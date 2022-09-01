ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

Tooele High School students return after broken A/C cancels class

By Mythili Gubbi
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xj4I_0hejoygh00

Students at Tooele High School students will be able to return to class after being cancelled yesterday when the air conditioning broke.

Students were released at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday as temperatures in the classroom continued to rise according to officials. They say the broken A/C unit is now fixed and that school will open again tomorrow.

According to Tooele Area Director Bryan Becherini, Tooele High School has two air conditioning systems which he says is standard in schools across the state.

“This was the large one that went out, for about 80 classrooms, the gym, things like that,” said Becherini. “At 9:30, when we found out classrooms on the second floor where the heat rises were at 88 and it was only 9:30 in the morning, supposed to be a 100 degree day, we just made the call knowing that it was going to hit that threshold.”

The decision to release the students came when classroom temperatures began approaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit, deemed to be unsafe according to state guidelines.

Once the decision was made, 16 buses were ordered to send the students home, with all of the staff on site working together to make sure they didn't miss lunch, had homework assigned from home, their parents were notified, and not miss the bus.

Once all the students were safely home, maintenance staff quickly identified and fixed the broken parts of the A/C.

“We got it in, it was operating, we gave it a couple hours just to ensure there were no residual effects from it going out. So about 3pm yesterday (Wednesday), we said yep, we’re good to go, kids will be back in school and no issues so far,” Bechereini said.

Becherini said this kind of situation doesn't happen often and that routine maintenance will continue to make sure the equipment is working well, and that they'll be prepared the next time it breaks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion

OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Teen falls hiking Mount Timpanogos

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah County Sherrif’s office says an 18-year-old girl fell hiking Mount Timpanogos this morning. For several minutes she was unconscious. As of 11:00 a.m. today the 18-year-old is responsive and talking says Sgt. Spencer Cannon with UCSO. Ground search and rescue teams are...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tooele, UT
Tooele, UT
Education
Local
Utah Education
ABC 15 News

Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Many thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start after a strange strand of lights appeared over the Utah sky. However, the lights were Starlink Satellites, according to findstarlink.com. A video from Josue Garay shows the satellites in Salt Lake City. Garay...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

One dead after fall in American Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The body of a 45-year-old Alpine man was recovered Sunday morning after authorities say he fell while climbing in American Fork Canyon. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a man missing while climbing near the mouth of American Fork Canyon.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#A C#K12#Highschool#Tooele High School#Tooele Area
KSLTV

University of Utah: Two racially-motivated incidents have taken place on campus

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah says enough is enough. In the first couple weeks of fall classes, university officials say there were two racially-motivated incidents on campus. One happened the first week of school when a professor was threatened and verbally attacked with racial slurs. In the second week, a student yelled racial slurs while in campus housing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Emergency officials warn about dangers of late-summer heat wave

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s late summer heat wave will likely stick around for much of the week, but emergency officials are asking people not to let their guard down. “This is a heat wave farther into the season than we’re used to,” said Ty Shepherd, battalion chief with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. “We definitely will see more heat related and fire related calls on the medical side.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
utahrealtygroup.com

2573 E Lambourne Ave, Millcreek, UT 84109

Enjoy the amazing views of Mount Olympus from this great home situated in the highly sought after East MillCreek neighborhood. Best rated schools in Utah, easy access to the gorgeous canyons, ski resorts, wonderful hiking, convenient access to freeways, shopping, and restaurants. The private backyard with full mature trees makes this the perfect place to enjoy summer night BBQs or a dip in the hot tub after a ski day. Unique features include: South facing windows flooding the home with natural light, two large family rooms, a separate basement entrance, deep 2 car garage, RV parking and one of Salt Lake's friendliest neighborhoods. Wood floors refinished, new carpet and new paint. Great bones, all brick. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify all square footage per county records.
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

More records broken as the heat goes on

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The broken record about us breaking records continues to play in Utah. Once again, we’ve bested a daily record, but with it came other records. We hit 103 in Salt Lake City Saturday, besting the old record for September 3 by a full 5 degrees. But 103 is also now […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy