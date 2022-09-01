ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

THV11

How new public transit will help Conway residents

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway residents are about to have more options when it comes to getting around their city. Rock Region METRO has teamed up with the city to launch a new public transit service— and people in the community are excited to have more ways to get around town.
THV11

Arkansas food trucks benefitting from lower gas prices

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you traveled over the Labor Day weekend, you probably noticed that it cost less to fill up your car— According to AAA, Arkansas has the lowest average gas price in the country, at $3.26 a gallon. Food truck owners said they've been...
Arkansas Advocate

Forged paperwork allowed special ed students' move into GED program at youth lockup

Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
onlyinark.com

Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter

There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
KTLO

Local schools awarded ARP ESSER III funds

Four area school districts have been awarded continuation grants from American Rescue Plan ESSER III funds. The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Arkansas State University and its sponsored initiative, the Arkansas Out of School Network, awarded $11.3 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER III funds to 84 quality afterschool, summer and extended year programs across the state.
THV11

CADC to distribute USDA commodities in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Development Council will be distributing USDA commodities across Pulaski County on Thursday, September 15 at 9 a.m. All individuals must present identification prior to receiving commodities— a photo ID is preferred. Individuals must meet income requirements to qualify. Food items available...
KATV

3 teens captured in Bryant after assaulting a guard, escaping from youth services facility

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The search for three juveniles who escaped from a youth services facility Sunday night in Alexander were captured over seven hours later, police said. The Bryant Police Department said they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. alerting them that inmates Ezekiel Nelson, 15; Jaydon Nelson, 17; and Randy Page, 16, had escaped after assaulting a guard.
KATV

1 dead after hit and run in Pulaski County Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — One person died in a hit and run that happened in Pulaski County Friday, the sheriff's office said. The incident happened in the 29000 block of Highway 107, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were assisting state police in the crash. Authorities did not...
THV11

Police: Three escapees located after 'assaulting' guard

BRYANT, Ark — Bryant Police located three escapees that were able to exit the facility after allegedly assaulting a prison guard. According to police, three teens escaped from the Alexander Youth Services around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The escape happened after the three allegedly attacked a prison guard inside...
THV11

THV11

