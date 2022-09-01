Read full article on original website
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, an epidemiologist for the state, Dr. Matthew Donahue, told CNN.
foodsafetynews.com
More people sick as outbreak linked to Wendy’s spreads to 2 more states
Another 13 people have been confirmed sick in an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to lettuce on sandwiches from Wendy’s restaurants. Two states have been added to the outbreak. Half of the 97 outbreak patients have been so sick that they had to be admitted to hospitals....
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
NBC Chicago
Current COVID Symptoms: Common Symptoms Now Compared to Earlier in Pandemic
As omicron subvariants continue to make up roughly all COVID cases in the U.S., and as new variants continue to emerge, are symptoms shifting?. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most prevalent strain of the virus in the U.S., accounting for more than 88% of recent cases.
Healthline
Flu Season Could Start Early: When's the Best Time to Get Your Shot?
Experts say the flu season in the United States could start early this year. They add the illness could also be stronger this season due to the low number of cases during the COVID-19 pandemic, a situation that has produced a gap in immunity. They say the best time to...
Dozens, Mostly Children, Got Sick After Visiting Infected Splash Park In Kansas Last Summer, CDC Concludes
A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study says dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park in Kansas, in June 2021. The place, a very popular summer destination for residents, is home to a zoo of animal exhibits as well as the Tanganyika Falls Splash Park. It attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.
What Are The Omicron Symptoms Found In Fully Vaccinated Individuals?
The COVID-19 vaccine may provide protection against symptomatic infection, severe illness and death, but it does not prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus. Even fully vaccinated people are still at risk of catching the infectious disease that’s been ravaging the world since late 2019. A study published in...
New COVID Variant BA.4.6: What Is Known About The Virus Strain
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now tracking another new variant – BA.4.6. The new mutation comes amid the rising spread of the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron, which currently comprises 85.5% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. The new BA.4.6 variant being watched by the...
iheart.com
Mysterious New Respiratory Illness Kills Three, Others Infected
A mysterious respiratory illness has killed three people at a private clinic in Argentina, according to the New York Daily News. The unidentified disease has infected a total of nine patients and had a similar effect on the lungs as COVID-19, however, none of the patients have tested positive for coronavirus or other known respiratory illnesses.
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
cdc.gov
CDC Confirms Two New Human Infections with Flu Virus from Pigs During 2022
August 12, 2022—CDC has reported two new human infections with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to three. These two new infections were in people who attended the same West Virginia agricultural fair as the first variant flu infection of 2022 reported by CDC on August 5. Sporadic human infections with these flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting, which are typically held in the summer and fall. CDC recommends people take precautions around pigs, including in the fair setting.
Polio Causes, Symptoms And Vaccine: All The Facts You Need To Know
The re-emergence of what was once considered an eliminated health threat is causing concern to the general public. The poliovirus has recently been discovered in New York, London, and Jerusalem. Out of the active cases, only two involved polio-related paralysis, the more serious effect of the disease. However, with the New York case being the first in the United States in about a decade and more alarming reports coming in, public health specialists and the public are concerned that the virus could have been circulating for months.
Scientists solve mysterious pneumonia outbreak in northwest Argentina
A cluster of pneumonia cases which led to the deaths of four people in northwest Argentina was caused by Legionella bacteria, health authorities in the country have said.The outbreak, which involved 11 reported cases, was linked to a single private health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.PAHO said it had been informed by the Argentina Ministry of Health that Legionella was the cause, and added authorities were now investigating the source.Provincial health authorities are collecting environmental samples, conducting risk assessments, and implementing control measures in the healthcare clinic related to...
Chicago's Top Doctor Reveals Which COVID Symptoms She Experienced
Chicago's top doctor became the latest high-profile COVID case to hit the Chicago area last week and on Tuesday she described what her experience was like. Having contracted the virus for the first time last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she believed she got sick during a family vacation.
Healthline
How Do Doctors Diagnose Gastroenteritis? Lab Tests and More
If you’ve ever had the stomach flu, you may have had gastroenteritis. Gastroenteritis — often referred to as stomach flu — is a very common condition in which the stomach lining becomes inflamed. It’s usually caused by a viral, bacterial, or parasitic infection. Most often, it’s...
Scrubs Magazine
Doctors Investigating First Monkeypox-Related Death in Texas
The monkeypox pandemic shows no signs of slowing as the number of cases continues to rise, currently at just over 18,000. The virus has mainly affected men who have sex with men, but anyone can get infected through close personal contact, particularly sex. Three months into the crisis, officials in Texas have reported the nation’s first death related to the disease. Doctors described the patient as “severely immunocompromised,” but it’s too soon to say whether monkeypox played a role in his death.
What to know about polio as it resurfaces
This year, polio cases have been detected in New York state, London and Jerusalem. Spread mostly through contact with an infected person’s feces, vaccination is protective against illness, paralysis and death from the polio virus. With schools back in session or shortly to begin, here’s what to know about polio.
Mysterious Pneumonia Cases In Argentina: 3 Dead, Healthcare Workers Infected
The cases were first reported at a private clinic in San Miguel de Tucumán in Argentina. The cause of the disease is under investigation by public health authorities. A cluster of pneumonia cases has been reported in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina's fifth-largest city. Three...
