Former Bills TE OJ Howard signs with Texans

Former Buffalo Bills tight end OJ Howard has a new home.

According to reports including NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Howard has landed with the Houston Texans.

Howard has reportedly chosen the Texans over the likes of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Per Rap Sheet, the defending AFC champs had an interest in signing Howard and planned to. However, Howard went with the Texans.

The decision came down to opportunity.

The Bengals claimed tight end Devin Asiasi off the wavier wire. Upon learning that, Howard opted for Houston.

In Buffalo, Howard failed to show promise as a No. 2 playmaker at his position. Instead of him, the Bills opted for Tommy Sweeney and Quintin Morris in depth roles behind starter Dawson Knox.