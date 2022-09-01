Struggling Yankees call up stud prospect Oswald Peraza

As September begins, the struggling Yankees are giving a top prospect a try.

You’re up, Oswald Peraza.

The Yankees announced they are calling up the shortstop, who was seen giving hugs in the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre dugout after being pulled from a game in which he smacked his 19th home run of the season.

The Yankees, who are off Thursday, begin a three-game series in Tampa on Friday, when, with expanded rosters, they will add Peraza and utility man Marwin Gonzalez, who was reinstated from the paternity list.

It is unclear if Peraza, the organization’s No. 3 prospect, will be summoned as a bench sparkplug or an everyday player. The Yankees have stuck all season with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, whose light-hitting bat was more noticeable during their August plunge and whose polarizing defense — which has been defended repeatedly by Aaron Boone — has been examined.

The Yankees are calling up Oswald Peraza, one of their top prospects. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Peraza is regarded as a solid defender, and his bat has gotten louder as the season has gone on. Since June, Peraza has hit .291 with 14 home runs and 22 steals.