Read full article on original website
Related
Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father's real estate empire, calls John Fetterman spoiled: 'He lived off his parents' money'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump said Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "leeched off his parents' money."
Trump Arrives for Pennsylvania Rally Under Pressure
The former president is set to stump for his endorsed candidates including Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, who are floundering in polls in the state.
Democrats' Chances of Beating Oz, Mastriano as Trump Visits Pennsylvania
As former President Donald Trump heads to a rally to drum up support for GOP candidates, polling shows Democrats leading in the races.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Interrupted Mid-Sentence After Hosts Spot Mastriano
Greene, a Republican from Georgia, spoke at length to Right Side Broadcasting Network hosts prior to the start of the rally in Wilkes-Barre.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump Supporters Handed 'Top Secret Documents' For Attending Rally in Video
The footage from political comedy due "The Good Liars" has been viewed more than two million times online.
Video Comparing Trump's, Biden's Wilkes-Barre Crowds Viewed Over 1.1M Times
The video posted to Twitter gained different reactions from people online, with some saying that crowd size doesn't matter.
Prosecutors Can Show Trump 'Personally' Handled Classified Files: Mariotti
Ex-federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said since classified documents at Mar-a-Lago were with personal items shows Trump "decided to keep them."
Donald Trump Will Call for 'Violence' as Allies Turn on Him: Mary Trump
The former president's niece said Saturday that her uncle has been considerably rattled by staunch former allies like Bill Barr speaking out against him.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump Rally-Goers Declare 'It's 1776' Again, Vow to 'Keep Fighting'
Trump supporters on a livestream prior to the ex-president's Pennsylvania rally on Saturday pledged their continued loyalty to him.
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Read Everything Donald Trump Said at His First Rally After Mar-a-Lago Raid
Former President Donald Trump is expected to address President Joe Biden's "Soul of the Nation" speech on Thursday night.
ABC Host Confronts WH Adviser, Asks If Biden Has 'Given Up' on 70M Voters
Keisha Lance Bottoms defended Biden's anti-MAGA speech on Sunday, and said the president was "calling out to all of us, no matter our political affiliation."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Videos: Neo-Nazi Patriot Front Marches in Indiana Yelling 'Reclaim America'
A number of videos appeared online showing the group marching together, with some beating on drums while others carried signs and could be heard chanting.
Donald Trump Offers To Help His Biggest Enemy
There are signs CNN is becoming more conservative in an attempt to broaden its appeal across the political spectrum.
Four Key Takeaways From Judge Cannon's Order Granting Trump Special Master
The Department of Justice strongly objected to the appointment of a special master last week, arguing that Trump should not be subject to executive privilege.
Anti-Abortion Republican Says Girls Raped by Dads Should Just Get Plan B
"There are options for rape victims, the way I understand it, if a rape victim goes to a hospital," Republican Representative Doug Gilliam told Newsweek.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump Attends Lee Zeldin Fundraiser Looking To Pull Off Biggest Coup Yet
Republican Zeldin has managed to reduce New York Governor Kathy Hochul's lead to 4 percent in a recent poll, having been 21 points behind in August.
Ted Cruz Says Workers Forced to Pay for Degrees in Queer Pet Literature
Attacking President Biden's student-loan relief plan, Ted Cruz again targeted college-graduate "slackers" who were working as baristas.
Biden Tells Heckler at Speech 'Everyone's Entitled to Be an Idiot'
"As I said last week, we remain in the battle for the soul of America," Biden told the crowd before being interrupted by the heckler.
Judge's Ruling on Special Master for Donald Trump Ripped by Legal Experts
"Any of my first year law students would have written a better opinion," attorney and former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal tweeted.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
956M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3