Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
As a new school year begins, watch for these signs of bullying
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Many school districts began the new year this past week in Northeast Wisconsin, the Appleton Area School District among them. Assistant Superintendent Sheree Garvey says that's why schools in Appleton have a new way to fight bullying. “We take bullying very seriously," Garvey said. "In every situation.”
Fox11online.com
Elected officials disagree on how to reduce pandemic stress for Wisconsin teachers
(WLUK) -- The new school year may have just started, but teachers continue to deal with stress and added responsibilities from the pandemic. The state hopes it can relieve some of those extra stressors, using federal funding. But Republicans say that isn't the right approach. According to a report from...
Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay projects seventh straight year of enrollment growth
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay is expecting another record year for enrollment with nearly 10,000 students. It would be the seventh straight year with growth and it comes at a time when other UW schools are struggling to grow enrollment. 10 of the 13 four-year campuses saw enrollment decline...
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley Area Labor Council hosts annual event to honor workers on Labor Day
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley Area Labor Council celebrated Labor Day with a decades-old tradition. The 39th annual labor celebration was held Monday in Neenah. Event organizers for the Labor Day parade and festival say the holiday is meant to honor anyone who works. "This is for all workers,"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Annual Labor Day Airshow helps Make-A-Wish Nebraska, families
OMAHA, Neb.—Remote-controlled airplanes—even a witch and superman—flew around Standing Bear Lake Monday. It was the 43rd Annual Labor Day Airshow, hosted by the Omahawks RC Club. "It's just a great way for families to come out and enjoy a day in the park," Labor Day Airshow director...
Fox11online.com
Recapping the Door County tourism season
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Door County is wrapping up its tourism season with many businesses saying it was a busy and successful summer. Kitty O' Reillys in Sturgeon Bay is having a good summer. The Irish Pub and other restaurants say the tourism season had a slow start, but once it ramped up, it stayed constant.
Fox11online.com
Herbert Kohler, Jr. dies at 83
KOHLER - Herbert Kohler, Jr., Kohler Co. executive chairman, passed away Sept. 3, 2022, in Kohler, Wisconsin at the age of 83. The Kohler Co. released Kohler's obituary Sunday afternoon. Dynamic leader and Kohler Co. Executive Chairman Herbert Vollrath Kohler, Jr. passed away on September 3, 2022, in Kohler, Wisconsin....
Fox11online.com
Irish singer, icon to perform in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An Irish singer and cultural icon is coming to the Oshkosh Arena this fall. Daniel O'Donnell -- a singer, TV presenter and philanthropist -- combines country music and Irish folk. He is most popular in Ireland and Britain but has also had success in Australia. O'Donnell is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in the area
ASHWAUBENON — (WLUK) -- Breathtaking images of the Northern Lights were captured by viewers Sunday night . The spectacular, colorful display of lights peaked around 11 p.m. We received some great pictures from viewers of the Northern Lights, also know as the Aurora Borealis. If your have pictures of the event, please share them via chime in.
Fox11online.com
Take in the joys of Fox Jazz Fest in Menasha
(WLUK) -- Fox Jazz Fest is underway at Jefferson Park in Menasha this Labor Day weekend. Music lovers from around Northeast Wiscosnin are welcomed to this free event. Enjoy local, national, and international Jazz artists. There will be food, beverage and fun around as you listen. Fox Jazz Fest starts...
Fox11online.com
WWII Veteran and Green Bay native Herman Van Beckum turns 100 years old
MORRISON (WLUK)-- World War II Veteran and Green Bay native Herman Van Beckum turns 100 years old September 5th, 2022. He has four kids, nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Herman Van Beckum has a lot to celebrate, surrounded by five generations of his family, he...
Fox11online.com
One person dead in Oshkosh, after pedestrian vs. train accident
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian vs. train accident. It occurred near the area of Pioneer Drive just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old male. If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Traffic blocked near Sheboygan Falls following crash
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. ---- SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- All lanes of traffic are blocked on WIS 32 at Miley Road, going north and southbound due to a crash. A report from WisDOT said the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m....
Fox11online.com
Appleton firefighters respond to 2 separate fires within hours
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton Fire Department responded to two separate fires Monday afternoon. The first fire was called in by a passer-by around 1 p.m. in the 3000 block of S. Chain Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found the only person in the home unconscious. Smoke from unattended food,...
Fox11online.com
Brown County inmate escapes into nearby farm fields
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- An inmate is on the loose after escaping from the Brown County Jail Monday morning. Justin James Dietrich, 35, escaped from the jail at 10:23 a.m., according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office. He exited the loading dock area of the jail and headed east through some farm fields.
Fox11online.com
$23,000 worth of drugs seized in Pulaski
PULASKI (WLUK) -- The Brown County Drug Task Force seized over $23,000 worth of drugs in Pulaski on September 1. According to a Facebook post by the Village of Pulaski Police Department, the task force seized 71.85 grams of fentanyl (approximately $13,000 street value) and 334.35 grams of meth (approximately $10,000 street value), as well as $13,000 cash and a handgun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
St. Norbert Loses Defensive Battle at Ripon
RIPON - St. Norbert College opened the 2022 season with a defensive struggle in a non-conference game against former Midwest Conference archrival Ripon College and dropped a tough 13-10 decision at Ingalls Field. Ripon's Erik Flores converted a 36-yard field goal with 1:28 remaining to put the Red Hawks out...
Fox11online.com
Two separate Fond du Lac crashes hospitalize two people
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes in Fond du Lac. The first crash happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Scott and Mill Streets. Police say it appears a person riding a scooter was trying to cross Scott Street,...
Comments / 0