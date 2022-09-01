Report: Cardinals Player Had Cooking Accident, Is Out Four Games

Veteran defensive back Antonio Hamilton was expected to start at cornerback for Arizona.

The Cardinals placed cornerback Antonio Hamilton on the reserve/non-football injury list following a cooking accident in his home, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Hamilton is expected to miss the first four games of the season.

Hamilton confirmed the accident with a picture on Twitter of severe burns on his legs.

“Had the greatest camp of my career and last Monday I had an accident that could’ve ended up deadly for me and my family,” Hamilton wrote.

“But instead I got the short end of it by having my feet severely burned (2nd degree). It was literally a freak accident and God spared me to only have these injuries,” Hamilton continued.

Hamilton was expected to begin the season as a starter for the Cardinals.

“It’s disappointing for him,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “He had earned a starting role.”

Hamilton is entering his second season with the Cardinals after playing in all 17 games last season. He previously played for the Raiders, Giants and Chiefs.

Hamilton has made 88 tackles over 74 games in his NFL career. He is still expected to be an important piece to the secondary this season once he gets healthy and returns to the field.

