thefoothillsfocus.com
Desert Dogs is providing veteran jobs
Desert Veterans started as an idea between two colleagues who saw a way to fill a need. Also known as Desert Dogs, the concept was simple — people need to get rid of their junk and veterans who have a hard time adjusting need work. Why not put them together?
getnews.info
Popular Phoenix Auto Dealer Expands to 2nd Location
Phoenix, Arizona – Sep 5, 2022 – “A Dealer for the People” – Phoenix Legit Motorsports has been in business for over 3.5 years and has sold nearly 4000 vehicles since their 2018 inception. Phoenix Legit Motorsports is an auto dealership that specializes in selling...
AZFamily
Russia targets Arizona senators
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she won't debate Kari Lake on stage and instead proposed a town-hall style forum. What does SD Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden's increased visibility mean for his political future?. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:50 AM MST. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now. Maricopa...
Arizona school districts accused of using tax dollars to oppose school choice
(The Center Square) – Arizona school districts will violate state law next week by sending representatives to a meeting where they will encourage attendees to overturn the state’s new universal school choice law, the Goldwater Institute alleges. The free-market legal nonprofit sent a letter to the Arizona Attorney...
arizonasuntimes.com
St. Mary’s Food Bank Shares Alarming Rise in Families Seeking Food in Arizona
Jerry Brown, director of public relations for St. Mary’s Food Bank, told The Arizona Sun Times that the number of families seeking food in Arizona has risen in recent months. “To give you an example at St. Mary’s Food Bank,” Brown said Friday. “We’re still getting the final numbers...
kyma.com
Cocopah Tribe calls out Arizona for building shipping container wall against its wishes
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila...
scottsdale.org
Supervisors leave Rio Verde high and dry
Where hundreds of Rio Verde Foothills households will find water after Dec. 31 remains unknown after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors last week unanimously voted against what some homeowners called their best chance for a new source. The board on Aug. 31 voted against forming a domestic water improvement...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (09/04)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona campaign finance initiative certified for the November ballot
This November, Arizonans will decide on a ballot initiative that would require donors to political campaigns to disclose the original source of the money, if the donation goes above a certain threshold. There are 10 statewide ballot measures on the Arizona ballot. The campaign finance initiative, if approved by voters,...
AZFamily
What the VA providing abortions regardless of state laws means for Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The abortion debate continues to heat up with a big new move on Friday. The United States Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will soon offer abortions in certain cases, and abortion counseling regardless of state laws and restrictions. With two different Arizona abortion laws working their way through the courts, this could give abortion access to some military women and families that otherwise may be banned in Arizona.
citysuntimes.com
ADHS: Booster targeting latest variants are especially important for older Arizonans
Even with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths declining in recent weeks, it’s an inescapable fact that older individuals remain at greatest risk of severe outcomes should they be infected with the current Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. In the past six months, 81% of Arizona’s COVID-19 deaths have been...
KTAR.com
USFWS announces recovery plan for endangered Arizona cactus
PHOENIX — The acuna cactus is a small and spherical succulent that grows pink colored flowers with green fruits in the Sonoran Desert. The cactus native to Arizona, though, is listed as endangered and has been since 2013. The species has eight surviving populations, four of which contain 50 or fewer individuals.
kyma.com
Arizona dust storm comes through Maricopa County
(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In Arizona, a massive dust storm swept through Maricopa County Friday evening. It happened after storms began to pop up earlier in the day. As the storms build, they can completely block out the sun - making it nearly impossible to see. They’re described as some of...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Arizonans encouraged to participate in 30 Days, 30 Ways to prepare for emergencies￼
PHOENIX— Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed September Arizona Preparedness Month in conjunction with National Preparedness Month to encourage people, businesses and communities to prepare for potential emergencies. In honor of Preparedness Month, the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) is asking residents to participate in the “30 Days,...
KTAR.com
Arizona Office of Tourism launches Route 66 digital map, passport
PHOENIX — The Arizona Office of Tourism on Wednesday announced the launch of a digital passport designed to make planning a trip on Route 66 easier than before. The Route 66 Passport will provide a free digital map and passport from Topock 66 on the Colorado River to the Painted Desert Trading post, with sights, shops and towns in between, according to a press release.
kjzz.org
Tempe enforces Town Lake trespassing ban amid its homeless outreach
On Thursday, the City of Tempe enforced a trespassing ban on homeless individuals living outside near Tempe Town Lake. The move follows an outreach to provide unsheltered individuals with housing, services and resources. Paul Bentley is the deputy human services director for Tempe. “The City of Tempe’s goal is to...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona’s 50 best employers, according to Forbes
Two years into an ongoing pandemic, the landscape of the workplace has been forever changed. Employers are engaged in a war for talent, have to manage more remote employees than ever, motivate an unsteady workforce, ensure the well-being and safety of their workers, all while pursuing profits amid a hypersensitive political landscape. To find out what makes a great employer, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile its fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers By State. Here are the 50 best employers in Arizona, according to Forbes and Statista.
KTAR.com
Arizona man sentenced to 15 years in prison for role in $20M investment fraud
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced on Tuesday to more than 15 years in federal prison for his role in a $20 million investment fraud, authorities said. David Alcorn of Scottsdale, 78, along with Aghee William Smith II of California, 70, were charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and money laundering in connection to an investment scheme which ran from 2011-2017, IRS Criminal Investigation said in a press release.
fox40jackson.com
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22’s...
