ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Talks chaired by Nicola Sturgeon in bid to avert fresh strikes ends without deal

By Pa Scotland Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JqKnY_0hejke8Z00

Marathon talks between Nicola Sturgeon , unions and local authority bosses has ended without a deal.

The First Minister met with leaders from the three unions involved in the local government pay dispute which has seen mountains of rubbish pile up in towns and cities north of the border.

Late on Thursday, a Scottish Government spokesman said “detailed negotiations” had taken place and had “carried on late into the night”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z2eGg_0hejke8Z00

Discussions had started at its Edinburgh headquarters at 2.30pm, and had even seen pizza delivered as talks progressed into the evening but, at about 10.40pm, the government urged sides to reach a settlement.

“We are grateful to all parties and would encourage all sides to continue to seek a fair and sustainable settlement,” the spokesman said.

The discussions came after clean-up work got underway in some of Scotland’s largest councils after several days of action by cleaning department workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rEPH_0hejke8Z00

Rubbish piled up on the streets as a result of the action – and Wendy Dunsmore of Unite warned that without a deal the unions will seek to step up the pressure.

Fresh strikes by waste workers are already planned for next week, when staff at a number of local authorities will walk out for eight days, while the dispute will also spread to schools and early years workers, who will take part in a three-day protest in some areas.

Unite is calling for a flat-rate increase of £3,000 for all council workers, although in a video posted on social media, Johanna Baxter of Unison – the largest of the three unions involved in the dispute – appeared dismissive of such a deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGOHb_0hejke8Z00

For such an offer to  be acceptable, Ms Baxter, the head of local government at Unison Scotland, said there would need to be more money on the table, saying without it, a deal risked “literally taking money out of the pockets” of some workers.

Unite – which is involved in the dispute alongside Unison and the GMB – said earlier that it has served notice of strike action in 20 local authority areas.

However, Ms Sturgeon has already warned that all options for making more funding available for pay have been “exhausted”.

The First Minister tweeted: “If we could go further we would, but @scotgov budget is finite.”

Ms Dunsmore told BBC Radio Scotland she will use the meeting to demand a “fair and decent pay rise for all workers”.

The Unite regional officer told the Mornings With Stephen Jardine programme: “We’re hoping she is intervening to get a resolution to this crisis we are in.

“Our members don’t want to be on strike any more than anyone else would want our members to be on strike, but that is the position they have been forced to take.”

Unions have already rejected a 5% pay rise offered by local government body Cosla, with Ms Dunsmore insisting the current offer shows “disregard for the lowest paid”.

She continued: “What we want is a fair and decent pay rise.

“Our claim is £3,000 flat rate. Right now, they are offering £2,000 to the highest-paid workers, but for others they are offering far less but with a cash incentive or a cash payment.

“The cash payment will disappear quite quickly with tax and insurance. If I was Cosla or the Scottish Government, I would definitely look at consolidating that into pay because then it would be worth something today, tomorrow and in the future.”

She made the plea as clean-up operations got under way in parts of Scotland, including Glasgow, the country’s largest local authority.

However, Glasgow City Council told residents to expect a “significant delay to all collections” due to the “extensive backlog”.

Aberdeen City Council also said there is a large backlog of work and warned “there may still be disruption to normal services”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OELnk_0hejke8Z00

According to the Scottish Government, the latest offer included a payment of at least £1,925 for council staff, with those earning £20,000 receiving £2,000.

But Unite said the payment could be as low as £989 for some employees, with 85% receiving between £1,925 and £2,000, and any payment would not be recurring.

If no deal can be reached, Ms Dunsmore said unions – who have already warned of a possible winter of discontent – could escalate their action.

“The industrial action next week is three days in schools and early years, and in waste is eight days,” she said.

“What happens after that is the unions will regroup and will look to escalate this further, so that could have further impacts on services across Scotland.”

