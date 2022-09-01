ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

cwcolumbus.com

3 teens injured in South Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teens suffered minor injuries after someone shot at their vehicle, but investigators aren't certain what happened. Columbus police said the shooting happened overnight near the 800 block of Greenfield Drive. The victims, ages 15, 16, and 18, reportedly gave police "evasive" and "inconsistent" descriptions...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Person shot, killed near north Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot and killed near a Dairy Queen on the north side of Columbus, police say. Columbus police said they received a report of a shooting around 3:51 p.m. at a Dairy Queen in the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle. Officials said someone...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

27-year-old turns himself in after deadly northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, turned himself in Friday. Torodd Carter, 27, faces murder and felonious assault charges after 21-year-old Dermahni Hoston was fatally shot and a 25-year-old man was injured in the 6400 block of North hamilton Road just before midnight on Sept. 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Protesters demand change Saturday after Donovan Lewis shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered for a second day to demand change after the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus police officer. The protesters met at Goodale Park Saturday to march after gathering Friday near the headquarters of Columbus police. Lewis's mother and father joined protesters...
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cwcolumbus.com

Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Catholic bishop of the diocese of Columbus cheers on the Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Football isn't just a game, nor a sport, but a religion." It's the quote that may just embody this Ohio State - Notre Dame game. The Football Fever | Born a Buckeye: How Ohio State prepared Marcus Freeman for Notre Dame. Religion is certainly weighing...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
COLUMBUS, OH
