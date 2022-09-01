ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indicted migrant shelter CEO held without bond

By Steven Masso, Diana Eva Maldonado
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 7 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The CEO of a shelter for unaccompanied migrant children will remain in federal custody without bond.

Ruben Gallegos Jr., who is the CEO of International Educational Services, Inc. (IES), was arrested on Thursday by the FBI on charges of conspiracy and theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, a federal indictment stated.

Gallegos appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan, who ordered that he be held without bond. His next detention hearing is set for Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

IES was a non-profit company that had a contract with the U.S. government under the Unaccompanied Alien Child Program to provide temporary shelter care for the children.

A stipulation of the contract prohibits the use of grant funds to pay salaries above a certain rate.

According to the indictment handed down Aug. 30, Gallegos and two others whose names remain sealed are accused of using the federal funds to pay themselves salaries that were “hundreds of thousands of dollars” above the salary cap imposed by regulations.

Gallegos Jr. and the others are accused of using real estate holding companies to conceal ownership of properties that were being leased to IES.

The indictment also stated that IES used federal grants to pay for construction property owned by Gallegos Jr., and consultant fees, which are prohibited by federal regulations.

The federal government alleges the trio discussed increasing their pay at IES.

Over the course of several years, beginning in 2014, the three received salaries ranging from a quarter million dollars to more than $500,000 annually. The federal cap limit was no more than $187,000 during that span.

The indictment alleges that in a 2014 meeting Gallegos Jr. wanted was his salary at IES to be $350,000 annually. His pay was increased to $1,000 more than the amount he requested.

In that same meeting, another of the men’s salary was increased to $250,000, plus a bonus. That same year a third person’s salary was approximately $505,541.68, according to the indictment and Gallegos Jr. was paid $491,540.04.

A breakdown of Gallegos pay, as detailed in the indictment:

  • 2014: $491,540.04
  • 2015: $492,001.62
  • 2016: $492,001.62
  • 2017: $435,416.77

Each year’s salary surpassing the government’s imposed cap limit of $187,000, according to the federal indictment.

The defendants are also accused of leasing properties in which they had a financial interest to IES. The indictment says the defendants were paid for those leases in excess of the limits set by federal regulators.

In June 2014, the indictment claims Gallegos bought a property in San Benito for $1,000,000 that would become the IES San Benito Shelter. The following month he signed a five-year leased with IES in which IES rented the property from Gallegos at a monthly rate of $35,000, The indictment indicates the rate was far in excess of federal limits.

The defendants are accused of claiming the shelter would serve 1,040 children the following year. According to the indictment, the shelter never opened in 2015.

In count two, the federal indictment says the defendants, “under a federal grant program, did, embezzle, steal, obtain by fraud and otherwise without authority knowingly convert to the use of any person other than the rightful owner, and intentionally misapply, property that is valued at $5,000 U.S> dollars or more and is owned by, and is under the care, custody, and control of such organization, that is, federal grant funds paid to Defendants as salary.”

Gallegos Jr. has been ordered to forfeit $100,000 in cash, plus land and buildings on Maverick Road in Brownsville.

Brownsville police told ValleyCentral that Gallegos Jr. is being held at the Brownsville city jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 16

The Texas Guest
7d ago

Why am I not surprised? I’m sure it’s happening at every business, school and non-profit that received and/or were given federal funds to operate.

Reply
12
Cool Cat #1
7d ago

Well Ruben, looks like you really did it this time. Your sense of entitlement and disdain for societal norms have dishonored your family's good name. It was just a matter of time before your perfidy and arrogance came out for all to see.

Reply
10
David Espinoza
6d ago

Remember this our LOCAL GOVERNMENT POLITICIANS are very very very corrupt. Remember the crooked Sheriff LUPE TREVINO only got 5 years FEDERAL PRISON!!. And remember he was the SHERIFF!!.. HE WAS THE ONE IN CHARGE OF OUR LAW ENFORCEMENT!!. And from a VERY VERY VERY VERY GOOD SOURCE I found out he did business with the ROMA DRUG DEALERS AND GOT PAID VERY VERY WELL!!.SO I'M SURE HE PAID HIS WAY OUT!!.

Reply
4
