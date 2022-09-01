Giants fall to Lumberjacks in extra time

AURORA — The Mesabi East Area boys’ soccer team held defending Section 7AA champion Cloquet scoreless for the first 83 minutes of their Wednesday night contest.

Running a stellar defensive gameplan throughout, the Giants took the Lumberjacks to extra time after 80 minutes of scoreless action. Three minutes into the first five-minute overtime period, Cloquet finally broke through with a goal from Erik Johnson coming off of a corner kick. That score held through the end of the second five-minute overtime and the ‘Jacks managed to escape with a win in the game that looked destined to end in a draw.

Despite the late loss from his team, Mesabi East Area head coach Eric Njimegni had high praise for the Giants and the effort they displayed against the 7AA powerhouse.

“I’ve been coaching here for four years and this is the best game I’ve ever seen them play,” Njimegni said after the contest. “We knew it was going to be very difficult because Cloquet went to state last year and I believe they are the best team in our section. So I told the boys that we have to stick to the plan. Everyone understood the plan and we were working hard out there for all 90 minutes.”

What exactly did that plan entail? Njimegni said it was all about forcing the Lumberjacks to the edge of the field and keeping the middle well protected.

“I told them that they can let Cloquet have the ball, but don’t let them have it in a place that can hurt us. If they approach our goal, we sit tight and don’t let them come down the center. Make them go wide and defend the cross.”

The Giants did that successfully for most of the game. On the few chances Cloquet did get, Mesabi East’s defense inside the box, as well as a rock solid effort from freshman goalkeeper Colton Bialke kept the ‘Jacks from finding a goal.

In the end Mesabi East defended over a dozen corner kicks, but it was one of the last that finally broke through with Johnson’s goal in the 84th minute.

“It was unlucky. There was a lot of traffic going on in there but now that’s something to work on in practice. We defended all but one of the corner kicks very well but we let one in. That tells us we still have work to do.”

Going past the typical 80 minutes set aside for a high school soccer game, the two added five-minute overtimes made it a 90 minute game. Contending up until the very end, Njimegni said it was a good way for his team to show off their endurance.

“That first week of practice we did a lot of conditioning. Last year, we couldn’t finish games like this. We played well in the first half and then in the second half we couldn’t keep up and we got torn apart. We worked on this a lot in the summer, making sure they can run for 80 minutes and even then, sometimes 80 minutes isn’t enough and you go to 90. You can see it’s paid off for them. I’m super proud of them and everything they showed tonight.”

The Giants host Proctor on Tuesday and Njimegni says this game should give his players plenty of confidence going into the weekend.

“They know they can be proud of this. To tie with Cloquet after 80 minutes, that’s a big deal for this program and these players. We know we can compete well and we’ll take that into Tuesday with Proctor. Hopefully we can continue to work hard and get our first win of the season.”