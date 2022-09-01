Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
Kilometers For Kids race raises money for St. Jude
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Runners took to the trails at Bob Mays Park for a good cause. It was the first ever Kilometers For Kids, St. Jude run. There were several different races to compete in including a 5K and one of Quincy's newest endurance races, a 10x5k race that was a challenge for distance and ultra runners.
khqa.com
Huge turnout at Nauvoo Grape Festival and Festival on Wheels
It's been a busy weekend in historic Nauvoo, Illinois. The Festival on Wheels in conjunction with the Nauvoo Grape Festival brought thousands of visitors to the community. The Festival on Wheels has been around for 45 years and the Grape Festival celebrated its 84th year. Both events provide entertainment for...
khqa.com
Steampunk Festival Returns!!
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The annual Steampunk Festival was back in America's Hometown for the first time since 2019. People were dressed in their garb, enjoying music and all the vendors that were set up. After COVID shut the festival down for a few years, a large crowd was...
khqa.com
Down Country hosts 2nd Charity Country Music Concert
PALMYRA, MO. (KHQA) — Country music blasted through the town of Palmyra this afternoon. Country music stars Michael Ray and Chris Janson took the stage at the Palmyra fairgrounds. The concert was bigger than just who was playing the music, it was Down Country's "#AWARENESS2ACCEPTANCE" Charity Country Music Concert.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
khqa.com
Highway Patrol investigates officer-involved shooting in Monroe County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported an officer involved shooting Saturday in Monroe County. According to the Troop B's twitter, the shooting happened at 12:44 a.m. at a residence on Highway 15 south of Paris, MO. Austin Leigh, 41, of Council Bluffs, Iowa was identified as a suspect and was...
khqa.com
Iowa man arrested after officer-involved shooting in northeast Missouri
NEAR PARIS, Missouri — A western Iowa man is in custody following an officer involved shooting in Monroe County, Missouri. The shooting was reported just after 12:44 a.m. Saturday on Highway 15, south of Paris, Missouri. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control...
Comments / 0