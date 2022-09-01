ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

CDC Map: Masks urged for 58 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond now medium

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04npeV_0hejmsJv00

RICHMOND, Va. — While universal masking is now recommended for 58 localities in Virginia, most of Metro Richmond now ranks as medium for the first time in several months, according to the COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate dropped to 21.5%, new cases were up just over 1% and 82.5% of Virginians 18+ had received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 6.7% as of Aug. 24 and 83.8% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Sept. 1 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

IN-DEPTH: 7-day positivity rate drops to 21.5%; new cases up 1% last week

CDC
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Sept. 1, 2022.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Fifty-eight localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That includes Amelia, Charles City, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Greensville, King William, Louisa, Lunenburg, Middlesex, Nottoway, Orange, Prince Edward and Prince George.

Fifty localities in the Commonwealth now rank as medium, including Buckingham, Caroline, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Emporia, Essex, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, King & Queen, Lancaster, New Kent, Northumberland, Petersburg, Powhatan, Richmond County and the City of Richmond.

Twenty-five localities now rank as low.

CDC
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Sept. 1, 2022.

High Community Level

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
  • 58 Virginia localities this week; down from 71 localities last week

Amelia (no change from last week)
Amherst (ranked medium last week)
Bedford (no change from last week)
Bland (no change from last week)
Botetourt (no change from last week)
Bristol (no change from last week)
Buchanan (ranked medium last week)
Buena Vista (no change from last week)
Campbell (no change from last week)
Carroll (no change from last week)
Charles City (no change from last week)
Charlotte (no change from last week)
Charlottesville (ranked medium last week)
Cumberland (ranked medium last week)
Dickenson (no change from last week)
Dinwiddie (no change from last week)
Floyd (no change from last week)
Fluvanna (no change from last week)
Franklin County (no change from last week)
Frederick (no change from last week)
Galax (no change from last week)
Giles (no change from last week)
Goochland (ranked medium last week)
Grayson (no change from last week)
Greensville (ranked medium last week)
Halifax (no change from last week)
Highland (ranked medium last week)
King William (no change from last week)
Lee (no change from last week)
Louisa (no change from last week)
Lunenburg (no change from last week)
Lynchburg (ranked medium last week)
Mecklenburg (no change from last week)
Middlesex (ranked medium last week)
Montgomery (ranked high last week)
Norton (no change from last week)
Nottoway (no change from last week)
Orange (no change from last week)
Prince Edward (no change from last week)
Prince George (no change from last week)
Pulaski (no change from last week)
Radford (no change from last week)
Rappahannock (no change from last week)
Roanoke City (no change from last week)
Roanoke County (no change from last week)
Rockbridge (no change from last week)
Russell (no change from last week)
Scott (no change from last week)
Shenandoah (no change from last week)
Smyth (no change from last week)
Staunton (no change from last week)
Tazewell (no change from last week)
Warren (no change from last week)
Washington (no change from last week)
Waynesboro (no change from last week)
Winchester (no change from last week)
Wise (no change from last week)
Wythe (no change from last week)

Medium Community Level

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 50 Virginia localities this week; up from 38 last week

Albemarle (no change from last week)
Alleghany (no change from last week)
Appomattox (ranked high last week)
Augusta (ranked high last week)
Bath (ranked low last week)
Brunswick (no change from last week)
Buckingham (no change from last week)
Caroline (ranked high last week)
Chesterfield (no change from last week)
Clarke (no change from last week)
Colonial Heights (no change from last week)
Covington (no change from last week)
Craig (ranked high last week)
Culpeper (no change from last week)
Danville (no change from last week)
Emporia (ranked high last week)
Essex (no change from last week)
Greene (ranked high last week)
Hanover (no change from last week)
Harrisonburg (no change from last week)
Henrico (no change from last week)
Henry (no change from last week)
Hopewell (ranked high last week)
King and Queen (ranked high last week)
King George (ranked high last week)
Lancaster (no change from last week)
Lexington (no change from last week)
Madison (ranked high last week)
Manassas (ranked low last week)
Manassas Park (ranked low last week)
Martinsville (no change from last week)
Mathews (no change from last week)
Nelson (ranked high last week)
New Kent (no change from last week)
Northampton (no change from last week)
Northumberland (no change from last week)
Page (no change from last week)
Patrick (no change from last week)
Petersburg (ranked high last week)
Pittsylvania (no change from last week)
Powhatan (no change from last week)
Richmond City (ranked high last week)
Richmond County (ranked high last week)
Rockingham (ranked high last week)
Salem (ranked high last week)
Spotsylvania (ranked high last week)
Stafford (ranked high last week)
Surry (ranked high last week)
Sussex (ranked high last week)
Westmoreland (ranked high last week)