She added: “Our members are very resolute on what they’re looking for. They cannot afford to work in poverty. so we’re having to make plans and a strategy as to meet the needs of our members.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rise in Scottish child payment part of plans to tackle cost emergency – Sturgeon

Approximately 400,000 children will be eligible for an anti-poverty benefit increase from November as Nicola Sturgeon sets out a raft of cost-of-living actions in her Programme for Government.The Scottish child payment is set to be increased to £25 per eligible child per week from November 14. The benefit will now also be open to all eligible under-16s.Scottish Government">The current payments of £20 a week currently help an estimated 104,000 youngsters under the age of six.The First Minister will set out how the Scottish Government will help households and businesses cope with the cost emergency which she said “will cost lives”.Speaking...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss – live: Boris Johnson to give final speech as new PM ‘to freeze energy bills’

Boris Johnson is set to give his final speech as prime minister on Tuesday morning as his successor prepares to announce her top team. The day will begin with a valedictory statement from Downing Street by Mr Johnson at around 7.30am before he heads to Balmoral to formally tender his resignation to the Queen ahead of Ms Truss’s arrival. He is expected to use his address to urge Tories to rally round his successor.It comes after it emerged on Monday evening that both Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries are set to quit their cabinet roles after Ms Truss won...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen ‘doesn’t want to be on tenterhooks all the time with Harry and Meghan’

The Queen is said to not want to be “on tenterhooks” all the time waiting for the “next nuclear bomb” from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.Harry and Meghan are back in the UK this week for the first time since returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.The couple will appear at events in London and Manchester, as well as jetting off to Germany to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games.Reports suggest the pair touched down on British soil on Saturday but a spokeswoman for the couple declined to confirm their arrival.The trip comes just days after...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
The Independent

Voices: Thanks to Boris Johnson, the next prime minister will inherit low levels of public trust in politicians

The closer you get to No 10, the more you realise that being prime minister can be a horrible job. The decisions that land on your desk are by definition those that are too difficult or fraught with risk (whether financial, security or political) to have been sorted out at a lower level.Periodically, a crisis, and not necessarily one you caused, interrupts to blow your plans out of the water. The workload, pressure and stress are relentless. Set side by side, the photos of any prime minister on their first and last days in the job illustrate how the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nadine Dorries to quit as culture secretary and ‘could be given peerage by Boris Johnson’

Nadine Dorries is to stand down as culture secretary following Boris Johnson’s departure from No 10.Sources close to Ms Dorries – who was a prominent supporter of Liz Truss during the leadership election – said she believed it was the right time to go.It is understood she was given the opportunity to carry on in cabinet but had chosen instead to return to the backbenches.It is expected that she will now be given a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list, triggering a by-election in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency.Penny Mordaunt, the former international development secretary, who was an...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss prepares energy crisis plan as she enters No 10

Liz Truss will enter Downing Street after her triumph in the Tory leadership contest as she prepares to roll out an emergency support package to deal with the energy crisis.Following her victory over Rishi Sunak, the new party leader will fly to Balmoral on Tuesday where she will be formally invited by the Queen to form a government.She will then return to Westminster where she is expected to address the nation for the first time as prime minister before getting down to the business of appointing her ministerial team.A number of key allies and supporters have already been pencilled in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Nadine Dorries to quit Cabinet as Boris Johnson leaves No 10

Nadine Dorries, one of Boris Johnson’s fiercest defenders, is to stand down as Culture Secretary following his departure from No 10.Sources close to Ms Dorries – who was a prominent supporter of Liz Truss during the leadership election – said she believed it was the right time to go.It is understood she was given the opportunity to carry on in Cabinet but had chosen instead to return to the backbenches.It is expected that she will now be given a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list, triggering a by-election in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency.A successful novelist who has sold more...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Scottish Government
The Independent

Meghan addresses youth summit on UK visit with Prince Harry

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has made her first speech in Britain since she and Prince Harry quit as working royals two years ago.Delivering a keynote speech to the One Young World summit on Monday, Meghan spoke of her self-doubt as “the girl from Suits” when she attended the same youth event in 2014 alongside world leaders and humanitarian activists. The duchess, formerly known as Meghan Markle, was best known for her acting role in the TV drama “Suits” before she married Harry. “I was allowed in, to pull up a seat at the table," Meghan told about 2,000...
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in UK ‘on commercial flight’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly returned to the UK for the first time since the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June.Instead of using their private jet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted to make the journey on a commercial airline, Hello! has claimed.The couple are set to visit several charities in the UK during their stay and will also travel to Germany for the Invictus Games 2023 One Year to Go event in Dusseldorf.A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed their trip in August and said at the time: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess...
U.K.
The Independent

