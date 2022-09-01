ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Workers at 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes go on strike

AP- Hundreds of workers from 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes went on strike Friday after contract negotiations failed to produce a deal, frustrating state officials who recently approved an aid package meant to bolster staff recruitment and retention in the long-term care industry. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in a dispute over pay, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Biden tests his political strength in return to the campaign trail

President Joe Biden has been celebrating Labor Day in Pittsburgh on-and-off for more than a decade, twice using the city's parade as a testing ground while he contemplated a presidential run. When he returned to the city Monday, other races were front and center, including Pennsylvania's increasingly nasty Senate contest....
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
abc27.com

Counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Offers Free "Walk With A Doc" Program

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announces the second annual month-long effort promoting 'Walk with a Doc' programs. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | As part of a movement to promote health, nature, and local parks and trails, the DCNR announced the second annual month-long effort encouraging communities and health professionals to get active together during 'Walk with a Doc' programs across Pennsylvania throughout the month of September.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Clean Slate#Commonwealth#House Democratic Whip#Pennsylvanians
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Encourages Residents To Shop Locally This Harvest Season

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding met with the vegetable growers association to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this harvest season. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Aug. 25, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined the PA Vegetable Growers Association to highlight investments to strengthen fruit and vegetable production and to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this harvest season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lykensvalley.org

Has the 1978 Murder of Mildred Wilson Been Solved?

The murder of Mildred I. Wilson, of Millersburg, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, occurred in January, 1978. It was previously reported on this blog in a series of five posts. At the time, neither the Millersburg nor the Harrisburg newspapers were available on line, so the murder was reported as “unsolved.” The Harrisburg Patriot is now available on-line through NewsBank, a digital resource made available to library card holders of the Free Library of Philadelphia. The Millersburg newspaper, the Upper Dauphin Sentinel, is not available on-line at this time.
MILLERSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
FOX 43

Board Game Day returns to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's Board Game Day returned to the capital city for its fifth year with a new home on Sunday. Members of the gaming community learned new games, tested games in development and some even took home door prizes. Developers and The Bodhana Group provided the games...
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Officer shot during traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after an officer was hit by gunfire during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. Around 11:30 Sunday night, police say Jayquan Jordan showed a gun to security at the Mofon Lounge, located on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre. Officers say as Jordan drove away from the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Department of Health offering medication to protect against radioactive iodine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering special medication for Pennsylvanians living near four active nuclear plants in case of future emergencies.That includes the Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport.The potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed by health leaders or the governor -- and is not a replacement for evacuation.The tablets help protect the thyroid gland against radioactive iodine. People who live within 10 miles of the plant can pick up the tablets at Beaver Valley Mall on September 15 from 2 PM to 7 PM.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Large pool of human blood found on Pennsylvania street

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large amount of blood was discovered on a street in a Pennsylvania neighborhood, but where it came from remains a mystery. The blood was found around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Ashburg Drive in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County not far from Cumberland Valley High School.
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

York’s Labor Day celebration at Kiwanis Lake

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York held its annual Labor Day celebration at Kiwanis Lake until 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. There was a variety of food and merchandise vendors as well as music and kids activities. “The biggest thing is just to get people back...
YORK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy