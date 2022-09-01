ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Top 5 Plays - September 5, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Labor Day weekend brought plenty of action and another Top 5 Plays presented by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services. No. 5 - Breathitt County’s Brady Tincher falls on a high snap in the end zone for a defensive touchdown. No. 4 - Middlesboro’s...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Lauren Bailey Faulkner

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Lauren Bailey Faulkner. Lauren was a senior at Corbin High School, where she had a 4.3 GPA. Faulkner attended all four years of high school without missing and day and earned a Presidential Scholarship to the University of the Cumberlands.
HAZARD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports#Knott Central Patriots
wymt.com

Ky. student donates more than 500 books to Eastern Ky. elementary school

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martha Jane Potter Elementary school in Letcher County lost 10,900 library books due to flooding. ”It was just heartbreaking, it was just devastating, not being able to not think about anything but all the students not being able to have anything when the doors open back up,” said Librarian Krystal Quillen.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 20-31, 2022

SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Beshear brings money during Lawrence County visit

LOUISA — Gov. Andy Beshear presented a total of $2,465,842 in four ceremonial checks to Lawrence County during an event Monday at the Lawrence County Community Center. During the event, Beshear was greeted at the entrance of the Lawrence County Community Center with a flag display from the Louisa Volunteer Fire Department, while members of Lawrence County High Schools Color Guard waited inside for his arrival.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
outsidemagazine

The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

FEMA extends public assistance deadline for 13 Ky. counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Local governments, houses of worship and nonprofit organizations damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding in 13 counties now have more time to submit requests for FEMA Public Assistance. FEMA announced the deadline extension Friday for Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

KSP: Jackson County woman charged with murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed a Jackson County woman was arrested and charged with murder. The arrest comes after an investigation into the death of Mary King Abrams in late July. 43-year-old Karen Clemmons was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. Clemmons...
wymt.com

Soggy weather pattern returns to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An unsettled weather pattern looks to return to the mountains this week with scattered showers and storms likely over the next several days. Scattered showers are possible across the mountains tonight. Will it rain all night? No, but off-and-on showers are possible. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog may be an issue for some, especially late tonight and early Sunday. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s.
ENVIRONMENT
wymt.com

Woman arrested for murder of 83-year-old in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection to the death of an 83-year-old Jackson County woman. According to an arrest citation obtained by WKYT, 43-year-old Karen Clemmons has been charged with murder. Mary King Abrams was found dead inside of her home on...
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Escaped Va. inmate possibly in Lee, Wise Counties

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The Scott County Sheriff is warning people in Lee and Wise County to be on the lookout for a possible escaped inmate. Corey Lee Harber was on a working detail at the Duffield Regional Jail. Officials said they have reason to believe he is trying...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Soggy Labor Day across the mountains, Flood Watch continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around into tonight, and some of those could be heavy. A Flood Watch is in effect until later tonight. Scattered showers stick around into tonight, and some of those could be heavy. A Flood Watch is in effect until 11:00 p.m. for most of the region. The watch will expire at 8:00 p.m. for Lee, Wise, Campbell and Claiborne Counties. Stay weather aware, and have multiple ways to receive warnings. We are also watching out for patchy fog tonight, especially late tonight and early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy