from Missouri and the Midwest will have more than 100 booth spaces at this year’s Chautauqua in the Park in Chillicothe next week. The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and Chillicothe Area Arts Council sponsor the event at Simpson Park September 10th and 11th. The Hedrick Medical Center presents the event.
kchi.com
Shed & Contents Burn In Friday Fire
A report of a building fire Friday evening summoned Chillicothe Firefighters to 730 Commercial Street. The call came in at about 4:25 and the fire department arrived in 3 minutes to find a storage shed on fire. The shed contained a boat, 4-wheeler, mower, and other items that were on fire. Water and foam were used to put out the fire and the fire crew were on the scene for about an hour.
A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It
Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Department report For Saturday includes 72 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 10:20 am, Officer stopped a vehicle near the south junction for expired registration and upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver was suspended and a passenger was ultimately found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The driver was cited and charges pending on the passenger.
kttn.com
Man from Iowa and woman from Trenton arrested on drug-related allegations in Grundy County
An Ottumwa, Iowa man who was arrested in Grundy County in July in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Adair County has been returned to Grundy County. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old Kent Jacob Lasley was arrested in Wapello County, Iowa August 31st, and a waiver of extradition was signed.
kttn.com
Car show in Trenton draws 62 entrants
There were 62 entries in the second annual car show in Trenton Saturday during alumni weekend. Numerous awards were presented to entrants including a 1954 Chevy 3600 truck entered by Kenny Broyles who received the Ralph Cutsinger Memorial award. A 1955 Buick Century was entered by Dan and Anita Wheeler....
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident Near Cameron Seriously Injures Two Area Residents
CAMERON, MO – A driver and her passenger were seriously injured in a crash near Cameron late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred as 40-year old Kingston resident Libby Robinson was eastbound on US 36, 1 mile east of Cameron when she swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting her and her occupant, 22-year old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County
A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
kchi.com
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Fire destroys storage shed in Chillicothe
Fire late Friday afternoon destroyed a storage shed and its contents at 730 Commercial Street in Chillicothe. Chillicothe Fire Department Lieutenant Andy Vaughn reports the owner had mowed the yard a short time before the fire was noticed and a possible cause was the mower, which was in the northwest corner of the structure.
kttn.com
Illinois man crashes into ravine north of Brookfield; arrested on allegation of DWI
An Illinois man sustained minor injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle overturning into a ravine north of Brookfield on September 3rd at 12:01 am. He was later arrested. An ambulance transported 58-year-old Robert Grieme of Taylorville, Illinois to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield, and later to a...
Comments / 0