Atlanta, GA

Sheriff calls out police agency recruiting in his county

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to fill job openings. One metro Atlanta department went outside their area to find a few good men and women, but ran up against a sheriff who said find somewhere else to recruit. East Point Police put up...
Investigators determining cause of death of man found in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to figure out what led to a person found dead on Saturday evening. Police went to 2316 Pine Heights Drive and found a man dead there. The cause of death will be determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner. Police also did not identify...
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 5 - Sept. 11

In the mood for a patriotic show on Labor Day? Or maybe a free, family-friendly art festival sounds more like your style. Those are a few of the activities happening around metro Atlanta this coming week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do...
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Stella was rescued after being abandoned in a parking lot at just 6 weeks old and adopted by a family from the Humane Society of Cobb County. She and the family's newborn baby have grown up together. Twelve years later, they're still the best of friends.
2 drivers hurt after shooting and crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a crash and shooting involving two vehicles. The wreck was reported around 3:23 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive. According to investigators, one of the drivers injured in the crash had a gunshot wound to the leg. The driver...
Man found dead with stab wound at Suwanee home, police say

SUWANEE, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say a man was found dead with a stab wound Monday morning at a home in a Suwanee. Officers were called before noon to Ridge Oak Drive where the body was discovered. According to investigators, the man was found dead in the front...
Call of the Week: Roswell at Marietta

Week 3's 680 Call of The Week pits Marietta against Roswell. Believe it or not, it's for the first time this millennium! Marietta was up, but it wasn't enough. Roswell wins 24 to 20.
Police: Peeping Tom suspect caught outside window of Clayton County apartment

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police say a suspected Peeping Tom is under arrest after he was caught in the act outside his victim's home. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 1, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person at an apartment on the 500 block of Garden Lake Drive in Riverdale, Georgia.
Conyers church providing free groceries to 1,000 families

CONYERS, Ga - A church in Conyers will pay it forward to their neighbors with a Labor Day weekend grocery giveaway. Excel Church is giving away groceries to more than 1,000 families for free. The giveaway starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and continues until noon at 1151 Flat Shoals...
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 5, 2022

ATLANTA - Chloe Bailey talks new film "Jane" and more: "Jane" is a psychological thriller that follows a high school senior who struggles with grief from the recent loss of a friend. She then goes on a social media rampage against those in the way of her success. Good day Atlanta got to speak with Chloe Bailey, one of the stars of the film. She talked about her role in the film and also mentioned working on new music. For more information on "Jane" and to find it in a theater near you, click here.
Woman found dead in SUV trapped under tractor-trailer, police say

ATLANTA - A deadly wreck shut down a major Atlanta road early Sunday morning. Atlanta police said a woman was dead at the scene after officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. The wreck involved a Ford Escape and semi-truck on Marietta Boulevard. Investigators said the SUV was speeding when it...
Police ID victim stabbed during Macy's Mall of Georgia jewelry heist

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police released the name of the employee stabbed by a man accused of trying to steal jewelry from a Macy's store before stabbing an employee. Gwinnett County police said 27-year-old, Jose Reyes-Serrato was the man shot by an officer when he abandoned his car in the middle of an intersection and took off. He and the employee the stabbed, 55 year-old David Walker, are recovering in a hospital and expected to survive.
