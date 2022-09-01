Read full article on original website
8 On Your Side: 100K + people search Nevada State Treasurer’s site for unclaimed property in 1 week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two weeks ago 8 News Now introduced you to a woman who found $7,000 of her own money, sitting in the state’s unclaimed property fund. After the initial story aired the Nevada State Treasury Department sent out even more cash. “As of today we have more than one billion dollars’ worth […]
aerotechnews.com
Hawaii, California, Nevada Airmen practice water rescue
LAKE TAHOE, Calif.—National Guard members from Hawaii, California and Nevada recently conducted water rescue training in Lake Tahoe challenging landscape with the U.S. Coast Guard and FEMA partners. “This training is important because it is an opportunity to collaborate with our FEMA Region IX partners from Nevada and California...
Your guide to the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race
A beloved local event is returning to the Reno skies. As many as 100 balloons will take to the air when the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race commences next week. GRBR, which has dubbed itself the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event, runs from Sept. 9-11. Here's what you need to know to maximize your enjoyment of this unique...
sparkstrib.com
Legends Bay Casino opens in Sparks
Legends Bay Casino, the newest gambling establishment to open in Northern Nevada in more than 20 years, finally opened its doors last night on August 30 after 16 years in the making. Located a stone’s throw away from the Outlets at Legends, Hampton Inn, and Residence Inn by Marriott, Legends...
‘Everything takes longer’: Employers struggle to find new normal amid inflation, rising costs
Opening a new business right in the middle of a pandemic might not sound like the greatest of ideas. But that’s exactly what Cheryl Lewis did in October 2020 — an especially harrowing time for Washoe County as it saw rising COVID-19 deaths and the highest rate of coronavirus infections in Nevada. ...
Moose on the move, migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date back to...
Nevada’s students are becoming makeshift teachers
Given that our state consistently clocks in at 49th or 50th in the nation for K-12 education outcomes, the potential impacts of Covid-19 on Nevada’s school system have led many parents, educators, and students to worry for the future. Those who have sounded the alarm aren’t wrong to do so; while it’s too early to have good data on Covid’s effects on Nevada’s students, nationwide research has linked Covid-prompted distance learning to the worsening of academic outcomes, widening of achievement gaps along lines of class, and increases in absenteeism and mental health issues among K-12 students. But you already knew that—or if you didn’t, you probably could have guessed it. It’s not a bad story to tell. We should talk about the many shortcomings of our system.
Record-Courier
Douglas taxable sales hits $1 billion
Douglas County merchants cracked $1 billion in taxable sales for the first time in history during the 2022-23 fiscal year. While inflation during the last six months of the year that ended on June 30, likely contributed to the total, it also marked the last year Douglas will be guaranteed a certain amount of revenue based on its population.
KOLO TV Reno
Wild River Grille host final month to have “Dinner with Your Dog” benefiting the Nevada Humane Society
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dinner and a show and you can bring your dog? Sounds like the perfect way to spend a Monday night. Wild River Grille is hosting “Dinner with Your Dog” every Monday night throughout September and 10% from every entrée purchased will be donated to the Northern Nevada Humane Society. Offering a wide variety of gourmet entrees as well as quality wines and top-of-the-line brews, Wild River is the perfect place to enjoy Reno’s natural beauty while helping the community.
2news.com
Nevada, Governor Sisolak launch website highlighting infrastructure investments
Governor Steve Sisolak officially launched a website highlighting infrastructure investments coming to Nevada through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, NevadaBuilds.com. “Every day, we are working to build a brighter future for Nevadans. When I make a promise, I know there are thousands...
californiaglobe.com
Latest Attack on Proposed Sites Reservoir – Not Enough Water
When it comes to attacking anything that will make so much as a scratch in the earth, California’s environmentalists never run out of arguments, and their litigators never run out of money. So it goes with the proposed Sites Reservoir, which is enduring a withering new bombardment from environmentalists...
2news.com
Accomplished Carson Tahoe Resident Celebrates Turning 100 With a Bike Show
Carson Tahoe partnered with Battle Born Harley and the local HOG group to host a motorcycle show to celebrate a big birthday for one of Carson Tahoe Care Center’s residents. Rolland “Ron” Carter turned 100 years old on Saturday and during the celebration, a member of the HOG group brought a motorcycle to give Ron a ride around the block with his original helmet, provided by his family.
Lithium mining might charge Nevada’s economy, but it will destroy the environment
This opinion column was submitted by author and activist Elisabeth Robson. Re: “Is lithium about to battery-charge Nevada’s economy?,” Aug. 7: Pat Hickey writes that he finds it “ironic that certain environmental activists are opposing the mining of lithium in Nevada.” I would be one of those activists, and I do indeed oppose mining lithium...
Visitors escape the heat as Lake Tahoe embraces Labor Day weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — As the heatwave grips California, many people are looking for ways to cool down. A popular spot is Lake Tahoe as South Lake Tahoe looks to embrace Labor Day weekend again fully. As the valley continues to hit consecutive days of triple-digit heat. Some people like Dylan Eterovich of […]
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
KTLA.com
These 10 California housing markets are due for a price dip, analysts say
(NEXSTAR) – Between high prices and high interest rates, there hasn’t been much good news for would-be homebuyers lately. But new data from CoreLogic, a financial analytics company that tracks real estate markets around the country, has a glimmer of hope for those looking to buy in California.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Offensive word removed, Truckee trail gets new name
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey announced the official name change of a popular Truckee trail to Johnson Canyon, after the Truckee Donner Land Trust petitioned to rename the trail from its offensive former name. The Land Trust acquired Johnson Canyon in 2006. It was formerly called Negro...
SFGate
This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'
There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
COVID-19 bivalent boosters approved, coming to Las Vegas
The SNHD has started receiving some of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and expects to begin offering them next week in its clinics according to a release.
thenevadaindependent.com
Nevada’s GOP has more to worry about than ranked-choice voting
With Nevada’s voters soon to weigh in on the idea of ranked-choice voting, Alaska’s recent experimentation with the method offers some real-world lessons for political parties. Of course, as is usually the case in partisan politics, the most useful lessons are being dismissed in exchange for politically convenient...
