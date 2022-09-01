ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Report: Cardinals Player Had Cooking Accident, Is Out Four Games

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aBDYN_0hejkUGB00

Veteran defensive back Antonio Hamilton was expected to start at cornerback for Arizona.

The Cardinals placed cornerback Antonio Hamilton on the reserve/non-football injury list following a cooking accident in his home, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Hamilton is expected to miss the first four games of the season.

Hamilton confirmed the accident with a picture on Twitter of severe burns on his legs.

“Had the greatest camp of my career and last Monday I had an accident that could’ve ended up deadly for me and my family,” Hamilton wrote.

“But instead I got the short end of it by having my feet severely burned (2nd degree). It was literally a freak accident and God spared me to only have these injuries,” Hamilton continued.

Hamilton was expected to begin the season as a starter for the Cardinals.

“It’s disappointing for him,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “He had earned a starting role.”

Hamilton is entering his second season with the Cardinals after playing in all 17 games last season. He previously played for the Raiders, Giants and Chiefs.

Hamilton has made 88 tackles over 74 games in his NFL career. He is still expected to be an important piece to the secondary this season once he gets healthy and returns to the field.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Look: College Football Team Just Blocked Its Own Punt

It's not every day you see a college football team block their own punt, but it was a very unfortunate series of events for Arizona on Saturday. Backed up into their own endzone, the Wildcats attempted to boot it out and create some space for their defense. But things didn't go as planned...
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Cooking#Titans#American Football#Nfl Network#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

94K+
Followers
39K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy