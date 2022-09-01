Amid high inflation and looming recession indicators, the U.S. still managed to add three hundred and fifteen thousand jobs during the month of August. And while San Diego continues to boast one of the lowest overall unemployment rates in the country, its overall labor force participation is down. Then, labor unions have won some high-profile victories in the last year. Here in California, but overall union membership dropped slightly last year and some doubt these sporadic victories mark a trend. Next, since the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan last year, some American veterans have been scrambling to help their Afghan allies escape the collapsing country. Though some have succeeded, most have not, and the stress has taken a toll on their health. And, over the course of nearly a decade, Gina Champion-Cain swindled hundreds of millions of dollars from unsuspecting investors in what would be the largest Ponzi scheme in San Diego history. Now, more than 2 years since she pled guilty to her crimes, a new series from the San Diego Union-Tribune looks to tell the rise-and-fall story of Champion- Cain. Also, Live theater in San Diego has had its difficulties getting back up on its feet since the pandemic shutdowns. Local theater companies, large and small, have noted audiences have been slow to return. Then, California has set aside $10 million to help people afford e-bikes - and the group the state has chosen to administer that incentive program is based right here in San Diego. Finally, a new book details the oral history of Comic-Con and the relationships forged at the event.

