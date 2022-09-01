Read full article on original website
Sailboat captain finds body in Lake Michigan
SHOREHAM, Mich. — A body was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday, after a sailboat captain spotted it about 12 miles from shore, according to authorities. Navigating the Great Lakes: Boater safety reminders heading into Labor Day. The captain reported the body to the U.S. Coast Guard - St. Joseph,...
Abandoned home catches on fire in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that erupted in an abandoned home in downtown Kalamazoo. KDPS officers responded to reports of a fire on Cooley Street near Eleanor Street around 5:15 a.m. Monday morning. Smoke and flames were coming from the home when officers...
Woman ejected from ATV faces serious injuries in Arlington Township
ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was seriously injured after losing control of her ATV and crashing into a ditch Saturday, Van Buren County deputies said. City violence: One dead, one injured in early morning Grand Rapids shooting. The 42-year-old from Illinois was driving in a field near Woodland...
Crash at Portage intersection sends four people to hospital
PORTAGE, Mich. — One person was seriously hurt and three others were also hospitalized in a crash Monday, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The department posted a photo on its Facebook page just after 6:30 p.m. showing the mangled front ends of two cars involved in a crash.
WMU student dies, fatal shooting kills one outside Kalamazoo market, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. WMU student dies after hit-and-run A Western Michigan University Student has died following a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 27. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg of Lisle, Illinois was hit by a car on the 2700 block of...
Funeral Service for Naya Reynolds: 22-year-old WMU student shot and killed in Portage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hundreds gathered for the funeral service of a 22-year-old Western Michigan University student who was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Portage on Aug. 26, 2022. The funeral service for Naya Reynolds was held Saturday at 1 p.m., at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in...
Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
Summer tourism seasons winds down in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The unofficial end of summer brought a big weekend for tourism across west Michigan. Despite gloomy weather, the city of South Haven saw thousands of visitors during Labor Day weekend. Local business owners pointed to encouraging signs of a strong summer tourism season. Plan ahead:...
Three Rivers fugitive busts down walls, escapes during police standoff
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A wanted fugitive remains on the loose more than 24 hours after he escaped police following an hours-long standoff in Three Rivers on Saturday. The suspect, Kenneth Scott, 33, escaped an apartment he barricaded himself in, by breaking through several walls in adjacent apartments, according to police.
Two people in critical condition after three overnight shootings in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating three overnight shootings that left three people injured, and two in critical condition. Two of the shootings happened Friday night and the other happened early Saturday morning. 8:02 PM: Shots fired in the 500 block of Trimble Avenue.
3 teens arrested after a fight breaks out at Portage movie theater
PORTAGE, Mich. — Several juveniles were arrested after a fight broke out at a Portage movie theater during a $3 movie night, police said. Three juveniles were arrested following a large fight that started inside the Celebration Cinemas Saturday night, according to Portage Dept. of Public Safety Chief Nick Armold.
Police in standoff situation at Three Rivers apartment complex
THREE RIVERS, MICH. — Armored police vehicles and officers in tactical gear surrounded a Three Rivers apartment complex during an apparent standoff with a barricaded person Saturday night. Three Rivers Police set up perimeter around an apartment unit at Riverside Townhomes on the 1200 block of Hov Aire Drive...
One dead, one injured in early morning Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One male is dead and a female is wounded after gunfire rang out near La Petite Chateau in the 2700 block of South Division Avenue Sunday morning. Grand Rapids Police responded to the shooting around 1:20 A.M. A male victim was found and given life-saving...
