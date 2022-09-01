ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgrade, MT

Grass fire quickly snuffed out north of Bozeman airport

By Edgar Cedillo
KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CN5rz_0hejoX3C00

BELGRADE -- A small grass fire was quickly snuffed out Thursday afternoon north of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

Crews from Bozeman Fire Brush 1 and Battalion 1 responded per mutual aid request to Belgrade near the airport and Olive Tree Way for a working grass fire.

Officials said the fire was sparked by a trailer chain dragging which started the grass on fire. The person driving the trailer was stopped.

The fast-moving fire came within 100 yards of a nearby structure, but no structures were damaged by the fire. It’s estimated that 11 acres burned.

Crews are continuing to mop up hotspots. The fire was first reported at 1:33 pm.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

