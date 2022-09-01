Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Fire engulfs car in Orlando on I-4 near Universal
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 4 on Friday evening that briefly impacted traffic, fire officials said. Orlando Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire on I-4 near Universal Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to...
1 dead, 1 injured when plane flips over at Orlando airport during severe weather
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person died and another was injured Thursday when a twin-engine aircraft flipped over while taxiing for departure during severe weather at Orlando Executive Airport, according to authorities. The Diamond DA42 Twin Star, along with another unoccupied aircraft, were involved in the weather-related incident around 5...
Traffic slowly moving after crash shut down westbound SR-408 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash shut down all lanes of SR-408 in Orange County early Monday. Traffic is slowly starting to move as one lane is open after the crash on SR-408. Several first responders are still in the area working the incident and drivers should use caution.
Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
Man dies after crash on US Highway 17-92
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old man has died following a crash on U.S. Highway 17-92 Saturday. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. in Seminole County. According to a news release, a 2009 Infiniti G37 was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17-92, south of Golden Birch Lane, while a 2012 Ford F-350 pickup truck with a trailer was traveling north in the left lane.
Gunman at large after 2 teens and adult found shot inside car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are investigating after three people were shot inside a car Saturday night. Officials said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Burnett Road and State Road 520, in unincorporated Cocoa. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
3 shot while riding in car in Brevard
COCOA, Fla. – Three people were shot late Saturday while riding in a car in Brevard County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Burnett Road and State Road 520, not far from the city limits of Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to the...
Man dies after crashing into Polk County lake, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Above: Take a look at Sunday night's top headlines. The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a deadly crash Sunday. Around 12:53 a.m., a man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control of the car, leading to a crash into Lake Alfred.
Winter Haven man flips car on I-4, dies after being ejected
A Winter Haven man died in a crash on I-4 in Plant City on Saturday.
Missing 75-year-old woman found
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — UPDATE: Officials say Mora was found in good health. The Osceola County Sheriff's department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Luisa Mora, 75, was last seen at her residence in Kissimmee Sunday night at about 7:30 p.m. Surveillance video shows Mora...
Winter Haven Man Killed In I-4 Crash Overnight
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Winter Haven man was killed in a crash that happened around 12:15 am Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say two vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-4approaching County Line Road, in the center, and inside lanes respectively.
Ask Trooper Steve: What happens when my driving documents expire on a holiday?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, on the Labor Day holiday, “If my vehicle/driving documents expire on a...
Man, woman found dead at Orlando apartment, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people found at a residence Friday night, according to officers. Orlando police were called to do a well-being check at an apartment on Savannah River Way just after 6:30 p.m. They say they found a man and woman dead when they arrived.
Hurricane Danielle expected to speed up
ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Monday, Hurricane Danielle was still moving north-northeast in the Atlantic and there had been no change in strength. The storm was about 915 miles west-north-west of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. "Danielle is moving toward the north-northeast near 8...
Pilots protest at Orlando International Airport. Here’s why
ORLANDO, Fla. – Pilots across the country, including at Orlando International Airport, plan to protest Thursday, ahead of a busy holiday travel weekend. The protests are planned at more than a dozen airports across the United States to call for changes in working conditions. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
‘I’m going to turn you into a woman’: Florida man, 55, accused of stalking 6-year-old girl
A Florida man was arrested on Saturday after a father reported he repeatedly catcalled his daughter and harassed neighbors over a period of several months.
Lanes blocked on I-4 as Orlando officers help person in distress
ORLANDO, Fla. — All lanes along I-4 at Colonial Drive were blocked Thursday afternoon because of a person in distress, according to the Orlando Police Department. Orlando police were able to bring the person to safety and traffic is flowing once again.
Florida tourism continues to surpass pre-pandemic levels
Rising air fares and a summer of high gas prices have done little to slow the upward surge of tourism traffic to central Florida. That's a plus for the million and a half people in the Sunshine State who work in our top industry. Some of the credit may go to a major marketing ad blitz.
