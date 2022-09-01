Read full article on original website
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Stockbridge based non-profit to donate thousands of bottles of clean water to Jackson amid water crisis
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - While thousands of Jackson, Mississippi residents are without clean water, some groups in Metro Atlanta have joined the relief effort amid the city’s ongoing water crisis. Life Beyond Water, a Stockbridge-based nonprofit, is a 501c3 focused on helping people in areas without access to clean water....
Sheriff calls out police agency recruiting in his county
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to fill job openings. One metro Atlanta department went outside their area to find a few good men and women, but ran up against a sheriff who said find somewhere else to recruit. East Point Police put up...
Investigators determining cause of death of man found in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to figure out what led to a person found dead on Saturday evening. Police went to 2316 Pine Heights Drive and found a man dead there. The cause of death will be determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner. Police also did not identify...
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 5 - Sept. 11
In the mood for a patriotic show on Labor Day? Or maybe a free, family-friendly art festival sounds more like your style. Those are a few of the activities happening around metro Atlanta this coming week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do...
Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A deputy is recovering in the hospital after officials say he was stabbed multiple times by a detainee at the Fulton County Jail Monday morning. Officials say the attack happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Fulton County Jail on the 900 block of Rice Street. According...
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Stella was rescued after being abandoned in a parking lot at just 6 weeks old and adopted by a family from the Humane Society of Cobb County. She and the family's newborn baby have grown up together. Twelve years later, they're still the best of friends.
2 drivers hurt after shooting and crash in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a crash and shooting involving two vehicles. The wreck was reported around 3:23 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive. According to investigators, one of the drivers injured in the crash had a gunshot wound to the leg. The driver...
Police determine gang-related shooting happend off of Ponce de Leon Avenue
Police said a gang dispute left a person shot and seriously injured on Friday night near a busy Midtown-area intersection. Police went to Emory Hillandale Hospital and spoke to DeKalb County Police Department investigators. DeKalb officers said a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in a private...
Man found dead with stab wound at Suwanee home, police say
SUWANEE, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say a man was found dead with a stab wound Monday morning at a home in a Suwanee. Officers were called before noon to Ridge Oak Drive where the body was discovered. According to investigators, the man was found dead in the front...
Mom of innocent man killed in highspeed police chase speaks out
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Jonathan Denham’s mom said he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Denham, 41, was killed when the car a suspect fleeing from Cobb County police was driving slammed head-on into his car in Fulton County. "My son was going home from...
Call of the Week: Roswell at Marietta
Week 3's 680 Call of The Week pits Marietta against Roswell. Believe it or not, it's for the first time this millennium! Marietta was up, but it wasn't enough. Roswell wins 24 to 20.
Landlord frustrated with court backlogs, missing thousands in rent payments
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Oritha Scoggins says it’s been nearly a year since his tenant has paid rent at his Clayton County property. But whenever Scoggins calls the court to evict the tenant, he says he’s told they are backed up from COVID. "Just fix the system. Get...
Douglas County band prepare for big Thanksgiving performance
The Mighty Marching Jaguars have gained a reputation in Douglas County for their high energy performances and great sound. Now their next stop is performing at the 2022 Chicago Thanksgiving Parade.
Police: Peeping Tom suspect caught outside window of Clayton County apartment
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police say a suspected Peeping Tom is under arrest after he was caught in the act outside his victim's home. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 1, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person at an apartment on the 500 block of Garden Lake Drive in Riverdale, Georgia.
Conyers church providing free groceries to 1,000 families
CONYERS, Ga - A church in Conyers will pay it forward to their neighbors with a Labor Day weekend grocery giveaway. Excel Church is giving away groceries to more than 1,000 families for free. The giveaway starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and continues until noon at 1151 Flat Shoals...
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 5, 2022
ATLANTA - Chloe Bailey talks new film "Jane" and more: "Jane" is a psychological thriller that follows a high school senior who struggles with grief from the recent loss of a friend. She then goes on a social media rampage against those in the way of her success. Good day Atlanta got to speak with Chloe Bailey, one of the stars of the film. She talked about her role in the film and also mentioned working on new music. For more information on "Jane" and to find it in a theater near you, click here.
Woman found dead in SUV trapped under tractor-trailer, police say
ATLANTA - A deadly wreck shut down a major Atlanta road early Sunday morning. Atlanta police said a woman was dead at the scene after officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. The wreck involved a Ford Escape and semi-truck on Marietta Boulevard. Investigators said the SUV was speeding when it...
Man hospitalized when traffic stop 'escalated' to officer-involved shooting, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a deputy shot a man trying to escape a traffic stop on Saturday night. The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road. Officials said a deputy was conducting a traffic stop on a motorcycle that was speeding. The...
Police ID victim stabbed during Macy's Mall of Georgia jewelry heist
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police released the name of the employee stabbed by a man accused of trying to steal jewelry from a Macy's store before stabbing an employee. Gwinnett County police said 27-year-old, Jose Reyes-Serrato was the man shot by an officer when he abandoned his car in the middle of an intersection and took off. He and the employee the stabbed, 55 year-old David Walker, are recovering in a hospital and expected to survive.
Man in Henry County hotel standoff wanted for gas station murder, shooting homeless man, deputies say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The man cornered and arrested by a SWAT team in Henry County on Friday night was wanted for a murder at a Stockbridge gas station and a separate shooting involving a homeless man, law enforcement said. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators tracked 30-year-old Jamil...
