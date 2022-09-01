Read full article on original website
Report Card: Huskers 38, North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17
It’s darkest before the dawn. It’s somewhat ironic that on a clear, sunny September Saturday, the prospects for Husker football couldn’t have looked bleaker at halftime with Nebraska tied 7-7 with North Dakota. Not North Dakota State, the Division 1-AA National Champions nine out of the last 11 years. This was the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, the hockey school that was going toe-to-toe with the Huskers. CN’s Jon Johnston called it the “saddest half of football in Nebraska history.” I’d disagree, because I’d say that the saddest half was in 2007 when Oklahoma State took a 38-0 halftime lead into the locker room. That’s not to say it wasn’t bad, because it was bad. Scott Frost even said so during his BTN halftime interview.
Monday Flakes: Three Things We Learned In the Huskers Win Over North Dakota
The Huskers didn’t win pretty on Saturday, but win they did. So, what did we learn last Saturday?. Nebraska shouldn’t schedule South Dakota State for a very long time. Maybe Trev should stay away from all of the Dakota schools just to be safe. Run the damn ball...
Anthony Grant Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
The Huskers found their lead running back this week and the Big Ten office seems to agree. Tranfer junior Anthony Grant was named the Big Ten’s offensive co-player of the week. He shared the honor with Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford. Grant piled up 189 total rushing yards, and...
Nebraska vs North Dakota: A Chance For A Win!
Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458. Series Record: Nebraska leads the all-time series with North Dakota 1-0. TV: The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with play-by-play by Brandon Gaudin, analyst Joshua Perry, and sideline reporter Rick Pizzo. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports App with a login from your service provider.
Nebraska’s Defense Will Make or Break This Season and So Far It Isn’t Looking Good
Watching Iowa struggle to pull a 7-3 win over South Dakota State yesterday was interesting. The Iowa fans were obviously upset with the state of the offense for the Hawkeyes. Many of the Nebraska fans took this very opportunity to take shots at Iowa. I kept coming back and saying...
Nebraska Volleyball Remains Undefeated
Nicklin Hames was the starting setter with Kennedi Orr coming in three rotations later. Nebraska ran a two setter offense tonight. This option allowed Orr to set but also watch and learn while she was out. This allows her to get immediate feedback from the coaches when she comes to the bench.
Nebraska Starts Slow But Puts Away North Dakota 38-17
The Huskers will be without Nick Henrich and Travis Vokolek today. They WILL have Omar Manning. Ernest Hausman (freshman) is getting the start at linebacker. The Hawks got the ball first. The Blackshirts forced a third and nine, but (DRINK!) a missed tackle allowed North Dakota to convert. The Hawks converted another first down, followed by a missed tackle (maybe we shouldn’t play the drinking game) for another first down as ND moved past midfield.
