Cedar Creek Fire expands to 17,625 acres; steep terrain a challenge
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, started by lighting on August 1, is burning 17,625 acres and is 12% contained. The fire has grown nearly 8,500 acres since Friday. Crews say the steep terrain is making it difficult for firefighters, but about 250 more personnel have joined the fire fight. 823 people are now fighting the fire.
Wildfire smoke will reduce air quality over the coming days in eastern Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — According to LRAPA, wildfire smoke will reduce air quality Tuesday and Wednesday morning in eastern Lane County, including Oakridge and Eugene/Springfield area. Morning air quality may degrade to unhealthy for sensitive groups on the Air Quality Index. Sensitive groups include:. Children. People of 65. Pregnant...
Residents gather to mark second anniversary of Holiday Farm Fire
VIDA, Ore. — September 5 is the second anniversary of the Holiday Farm Fire. Hundreds of residents gathered Monday to give recognition to all the rebuilding progress that has been made. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the McKenzie River community stood strong at the McKenzie River Track...
PHOTOS: Firefighters continue containing the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The firefighters working to contain the Cedar Creek fire are making progress, but it's a difficult, dangerous process. The terrain is steep and nearly inaccessible. The weather is not cooperating. The Cedar Creek fire, located 15 miles east of Oakridge, Oregon, was started by a lightning...
GO NOW! Shadow Bay Campground moves to Level 3; other areas upgraded to Level 1 and 2
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:06 p.m. September 3rd, 2022):. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) EVACUATION NOTICES EXTENDED TO THE FOLLOWING AREAS:. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has extended the Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice for the East Waldo area to include:. Shadow Bay Campground and the area...
Patterson House apartment complex catches fire in early-morning hours
EUGENE, Ore. — A three-alarm fire broke out this morning at an apartment complex near downtown Eugene. Fire crews responded to the Patterson House complex, between East Broadway and 11th Avenue, just before 4:00 a.m. Our team on the scene took note that a field nearby the complex was...
Plane enthusiasts celebrated Cottage Grove's 4th annual Homebuilt Fly-in Saturday
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — People in Cottage Grove celebrated aviation history Saturday. The fourth annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-in was held at Jim Wright Memorial Field, which also features a museum by the Oregon Aviation and Historical Society. Oregon itself played a vital role in the early history of...
UPDATE: Male rider dead from ATV accident at the Eugene Motocross park
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:10 p.m.):. "We were called to Eugene Motocross track for rider down, patient went into cardiac arrest and unfortunately succumb to his injuries and died as a result," said Lt. Tressa Miller with Lane Fire Authority. --- According to Lane Fire Authority, one rider...
Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
Early morning apartment fire leaves 26 people displaced
EUGENE, Ore. — 26 people are without a home after a fire early Monday morning in Eugene. The fire broke out at around 3:00 a.m. It started in a vacant building before spreading to the neighboring apartment complex. We talked to fire officials and one of the residents who...
RV Fire leaves woman with burns on hands
EUGENE, Ore. — An RV fire broke out Saturday evening on west 14th and Chambers. The fire sent a plume of smoke over the surrounding area. According to Eugene Police, the cause of the fire was a gas spill that spilled from a generator outside the RV. Police said...
Cottage Grove receives $5 million grant to revitalize historic downtown district
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — $5-million dollars is coming to Cottage Grove to revitalize its historic downtown area, but they are not knocking down buildings. They will fix things like cracked sidewalks, uneven roads, and replant trees. The project will go from the Main Street Bridge to 8th Street; about...
Man detained in Springfield after six-hour standoff with police; surrendered without force
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — On Sunday, September 4, officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1000 block of 16th Street in Springfield regarding a shooting incident. Officers located a female victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. She was provided medical treatment and transported to...
Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrests man; seizes estimated $210,000 in illegal drugs
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrested a man and seized, at the estimated street value, $210,000 in illegal drugs. Officials say, SCU conducted a follow-up narcotics investigation on Joe Anthony Harker, after his initial arrest in May 2022 on several felony narcotic charges, due to developed information that Harker was continuing to distribute narcotics within the city of Eugene.
Police: Watch out for online rental/real estate scams
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police received several reports from people in the community who rented apartments or homes, paid a security deposit or first month's rent, and come to find out the property they rented was not actually available or did not even exist. According to EPD, The person...
The Eugene Family YMCA invites everyone to first-ever Welcoming Festival
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Family YMCA is hosting the first-ever YMCA Welcoming Festival to bring together "people of diverse backgrounds, including immigrants, refugees and U.S.-born residents." The event will be held Sunday, September 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as part of the nationwide Welcoming Week. The...
Movie goers got to enjoy discounted tickets Saturday in observance of Cinema Day
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Regal at Valley River Center, The Broadway Theater downtown and Springfield’s Cinemark at Gateway Mall all celebrated Cinema Day on Saturday. “Yeah, the Cinema Day makes it more easy because, if someone can't buy a ticket, then it's not that big of a deal if someone covers it and vice versa. And it's just more accessible in general, I think," said Lilly Yamamori.