Low Community Level

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 25 Virginia localities this week; up from 24 last week

Accomack (no change from last week)
Alexandria (no change from last week)
Arlington (no change from last week)
Chesapeake (no change from last week)
Fairfax City (no change from last week)
Fairfax County (no change from last week)
Falls Church (ranked medium last week)
Fauquier (no change from last week)
Franklin City  (ranked medium last week)
Fredericksburg (ranked high last week)
Gloucester (no change from last week)
Hampton (no change from last week)
Isle of Wight (no change from last week)
James City (ranked medium last week)
Loudoun (no change from last week)
Newport News (no change from last week)
Norfolk (no change from last week)
Poquoson (no change from last week)
Portsmouth (no change from last week)
Prince William (no change from last week)
Southampton (no change from last week)
Suffolk (no change from last week)
Virginia Beach (no change from last week)
Williamsburg (no change from last week)
York (no change from last week)

WTVR

IN-DEPTH: Coming Soon — County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Accomack Low
Albemarle Medium
Alexandria Low
Alleghany Medium
Amelia High
Amherst High
Appomattox Medium
Arlington Low
Augusta Medium

Bath Medium
Bedford High
Bland High
Botetourt High
Bristol High
Brunswick Medium
Buchanan High
Buckingham Medium
Buena Vista High

Campbell High
Caroline Medium
Carroll High
Charles City High
Charlotte High
Charlottesville High
Chesapeake Low
Chesterfield Medium
Clarke Medium
Colonial Heights Medium
Covington Medium
Craig Medium
Culpeper Medium
Cumberland High

Danville Medium
Dickenson High
Dinwiddie High

Emporia Medium
Essex Medium

Fairfax City Low
Fairfax County Low
Falls Church Low
Fauquier Low
Floyd High
Fluvanna High
Franklin City Low
Franklin County High
Frederick High
Fredericksburg Low

Galax High
Giles High
Gloucester Low
Goochland High
Grayson High
Greene Medium
Greensville High

Halifax High
Hampton Low
Hanover Medium
Harrisonburg Medium
Henrico Medium
Henry Medium
Highland High
Hopewell Medium

Isle of Wight Low

James City Low

King and Queen Medium
King George Medium
King William High

Lancaster Medium
Lee High
Lexington Medium
Loudoun Low
Louisa High
Lunenburg High
Lynchburg High

Madison Medium
Manassas Medium
Manassas Park Medium
Martinsville Medium
Mathews Medium
Mecklenburg High
Middlesex High
Montgomery High

Nelson Medium
New Kent Medium
Newport News Low
Norfolk Low
Northampton Medium
Northumberland Medium
Norton High
Nottoway High

Orange High

Page Medium
Patrick Medium
Petersburg Medium
Pittsylvania Medium
Poquoson Low
Portsmouth Low
Powhatan Medium
Prince Edward High
Prince George High
Prince William Low
Pulaski High

Radford High
Rappahannock High
Richmond City Medium
Richmond County Medium
Roanoke City High
Roanoke County High
Rockbridge High
Rockingham Medium
Russell High

Salem Medium
Scott High
Shenandoah High
Smyth High
Southampton Low
Spotsylvania Medium
Stafford Medium
Staunton High
Suffolk Low
Surry Medium
Sussex Medium

Tazewell High

Virginia Beach Low

Warren High
Washington High
Waynesboro High
Westmoreland Medium
Williamsburg Low
Winchester High
Wise High
Wythe High

York Low

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

Helen Dea
3d ago

Start using blue mouthwash again it kills COVID in your mouth and throat. Stop coughing on people. To many times here lately have I been out shopping and people cough right beside me without putting a hand or arm over their mouth! It disgusting! And get back into the habit of frequently washing your hands! That helps more than the masks!

Harold Bishop
4d ago

Sure mid term elections are right around the corner time for the pot to get stirred

grunt
2d ago

Masks don’t work, and the CDC just keeps doubling down like the truck driver that is sitting in the White House. They got their story and the are sticking to it. Clown show 🤡

