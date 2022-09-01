ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WBTW News13

2 juveniles, 1 adult shot during Robeson County house party

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and one adult were shot Saturday night at a house party in Robeson County, according to Maxton police. Police were called at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday to a house party on West Rockingham Road for reports of multiple people shot. Police found that three people were injured. The Robeson […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man gets 17-plus years in prison for carjacking, kidnapping SC pastor

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison Friday in federal court for kidnapping a Florence pastor in December. Joseph Allen Wright pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Florence to carjacking and kidnapping Pastor Charles Pittman of the Immanuel Baptist Church on Dec. 21 and driving him to Lumberton, North Carolina.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police ask for tips after man found shot dead

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is asking for tips after a man was found shot dead Friday. Berlie Leonard Michael, 51, was found dead near Dewitt Road and Sandhill Lane at about midnight Friday in the Wampee area, according to police. Police said the investigation shows Michael died from gunshot […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

19-year-old dead in fiery Longs crash, troopers say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The 19-year-old involved in a Longs crash with entrapment died when his car caught fire. Jonah Prince was the victim of the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. He was driving his 2016 Cadillac SUV north on SC 905, ran off...
LONGS, SC
WBTW News13

One person shot outside Dillon County nightclub

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Sunday morning outside of a nightclub in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened outside of a nightclub on Willis Street, Hamilton said. One person was injured. Hamilton said no other information is available to be […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to SCHP. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on West Billy Farrow Highway when […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police seeking information after man found dead in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Monday morning in Lumberton. Police said 46-year-old Tony Jacobs was found just before 1 a.m. on Seneca Street. Authorities said a preliminary investigation did not reveal any visible traumatic injuries. They said they...
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

1 person airlifted following Dillon County crash

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person had to be airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon following a car crash on Highway 38 West at Gum Swamp Road in Dillon County. Community members said the crash involved a pickup hauling a camper and an 18-wheeler. South Carolina Highway Patrol...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

August gun violence matches 2021 numbers

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of shootings that happened last month was barely up from August 2022, according to an ongoing crime analysis by News13. The data includes shootings in News13’s viewing area — Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina. […]
FLORENCE, SC
myhorrynews.com

Loris teen dies in Longs wreck

A Loris teen died in a single-vehicle wreck in the Longs area Saturday morning, authorities said. Jonah Prince, 19, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on S.C. 905 near Sarvis Farm...
LONGS, SC

