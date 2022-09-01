QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Runners took to the trails at Bob Mays Park for a good cause. It was the first ever Kilometers For Kids, St. Jude run. There were several different races to compete in including a 5K and one of Quincy's newest endurance races, a 10x5k race that was a challenge for distance and ultra runners.