What the papers say – September 6

Liz Truss’s victory in the Tory leadership contest dominates Tuesday’s papers.The Daily Express and Daily Mail celebrate Ms Truss’s victory, with the former urging Britons to “put faith in Truss to deliver for Britain”.Front Page: Put faith in Truss to deliver for Britain @trussliz #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/Ecl2VpzCcr pic.twitter.com/1L08Mzux4r— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 5, 2022Tuesday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/iCpXUIGo1y— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) September 5, 2022Metro carries the PM-elect’s promise to “deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow the economy”.Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰LIZ: I WILL DELIVER🔴Next PM promises 'bold plan' on energy, tax and NHS#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/SSt1YkvgIR— Metro (@MetroUK) September 5, 2022The Times,...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Meghan Markle says ‘it’s nice to be back’ in UK during One Young World Summit keynote speech

Meghan Markle drew lighthearted laughs as she delivered the keynote address at the 2022 One Young World Summit in Manchester.The Duchess of Sussex gave the opening ceremony speech from Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on 5 September. The One Young World Summit, which takes place this week from 5th to 8th September, seeks to “explore themes ranging from conflict prevention and gender equality to health, oceans and ethical leadership.”“It is very nice to be back in the UK and it is very nice to be back with all of you at One Young World,” Meghan began the keynote address. “As you’ll...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Truss’s pledges ‘to contribute to £60bn hole in UK budget’

Liz Truss’s tax cut and defence spending pledges, coupled with spiralling inflation and the growing cost of government debt, will create a £60bn hole in the public finances by 2026, according to calculations by the Financial Times.The frontrunner is expected to unveil an emergency budget, including her controversial planned tax cuts, within weeks if she is unveiled as the next prime minister on Monday.She has also said she wants to raise spending on defence to 3 per cent of GDP. But her plans have attracted vitriol even from former cabinet colleagues. Rishi Sunak,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

New banking hubs announced to help communities with their cash needs

More banking hubs – which help to fill gaps in access to cash – will be rolled out in UK communities, it has been announced.An additional 13 hubs will be created, bringing the total number planned to 25, according to ATM network Link and the Cash Action Group, which includes banking industry representatives and others.Banking hubs operate in a similar way to bank branches, but their services are shared, with banks providing staff on rotation so that trained specialists from different banks are available on different days.The 13 new hubs will be in locations including Brechin in Angus, Forres in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

HSBC, First Direct and Metro Bank join anti-scam phone service

HSBC UK, First Direct and Metro Bank have become the latest firms to join an anti-scam service that allows people to quickly reach their bank when they receive a suspicious or fraudulent phone call.Called 159, the scheme is backed by banking, tech and telecoms firms and enables users to quickly and securely connect with their bank if they believe they have received an unexpected, suspicious, or fraudulent phone call about a financial matter.It is operated by Stop Scams UK, which says it aims to stop scams at the source.The rapidly growing use of 159 since its launch clearly demonstrates both...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New HS2 station will bring in 1,000 jobs, says mayor

A new £370 million HS2 station will bring around 1,000 jobs to the West Midlands, the region’s mayor has said.Construction work preparing the land for the Birmingham Interchange station serving the NEC, Birmingham Airport and Solihull, has already begun, but the hub will not be open until 2026.The station has been designed to use natural ventilation, daylight, solar power and rainwater harvested from its roof, winning an award for its green credentials.Situated on the east side of the M42, across the motorway from the NEC, it will have direct transport links to the existing Birmingham International station and airport.West Midlands...
POLITICS
The Independent

Climate activists end occupation of Essex tunnel after 13 days

Climate activists have stopped their occupation of a tunnel dug underneath an Essex road after 13 days underground.Campaigners from Just Stop Oil, who say they are protesting over government inaction regarding the climate crisis and want an end to new oil and gas projects in the UK, had been in the tunnel underneath St Clements way in Grays since 23 August.They voluntarily left the site on 4 September.Essex Police said three men are in custody after they were arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and criminal damage.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Just Stop Oil activists block oil depots near M25Man charged over kidnapping of Memphis jogger Eliza FletcherBoris Johnson's most memorable moments as prime minister
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The Independent

826K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy