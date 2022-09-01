ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

District gives statement on 14-year-old who died in 4-wheeler crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District 3 released a statement on the 14-year-old 4-wheeler driver who died after running into a truck in Spartanburg County Sunday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the truck was heading north on Humphries Road around 7:35 p.m. when the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department confirmed that one person died on Monday night after they were hit by a vehicle. Officers said the crash happened near Academy and Calhoun Street around 9:22 p.m. They confirmed that the pedestrian passed away shortly after the collision. No other...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Traffic
WYFF4.com

14-year-old killed in four-wheeler crash in South Carolina

COWPENS, S.C. — A young teen died Monday morning at the hospital after being involved in a four-wheeler crash Sunday night, according to the Spartanburg County coroner. Troopers said the four-wheeler was driving out of a grass field onto Humphries Road when it hit the side of a truck.
COWPENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies driver in deadly Upstate crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person died after a single-vehicle crash in Greenville County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Master Trooper Gary Miller said it happened on state Highway 101 near Bates Road shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the coroner, Britt McAbee, 34, was traveling in a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after crashing into ditch in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died on Saturday morning following a crash on SC 101. Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:25 a.m. on SC 101 near Bates Road. According to troopers, the driver was traveling north on SC...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#I 85#Traffic Accident#Fox#Scdot
greenvillesc.gov

Mayberry Street, from South Hudson Street to Willard Street

Beginning Tuesday, September 6 at 8 a.m., Mayberry Street, from South Hudson Street to Willard Street, will be closed for approximately six months for a sewer rehabilitation project. Access to local businesses will be maintained throughout construction but thru traffic will be detoured around the closure via West Washington Street.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Mauldin Police Department announces recent passing of officer

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department announced that an officer from the department passed away over the weekend. Officers said Sergeant Sam Harrell passed away sometime on Saturday night. The department shared a message and a picture of Harrell via Facebook on Sunday. According to the department,...
MAULDIN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX Carolina

Roads re-open after flooding in Oconee Co. following heavy rainfall

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Management reported that some roads have re-opened after closing due to flooding. Officials said multiple roads were covered or closed due to flooding in the Westminster area on Saturday. However, on Sunday after an inspection, Chau Ram Park Road near Highway 76 and parts of Westminster Highway are now opened.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Crashes along I-85 Thursday block traffic for hours

GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:00 p.m. update:The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the 2 left lanes on Interstate 85 North at Exit 54 (Pelham Road) remain closed. SCDOT said congestion continues between Exit 51A-South Carolina 146-Woodruff Road-Greenville and Exit 54-Pelham Road-Greenville. The average speed is 17 mph. Traffic is backed up for 3 miles.
GREENVILLE, SC
accesswdun.com

GBI investigating after several people shot in Hartwell night club parking lot

No suspects have been identified yet in the shooting of at least three people in the parking lot of Jack’s Bar and Grill in Hartwell early Monday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports one person died and two others were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. A fourth individual was treated and released.
HARTWELL, GA
accesswdun.com

Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell man in Stephens County

A Hart County man died after being struck while pushing his bicycle in Stephens County early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Richard Dale Crowe, 53, of Hartwell was walking north on Historic Highway 17 while pushing his bike in the northbound lane about 4:20 a.m. A 2019 Jeep...
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Dirt bike/ATV crash claims life of Hart County teen

A Hart County teen died of injuries when the Honda dirt bike he was riding struck a Honda four-wheeler Saturday in Hart County. Georgia State Patrol Post 52 Hartwell reported the 14-year-old dirt bike rider, whose name has not been released yet, was following the ATV on Beaverdam Farm Road when the four-wheeler attempted to turn left.
HART COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy