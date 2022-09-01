The murder of Mildred I. Wilson, of Millersburg, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, occurred in January, 1978. It was previously reported on this blog in a series of five posts. At the time, neither the Millersburg nor the Harrisburg newspapers were available on line, so the murder was reported as “unsolved.” The Harrisburg Patriot is now available on-line through NewsBank, a digital resource made available to library card holders of the Free Library of Philadelphia. The Millersburg newspaper, the Upper Dauphin Sentinel, is not available on-line at this time.

