Caldwell, ID

Post Register

Smoke lingering in Boise for the next few days

Haze from wildfires in Oregon and California, as well as fires in Idaho, is showing up in the Treasure Valley and much of Southern Idaho. Much of this is due to air currents, which are sweeping smoke Westward, some of it going Southwest into the the Treasure Valley. The resulting...
BOISE, ID
Boise School District holding school board election on Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise School District will be holdings its school board elections on Tuesday. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. There are four spots open on the board of seven. You can find a list of polling locations HERE.
BOISE, ID
BSU freshman Safety arrested for DUI

Boise State redshirt freshman safety Isaiah Bradford has been arrested for driving under the influence. Arbiteronline.com reports the arrest happened at 1:45am on Sunday, September 4th. Bradford is out of custody and charged with a misdemeanor. A Boise State spokeperson tells Arbiteronline.com Bradford has been suspended indefinitely from all team...
BOISE, ID
Boise School District Trustee election - Who's on the ballot?

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Several candidates are running for four open positions on the seven-person Boise School District Board of Trustees. Race 1: 6-year term. Voters will decide between these candidates,. - Trista Hasler. Bio: Mental Health Professional, mother to four BSD students. Click here for her campaign website.
BOISE, ID

