Weber County, UT

Fire restrictions lifted in 9 Utah counties amid heat wave

By Danielle MacKimm
 4 days ago

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info (UFI) has revoked the stage 1 fire restrictions that were placed upon nine different counties throughout the state just one day before the kick-start of Labor Day weekend.

On Thursday, UFI announced that the stage 1 restrictions affecting “all unincorporated private and all state lands within Rich, Cache, Box Elder, Weber, Morgan, Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele and Utah counties” have been repealed.

SUU professor sues school after being forced to use student’s non-binary pronouns

According to UFI’s official website , stage 1 fire restrictions include:

  • “No open fires of any kind except within established public facilities in improved campgrounds, picnic areas. -OR- In permanently constructed fire pits at private homes where running water is present.
  • No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation.
  • No fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets.
  • No cutting, welding or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation.
  • No operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine without an approved and working spark arrestor.”

According to National Weather Service , this decision comes amid Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories that have been issued in several locations throughout Utah and are expected to last throughout the holiday weekend.

