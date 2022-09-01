ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police Locate Family Of Infant Found Abandoned In Baltimore Alleyway

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Police in Baltimore were able to track down the family of a baby girl who was found abandoned in a stroller in a Baltimore alleyway, according to officials.

The little girl was found around 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 in the alleyway off of the 1500 block of Broening Highway, and was dropped off at the SED station.

Baltimore police are looking for the parents or guardians of an abandoned infant

Baltimore Police Department

The baby was reportedly found half-clothed

However, the story had a happy ending, as the Baltimore Police Department announced shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon that family members of the child have been located and the kid is safe.

"Family members of the infant have been located," the department posted on social media. "Thank you to everyone that shared the (initial) Tweet."

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

E. Coli Found In Water At Baltimore Police, Fire Facilities

E. coli was detected in the drinking water of one Baltimore neighborhood — including some police and fire facilities, the DPW said. The discovery impacts 1,500 residential and commercial buildings in the 9th District Labor Day. The DPW asks businesses and residents from Riggs Avenue to W. Franklin Street,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Water Of Baltimore Golf Course Under Investigation: Police

An investigation is underway in Maryland after a dead body was pulled from a Baltimore golf course, police said. Police investigators and members of the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Carroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, where there was a report of an unresponsive man floating in a body of water in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Young Baltimore Security Guard Gunned Down On Break: Report

More details have been released in the killing of a 19-year-old security guard earlier this week in Baltimore. Julian Fruh was on break at his new job for Allied Universal when he was shot near the Marble Hall Apartments on Marble Hall Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to police and a source speaking to CBS Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Murder After Second Stabbing Victim Dies In Rockville: Police

A man is facing multiple charges - including murder - after being connected to multiple stabbings in Montgomery County, police said. Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, was arrested by members of the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division for two alleged stabbings, including one that was fatal, on Saturday, Sept. 3 on Hungerford Drive in Rockville, according to authorities.
ROCKVILLE, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Killed In Temple Hills Shooting

A woman was killed in a Maryland shooting Sunday, Sept. 4, police said. The woman was found with trauma to the body around 10 a.m. on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace, according to Prince George's County police. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Daily Voice

BF Kills GF During Labor Day Weekend Fight In Temple Hills

A 78-year-old man has been charged with murder in his girlfriend's death on accusations he shot and killed her during a dispute Labor Day Weekend in Maryland, authorities said. Sandra Watson, 67, of Saint Pauls, NC, was found with a gunshot wound on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sed#Stroller
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
353K+
Followers
52K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy