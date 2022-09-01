ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

Beach Radio

Exciting Things Happening at the Mantoloking Road Alehouse in Brick, NJ

Cozy, upbeat tavern with a wraparound bar & TVs serving an ample menu of bar bites & burgers ~ Google Maps. Located at 247 Mantoloking Road in Brick Township, the Mantoloking Road Alehouse has been a great location for people to hit for a meal or a drink for many years. I recently saw a post on social media that indicated their outdoor dining is now open.
BRICK, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey is among the world’s best winemakers

I know that you don’t necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world‘s best winemakers but think again. Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality. These events are...
BLUE BELL, PA
New Jersey State
Holmdel, NJ
Holmdel, NJ
Beach Radio

This Has Just Been Deemed As The BEST Cheeseburger in NJ

Cheeseburgers are undoubtedly one of America's all-time favorite foods. If there's one thing we know how to make, it's a juicy, meaty, flavorful, cheesy burger. As long as the meat is fresh, well-seasoned and not over or undercooked, and the bread isn't stale, you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad burger in New Jersey.
FORT LEE, NJ
Beach Radio

Is This Farm Store Drive-Thru Ever Opening in Beachwood, NJ

Farm Stores drive-thru grocery stores are popping up everywhere. Farm Stores is America's largest and original grocery drive-thru, according to farmstores.com. It's a franchise business with "new" locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and more. Here's what surprised me, I went to their website and clicked on locations in New...
BEACHWOOD, NJ
Beach Radio

Monmouth County, New Jersey Landmark Named Most Haunted House In America

The most haunted house in America is located right in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Make no mistake, the history of the hauntings will make you want to cuddle with your parents. Even experts warn that the average Joe can’t handle the energy of this place. Just wait until you read what's said to have happened there.
Beach Radio

These Flip-Flops on the fence in Ocean Gate, NJ, Just Make Me Smile

I love Ocean Gate. I watch the sunset there every night. It's such a cute, quaint town. I know it's really weird, but every year I see this and it just makes me smile. I thought it looked so cool. I was asking her all kinds of questions, "Do you know why they're there?" "Are they lost flip-flops?" "Is there a color scheme?" Ok, she's sixteen she had no idea and never noticed them before.
OCEAN GATE, NJ
Beach Radio

Boys Soccer – 20 Must-Watch Games During the 2022 Shore Conference Boys Soccer Regular Season

The 2022 high school soccer season in New Jersey is shaping up to be a two-month sprint, with the season opening on Thursday and concluding just 67 days later on Nov. 13. The Shore Conference regular season is only about a month long, with Oct. 8 marking the final Saturday of the regular season and the Shore Conference Tournament cutoff tentatively scheduled Oct. 11 (the SCT particulars are still being finalized).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified

Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

Mayor, neighbors rescue man from Roselle, NJ building fire

ROSELLE — Mayor Donald Shaw said it was a team effort to help rescue a man from his condo as a fire spread through the building Wednesday morning. As heavy smoke and fire began to pour from the units on Brooklawn Avenue, a woman walking her dog began yelling in order to get some help, according to a statement from the borough.
ROSELLE, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

