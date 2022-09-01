ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Pittsburgh and the ACC for Phoebus football star Jordan Bass

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
Phoebus football standout Jordan Bass, shown Thursday at Darling Stadium in Hampton, committed to play for the University of Pittsburgh. MARTY O'BRIEN/STAFF Marty O'Brien/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

The first 20 seconds of Jordan Bass’ five-minute 2021 highlight video feature his 38-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Class 3 football state championship game in December.

That’s understandable, because it was a key moment in Phoebus High’s 22-14 win over Liberty Christian Academy and, besides, the cut in front of the receiver and his cut to daylight on the runback are pretty to watch. The video ends with two touchdown receptions and an end-around for a touchdown in the state semifinal win over Brentsville District.

But the rest of the video, more than three minutes, is devoted to one hard tackle after another he made from the safety position. So, it’s fitting that Bass committed on Thursday to play football for the University of Pittsburgh in a town where fans appreciate hard hitting like no other.

Bass, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior, announced his commitment to the Panthers of the Atlantic Coast Conference on the field at Darling Stadium prior to the Phantoms’ season opener Thursday against Menchville. He picked the Panthers from a list of about 20 Division I offers that include Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Old Dominion.

“I chose Pittsburgh because of the family atmosphere they had there on my official and unofficial visits,” Bass said. “Pittsburgh truly felt like my ‘home away from home.’

“The players welcomed me like I was already one of the players on the team. For me, that’s definitely a critical stat to have while you’re looking for your home for the next four years.”

Bass, a Class 3 All-State first-team selection at defensive back as a junior, is rated the No. 2 senior in the Virginian-Pilot/Daily Press Top 50. He is also rated the No. 12 senior in the state by 247Sports and No. 23 by Rivals, and is poised to play a big role in Phoebus’ defense of its Class 3 state title before attempting to make his mark at Pittsburgh.

“Jordan has worked extremely hard during his recruiting process,” Phoebus coach Jeremy Blunt said. “He has done his due diligence by taking multiple visits to many different schools in order to ensure that he was making the best decision for himself.

“I have no doubt that he will be successful and I am truly proud of him.”

Comments / 0

 

