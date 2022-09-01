Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Top 5 Plays - September 5, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Labor Day weekend brought plenty of action and another Top 5 Plays presented by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services. No. 5 - Breathitt County’s Brady Tincher falls on a high snap in the end zone for a defensive touchdown. No. 4 - Middlesboro’s...
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Lauren Bailey Faulkner
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Lauren Bailey Faulkner. Lauren was a senior at Corbin High School, where she had a 4.3 GPA. Faulkner attended all four years of high school without missing and day and earned a Presidential Scholarship to the University of the Cumberlands.
wymt.com
Samaritan’s Purse volunteers continue to help clean up parts of eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse are continuing to clean up parts of eastern Kentucky from July’s historic floods, and they aren’t taking a day off just because it’s Labor Day. “I know this is a holiday but I can’t think of a better...
wymt.com
‘It will never be the same’: Letcher County families looking toward whatever comes after the water
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - While many families spent a weekend by the lake to celebrate the holiday, some were there because they have no other place to call home. Families in the Letcher County area are looking back on weeks of work and destruction following Eastern Kentucky’s historic July flooding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Ky. student donates more than 500 books to Eastern Ky. elementary school
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martha Jane Potter Elementary school in Letcher County lost 10,900 library books due to flooding. ”It was just heartbreaking, it was just devastating, not being able to not think about anything but all the students not being able to have anything when the doors open back up,” said Librarian Krystal Quillen.
wdrb.com
Woman details home damage, caring for elderly father during eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floods swept through eastern Kentucky six weeks ago, devastating multiple communities including Hazard. Heather Davidson, who lives in Hazard with her father, Isaac Eversole, joined her fiancé to help provide around the clock care for Eversole, who is in hospice. "He's in the end stages...
wymt.com
COVID-19 pandemic inspires two Southeast Kentuckians to open 24-hour gym in Whitley County
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The pandemic was a catalyst for many Americans to start a project or business they have always wanted to, which is what happened for Tanner Broughton and Lauren Lambdin of Knox County. “When COVID really hit, especially for Southeastern Kentucky, health, diabetes, everything, especially mental health...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 20-31, 2022
SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
thebigsandynews.com
Beshear brings money during Lawrence County visit
LOUISA — Gov. Andy Beshear presented a total of $2,465,842 in four ceremonial checks to Lawrence County during an event Monday at the Lawrence County Community Center. During the event, Beshear was greeted at the entrance of the Lawrence County Community Center with a flag display from the Louisa Volunteer Fire Department, while members of Lawrence County High Schools Color Guard waited inside for his arrival.
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
clayconews.com
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
WVDNR announces opening of early bear hunting
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that four West Virginia counties will be open to early black bear gun hunting from Sept. 3-11 and five additional counties from Oct. 1-7.
clayconews.com
McKee, Kentucky Woman charged with Murder during on-going KSP Death Investigation that started in Jackson County
McKEE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, has made an arrest in connection to a death investigation which started on July 23, 2022, in Jackson County. As a result of the on-going investigation, Karen Ann Clemmons (right), 43 years old of McKee, KY,...
WTVQ
FEMA extends public assistance deadline for 13 Ky. counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Local governments, houses of worship and nonprofit organizations damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding in 13 counties now have more time to submit requests for FEMA Public Assistance. FEMA announced the deadline extension Friday for Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
wymt.com
KSP: Jackson County woman charged with murder
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed a Jackson County woman was arrested and charged with murder. The arrest comes after an investigation into the death of Mary King Abrams in late July. 43-year-old Karen Clemmons was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. Clemmons...
wymt.com
Officials announce much needed renovations for swimming pool in Johnson County
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - During the pandemic in 2020, Gov. Andy Beshear ordered many businesses and facilities to be closed across the Commonwealth. One of those being the Paintsville Pool in Johnson County. “He also closed down public pools, it was his first initial reaction to what was going on...
wymt.com
Soggy weather pattern returns to the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An unsettled weather pattern looks to return to the mountains this week with scattered showers and storms likely over the next several days. Scattered showers are possible across the mountains tonight. Will it rain all night? No, but off-and-on showers are possible. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog may be an issue for some, especially late tonight and early Sunday. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s.
wymt.com
Woman arrested for murder of 83-year-old in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection to the death of an 83-year-old Jackson County woman. According to an arrest citation obtained by WKYT, 43-year-old Karen Clemmons has been charged with murder. Mary King Abrams was found dead inside of her home on...
wymt.com
Sheriff: Escaped Va. inmate possibly in Lee, Wise Counties
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The Scott County Sheriff is warning people in Lee and Wise County to be on the lookout for a possible escaped inmate. Corey Lee Harber was on a working detail at the Duffield Regional Jail. Officials said they have reason to believe he is trying...
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Soggy Labor Day across the mountains, Flood Watch continues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around into tonight, and some of those could be heavy. A Flood Watch is in effect until later tonight. Scattered showers stick around into tonight, and some of those could be heavy. A Flood Watch is in effect until 11:00 p.m. for most of the region. The watch will expire at 8:00 p.m. for Lee, Wise, Campbell and Claiborne Counties. Stay weather aware, and have multiple ways to receive warnings. We are also watching out for patchy fog tonight, especially late tonight and early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s.
Comments / 0