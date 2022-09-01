Read full article on original website
How new public transit will help Conway residents
CONWAY, Ark. — Conway residents are about to have more options when it comes to getting around their city. Rock Region METRO has teamed up with the city to launch a new public transit service— and people in the community are excited to have more ways to get around town.
Arkansas food trucks benefitting from lower gas prices
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you traveled over the Labor Day weekend, you probably noticed that it cost less to fill up your car— According to AAA, Arkansas has the lowest average gas price in the country, at $3.26 a gallon. Food truck owners said they've been...
Pedestrian killed in Thursday traffic collision on South University identified by police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on South University Thursday night has been identified by Little Rock police. According to police, Ashley Taylor, 37, of Emerson died after being hit in the 5300 block of South University Avenue. Police said Taylor was...
Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup
Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas Judge Bans Town From Writing Speeding Tickets For 1 Year
A judge has banned a town in Arkansas for issuing speeding tickets after an audit found the town was mostly funded from the revenue. The post Arkansas Judge Bans Town From Writing Speeding Tickets For 1 Year appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter
There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
Arkansas governor appoints group to help in the fight against food insecurity
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's hard to believe that here in the Capital City there are still areas without access to fresh produce -- some have even been left without a grocery store. The Governor appointed a group of people to help solve this and fight hunger in the...
Local schools awarded ARP ESSER III funds
Four area school districts have been awarded continuation grants from American Rescue Plan ESSER III funds. The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Arkansas State University and its sponsored initiative, the Arkansas Out of School Network, awarded $11.3 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER III funds to 84 quality afterschool, summer and extended year programs across the state.
Little Rock listed among America’s most depressed cities, data shows
Where are Americans most depressed?
Little Rock police investigating early morning fatal pedestrian collision
Police in Little Rock are investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian shortly after midnight Sunday morning.
Little Rock homeless shelter seeing more young adults amid teacher shortage
A call for teachers to help educate young adults as the Little Rock Compassion Center is going through a teacher shortage and are seeing more young adults coming in for help.
Saline Co. traffic stop leads to drugs and guns, 1 arrest
A traffic stop in Saline County led to an arrest after finding drugs and guns in the vehicle.
Why Sept. 4 is so important to the Little Rock Nine
This month marks the 65th anniversary of when the Little Rock nine tried, and made their way into Central High School.
CADC to distribute USDA commodities in Pulaski County
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Development Council will be distributing USDA commodities across Pulaski County on Thursday, September 15 at 9 a.m. All individuals must present identification prior to receiving commodities— a photo ID is preferred. Individuals must meet income requirements to qualify. Food items available...
3 teens captured in Bryant after assaulting a guard, escaping from youth services facility
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The search for three juveniles who escaped from a youth services facility Sunday night in Alexander were captured over seven hours later, police said. The Bryant Police Department said they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. alerting them that inmates Ezekiel Nelson, 15; Jaydon Nelson, 17; and Randy Page, 16, had escaped after assaulting a guard.
The argument over Arkansas sovereign immunity and taxpayers’ constitutional right to challenge the state
The right of Arkansas taxpayers to challenge improper use of state tax dollars is enshrined in the Arkansas constitution. But does that right belong to every Arkansan or is it reserved for only those Arkansans who can afford to pay substantial legal fees to vindicate it?. That fundamental question will...
Historic I-30 Speedway nearing finish line, city documents show
The I-30 Speedway in Little Rock has been going strong for more than six decades, but city documents show it could be nearing the finish line.
1 dead after hit and run in Pulaski County Friday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — One person died in a hit and run that happened in Pulaski County Friday, the sheriff's office said. The incident happened in the 29000 block of Highway 107, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were assisting state police in the crash. Authorities did not...
Police: Three escapees located after 'assaulting' guard
BRYANT, Ark — Bryant Police located three escapees that were able to exit the facility after allegedly assaulting a prison guard. According to police, three teens escaped from the Alexander Youth Services around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The escape happened after the three allegedly attacked a prison guard inside...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms for our Labor Day
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon in Central Arkansas and more over the next few days.
