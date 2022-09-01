ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire expands to 17,625 acres; steep terrain a challenge

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, started by lighting on August 1, is burning 17,625 acres and is 12% contained. The fire has grown nearly 8,500 acres since Friday. Crews say the steep terrain is making it difficult for firefighters, but about 250 more personnel have joined the fire fight. 823 people are now fighting the fire.
KVAL

Residents gather to mark second anniversary of Holiday Farm Fire

VIDA, Ore. — September 5 is the second anniversary of the Holiday Farm Fire. Hundreds of residents gathered Monday to give recognition to all the rebuilding progress that has been made. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the McKenzie River community stood strong at the McKenzie River Track...
KVAL

PHOTOS: Firefighters continue containing the Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The firefighters working to contain the Cedar Creek fire are making progress, but it's a difficult, dangerous process. The terrain is steep and nearly inaccessible. The weather is not cooperating. The Cedar Creek fire, located 15 miles east of Oakridge, Oregon, was started by a lightning...
KVAL

Patterson House apartment complex catches fire in early-morning hours

EUGENE, Ore. — A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex near downtown Eugene. Fire crews responded to the Patterson House complex, between East Broadway and 11th Avenue, just before 4:00 a.m. Our team on the scene took note that a field nearby the complex was...
KVAL

UPDATE: Male rider dead from ATV accident at the Eugene Motocross park

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:10 p.m.):. "We were called to Eugene Motocross track for rider down, patient went into cardiac arrest and unfortunately succumb to his injuries and died as a result," said Lt. Tressa Miller with Lane Fire Authority. --- According to Lane Fire Authority, one rider...
KVAL

Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
KVAL

Early morning apartment fire leaves 26 people displaced

EUGENE, Ore. — 26 people are without a home after a fire early Monday morning in Eugene. The fire broke out at around 3:00 a.m. It started in a vacant building before spreading to the neighboring apartment complex. We talked to fire officials and one of the residents who...
KVAL

RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands

EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
KVAL

Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrests man; seizes estimated $210,000 in illegal drugs

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrested a man and seized, at the estimated street value, $210,000 in illegal drugs. Officials say, SCU conducted a follow-up narcotics investigation on Joe Anthony Harker, after his initial arrest in May 2022 on several felony narcotic charges, due to developed information that Harker was continuing to distribute narcotics within the city of Eugene.
KVAL

Police: Watch out for online rental/real estate scams

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police received several reports from people in the community who rented apartments or homes, paid a security deposit or first month's rent, and come to find out the property they rented was not actually available or did not even exist. According to EPD, The person...
KVAL

The Eugene Family YMCA invites everyone to first-ever Welcoming Festival

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Family YMCA is hosting the first-ever YMCA Welcoming Festival to bring together "people of diverse backgrounds, including immigrants, refugees and U.S.-born residents." The event will be held Sunday, September 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as part of the nationwide Welcoming Week. The...
KVAL

Movie goers got to enjoy discounted tickets Saturday in observance of Cinema Day

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Regal at Valley River Center, The Broadway Theater downtown and Springfield’s Cinemark at Gateway Mall all celebrated Cinema Day on Saturday. “Yeah, the Cinema Day makes it more easy because, if someone can't buy a ticket, then it's not that big of a deal if someone covers it and vice versa. And it's just more accessible in general, I think," said Lilly Yamamori.
