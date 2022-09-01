Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
erienewsnow.com
Pa. lawmakers spent at least $3 million on private lawyers, experts during redistricting battle, invoices show
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania state lawmakers spent at least $3 million in taxpayer money on outside law firms and experts as they lobbied for their preferred political maps during the recent redistricting cycle, according to invoices obtained by Spotlight PA. The new districts have the potential to change the balance...
Workers at 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes go on strike
AP- Hundreds of workers from 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes went on strike Friday after contract negotiations failed to produce a deal, frustrating state officials who recently approved an aid package meant to bolster staff recruitment and retention in the long-term care industry. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in a dispute over pay, […]
Pennsylvania nurse strike continues on Labor Day
Strikes on Labor Day used to occur with some regularity in past decades, but they have become rarer.
erienewsnow.com
Biden tests his political strength in return to the campaign trail
President Joe Biden has been celebrating Labor Day in Pittsburgh on-and-off for more than a decade, twice using the city's parade as a testing ground while he contemplated a presidential run. When he returned to the city Monday, other races were front and center, including Pennsylvania's increasingly nasty Senate contest....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a...
Pennsylvania police increasing patrols for Labor Day
Pennsylvania State Police are stepping up patrols on Labor Day as millions across the commonwealth celebrate the long holiday weekend.
Pennsylvania Offers Free "Walk With A Doc" Program
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announces the second annual month-long effort promoting 'Walk with a Doc' programs. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | As part of a movement to promote health, nature, and local parks and trails, the DCNR announced the second annual month-long effort encouraging communities and health professionals to get active together during 'Walk with a Doc' programs across Pennsylvania throughout the month of September.
Stimulus update 2022: One-time checks worth up to $1,657 to be sent out in Pennsylvania soon
Financial relief is coming for older and disabled residents of Pennsylvania in the form of a "bonus" property tax or rent rebate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania Encourages Residents To Shop Locally This Harvest Season
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding met with the vegetable growers association to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this harvest season. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Aug. 25, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined the PA Vegetable Growers Association to highlight investments to strengthen fruit and vegetable production and to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this harvest season.
Residents struggle to park safely, legally in Harrisburg’s Hall Manor
Hall Manor resident Dolisa Underwood estimates that she has spent between $1,200 and $1,400 in towing fees since March 2021. Most recently, she said, her truck was towed on Aug. 15, 2022. Underwood has lived at the lower-income Harrisburg housing complex for nine years. She says that for eight of...
explore venango
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
lykensvalley.org
Has the 1978 Murder of Mildred Wilson Been Solved?
The murder of Mildred I. Wilson, of Millersburg, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, occurred in January, 1978. It was previously reported on this blog in a series of five posts. At the time, neither the Millersburg nor the Harrisburg newspapers were available on line, so the murder was reported as “unsolved.” The Harrisburg Patriot is now available on-line through NewsBank, a digital resource made available to library card holders of the Free Library of Philadelphia. The Millersburg newspaper, the Upper Dauphin Sentinel, is not available on-line at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Board Game Day returns to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's Board Game Day returned to the capital city for its fifth year with a new home on Sunday. Members of the gaming community learned new games, tested games in development and some even took home door prizes. Developers and The Bodhana Group provided the games...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa.'s Health Department is distributing free potassium iodide tablets to residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on Thursday, Sept. 15, to Pennsylvanians within 10 miles of the state's four active nuclear power plants. The KI tablet giveaway is part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies. "Emergency preparedness is...
Harrisburg holds laser light show as part of Kipona celebration
The Kipona Festival swapped out fireworks for a 25-minute-long choreographed laser light show Sunday night. Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams said that the laser light show would be something new, jokingly adding that it was because “I’m new” as mayor.
Officer shot during traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after an officer was hit by gunfire during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. Around 11:30 Sunday night, police say Jayquan Jordan showed a gun to security at the Mofon Lounge, located on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre. Officers say as Jordan drove away from the […]
Pennsylvania Department of Health offering medication to protect against radioactive iodine
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering special medication for Pennsylvanians living near four active nuclear plants in case of future emergencies.That includes the Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport.The potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed by health leaders or the governor -- and is not a replacement for evacuation.The tablets help protect the thyroid gland against radioactive iodine. People who live within 10 miles of the plant can pick up the tablets at Beaver Valley Mall on September 15 from 2 PM to 7 PM.
wtae.com
Large pool of human blood found on Pennsylvania street
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large amount of blood was discovered on a street in a Pennsylvania neighborhood, but where it came from remains a mystery. The blood was found around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Ashburg Drive in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County not far from Cumberland Valley High School.
abc27.com
York’s Labor Day celebration at Kiwanis Lake
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York held its annual Labor Day celebration at Kiwanis Lake until 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. There was a variety of food and merchandise vendors as well as music and kids activities. “The biggest thing is just to get people back...
Visit The Largest Antique Mall in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Comments / 0