Teen dies following ATV crash in Spartanburg Co.
A teen died Sunday night following a crash involving an ATV in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
District gives statement on 14-year-old who died in 4-wheeler crash
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District 3 released a statement on the 14-year-old 4-wheeler driver who died after running into a truck in Spartanburg County Sunday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the truck was heading north on Humphries Road around 7:35 p.m. when the...
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department confirmed that one person died on Monday night after they were hit by a vehicle. Officers said the crash happened near Academy and Calhoun Street around 9:22 p.m. They confirmed that the pedestrian passed away shortly after the collision. No other...
ATV Driver killed after colliding with truck
One person is dead after a collision involving a 4 wheeler and a pick up truck. The crash happened just after 7:30 Sunday night on Highway 110 in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
14-year-old killed in four-wheeler crash in South Carolina
COWPENS, S.C. — A young teen died Monday morning at the hospital after being involved in a four-wheeler crash Sunday night, according to the Spartanburg County coroner. Troopers said the four-wheeler was driving out of a grass field onto Humphries Road when it hit the side of a truck.
Flooding in Hendersonville causes street closures, parade cancellation
Heavy showers and thunderstorms over Labor Day weekend caused flooding in Hendersonville, which led to road closures and the cancellation of the King Apple Parade, part of the North Carolina Apple Festival.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies driver in deadly Upstate crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person died after a single-vehicle crash in Greenville County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Master Trooper Gary Miller said it happened on state Highway 101 near Bates Road shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the coroner, Britt McAbee, 34, was traveling in a...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after crashing into ditch in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died on Saturday morning following a crash on SC 101. Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:25 a.m. on SC 101 near Bates Road. According to troopers, the driver was traveling north on SC...
Upstate woman dies after weekend crash in Greenville County
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Greenville County over the weekend. The crash happened around 4:30 Saturday morning on Highway 101 near Bates Road about 13 miles north of Greer.
greenvillesc.gov
Mayberry Street, from South Hudson Street to Willard Street
Beginning Tuesday, September 6 at 8 a.m., Mayberry Street, from South Hudson Street to Willard Street, will be closed for approximately six months for a sewer rehabilitation project. Access to local businesses will be maintained throughout construction but thru traffic will be detoured around the closure via West Washington Street.
FOX Carolina
Mauldin Police Department announces recent passing of officer
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department announced that an officer from the department passed away over the weekend. Officers said Sergeant Sam Harrell passed away sometime on Saturday night. The department shared a message and a picture of Harrell via Facebook on Sunday. According to the department,...
FOX Carolina
Officials advise people to move as flooding threat continues in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from Greenville County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (NWS GSP), said people near Highway 11 should consider moving as the threat of flooding increases. The NWS GSP announced earlier that parts of Greenville County are under a Flash Flood...
FOX Carolina
Roads re-open after flooding in Oconee Co. following heavy rainfall
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Management reported that some roads have re-opened after closing due to flooding. Officials said multiple roads were covered or closed due to flooding in the Westminster area on Saturday. However, on Sunday after an inspection, Chau Ram Park Road near Highway 76 and parts of Westminster Highway are now opened.
FOX Carolina
Search for missing man in Anderson Co.
"It's just nobody talks about it anymore.” Doctors say COVID still prevalent, expect Fall case spike. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
WYFF4.com
Crashes along I-85 Thursday block traffic for hours
GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:00 p.m. update:The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the 2 left lanes on Interstate 85 North at Exit 54 (Pelham Road) remain closed. SCDOT said congestion continues between Exit 51A-South Carolina 146-Woodruff Road-Greenville and Exit 54-Pelham Road-Greenville. The average speed is 17 mph. Traffic is backed up for 3 miles.
accesswdun.com
GBI investigating after several people shot in Hartwell night club parking lot
No suspects have been identified yet in the shooting of at least three people in the parking lot of Jack’s Bar and Grill in Hartwell early Monday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports one person died and two others were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. A fourth individual was treated and released.
One dead, three more injured in North GA nightclub shooting
Officials say, 4 people were shot at a North Georgia Nightclub. The GBI or Georgia Bureau Of Investigations is looking into a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.
accesswdun.com
Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell man in Stephens County
A Hart County man died after being struck while pushing his bicycle in Stephens County early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Richard Dale Crowe, 53, of Hartwell was walking north on Historic Highway 17 while pushing his bike in the northbound lane about 4:20 a.m. A 2019 Jeep...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to scene in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Piedmont Fire Department is responding to a fire on Whittlin Way. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
accesswdun.com
Dirt bike/ATV crash claims life of Hart County teen
A Hart County teen died of injuries when the Honda dirt bike he was riding struck a Honda four-wheeler Saturday in Hart County. Georgia State Patrol Post 52 Hartwell reported the 14-year-old dirt bike rider, whose name has not been released yet, was following the ATV on Beaverdam Farm Road when the four-wheeler attempted to turn left.
