2 juveniles, 1 adult shot during Robeson County house party
MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and one adult were shot Saturday night at a house party in Robeson County, according to Maxton police. Police were called at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday to a house party on West Rockingham Road for reports of multiple people shot. Police found that three people were injured. The Robeson […]
cbs17
Man gets 17-plus years in prison for carjacking, kidnapping SC pastor
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison Friday in federal court for kidnapping a Florence pastor in December. Joseph Allen Wright pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Florence to carjacking and kidnapping Pastor Charles Pittman of the Immanuel Baptist Church on Dec. 21 and driving him to Lumberton, North Carolina.
Young NC woman now missing 5 years; FBI renews plea for info in case
The FBI said they have been able to use electronic devices to track Abby Patterson's activities the day she vanished.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating shooting incident outside nightclub in Dillon County
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on Willis Street in Latta, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Several community members said a man was shot outside a nightclub. They said he was...
Horry County police ask for tips after man found shot dead
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is asking for tips after a man was found shot dead Friday. Berlie Leonard Michael, 51, was found dead near Dewitt Road and Sandhill Lane at about midnight Friday in the Wampee area, according to police. Police said the investigation shows Michael died from gunshot […]
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office checkpoint operation results in 44 violations
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released citation and arrest statistics following a checkpoint operation conducted on Aug. 31. Roads in the Clarkton and Tar Heel areas were the focus of this operation. The BCSO Community Impact Team partnered with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office,...
wpde.com
19-year-old dead in fiery Longs crash, troopers say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The 19-year-old involved in a Longs crash with entrapment died when his car caught fire. Jonah Prince was the victim of the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. He was driving his 2016 Cadillac SUV north on SC 905, ran off...
One person shot outside Dillon County nightclub
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Sunday morning outside of a nightclub in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened outside of a nightclub on Willis Street, Hamilton said. One person was injured. Hamilton said no other information is available to be […]
1 killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to SCHP. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on West Billy Farrow Highway when […]
WMBF
Police seeking information after man found dead in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Monday morning in Lumberton. Police said 46-year-old Tony Jacobs was found just before 1 a.m. on Seneca Street. Authorities said a preliminary investigation did not reveal any visible traumatic injuries. They said they...
wpde.com
1 person airlifted following Dillon County crash
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person had to be airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon following a car crash on Highway 38 West at Gum Swamp Road in Dillon County. Community members said the crash involved a pickup hauling a camper and an 18-wheeler. South Carolina Highway Patrol...
wpde.com
Driver ejected from vehicle during deadly crash in Darlington County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Darlington County Sunday night. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the driver of a 2001 Chevy Tahoe was...
August gun violence matches 2021 numbers
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of shootings that happened last month was barely up from August 2022, according to an ongoing crime analysis by News13. The data includes shootings in News13’s viewing area — Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina. […]
myhorrynews.com
Loris teen dies in Longs wreck
A Loris teen died in a single-vehicle wreck in the Longs area Saturday morning, authorities said. Jonah Prince, 19, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on S.C. 905 near Sarvis Farm...
wpde.com
17-year-old, juvenile charged in Florence County shooting on Gaymon Road: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies responded to reports of a shooting victim on Gaymon Road near Timmonsville on Wednesday, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. When they arrived, deputies said a victim was identified and taken to a hospital to treat gunshot wounds. The...
31-year-old man reported missing in Darlington County found safe
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 31-year-old man reported missing Friday in Darlington County has been found safe, authorities said. Count on News13 for updates.
wbtw.com
Man sues South Carolina Department of Education over claims of racial discrimination at Horry County job
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is suing the South Carolina Department of Education over claims that he was racially discriminated against while working as a school bus mechanic in Conway. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 26, claims Eric Jordan, who is Black, was subject to “repugnant, blatant, open...
Chesterfield County man admits to using information from stolen mail to steal millions
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — A Chesterfield County man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to using information from stolen meal to steal or attempt to steal more than a million dollars from multiple victims. The man referred to himself and his girlfriend as the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.”. Michael...
wpde.com
3 adults, 1 toddler taken to hospital after boat fire in North Myrtle Beach: Officials
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Several people were injured, including a toddler, in a boat fire on Monday. An official with the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department confirmed to us on scene that there were three adults and one toddler involved in the incident. All four were taken to the hospital with burn injuries.
WMBF
Woman found dead with her children in Carolina Forest was in custody battle, records show
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An elementary school teacher who was found dead with her two children after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood was in the middle of a custody battle, according to public records. The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said 42-year-old Laura...
