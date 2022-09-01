ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MI

WWMT

Sailboat captain finds body in Lake Michigan

SHOREHAM, Mich. — A body was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday, after a sailboat captain spotted it about 12 miles from shore, according to authorities. Navigating the Great Lakes: Boater safety reminders heading into Labor Day. The captain reported the body to the U.S. Coast Guard - St. Joseph,...
SHOREHAM, MI
WWMT

Abandoned home catches on fire in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that erupted in an abandoned home in downtown Kalamazoo. KDPS officers responded to reports of a fire on Cooley Street near Eleanor Street around 5:15 a.m. Monday morning. Smoke and flames were coming from the home when officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Crash at Portage intersection sends four people to hospital

PORTAGE, Mich. — One person was seriously hurt and three others were also hospitalized in a crash Monday, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The department posted a photo on its Facebook page just after 6:30 p.m. showing the mangled front ends of two cars involved in a crash.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Summer tourism seasons winds down in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The unofficial end of summer brought a big weekend for tourism across west Michigan. Despite gloomy weather, the city of South Haven saw thousands of visitors during Labor Day weekend. Local business owners pointed to encouraging signs of a strong summer tourism season. Plan ahead:...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Three Rivers fugitive busts down walls, escapes during police standoff

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A wanted fugitive remains on the loose more than 24 hours after he escaped police following an hours-long standoff in Three Rivers on Saturday. The suspect, Kenneth Scott, 33, escaped an apartment he barricaded himself in, by breaking through several walls in adjacent apartments, according to police.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMT

3 teens arrested after a fight breaks out at Portage movie theater

PORTAGE, Mich. — Several juveniles were arrested after a fight broke out at a Portage movie theater during a $3 movie night, police said. Three juveniles were arrested following a large fight that started inside the Celebration Cinemas Saturday night, according to Portage Dept. of Public Safety Chief Nick Armold.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Police in standoff situation at Three Rivers apartment complex

THREE RIVERS, MICH. — Armored police vehicles and officers in tactical gear surrounded a Three Rivers apartment complex during an apparent standoff with a barricaded person Saturday night. Three Rivers Police set up perimeter around an apartment unit at Riverside Townhomes on the 1200 block of Hov Aire Drive...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMT

One dead, one injured in early morning Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One male is dead and a female is wounded after gunfire rang out near La Petite Chateau in the 2700 block of South Division Avenue Sunday morning. Grand Rapids Police responded to the shooting around 1:20 A.M. A male victim was found and given life-saving...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

