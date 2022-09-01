Read full article on original website
Data on Columbus Division of Police use of force, deadly shootings shows racial disparity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 10 Investigates’ review of more than five years’ worth of use of force and shooting data involving the Columbus Division of Police shows an overrepresentation and racial disparity exists. According to data involving fatal police shootings compiled by the Washington Post, the Columbus...
Police: Man pounds on woman's hood, carjacks her in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been charged after police said he slammed his hands on the hood of a woman's car, flashed a gun and carjacked her in downtown Columbus over the weekend. Police said several people called 911 saying a man, identified as Quintin Roberson, was in...
Man in critical condition following shooting near Polaris
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition following a shooting near Polaris Monday evening. According to Columbus police, a witness said the man was playing with a gun in a vehicle when he was shot around 7:45 p.m. near the Crumbl Cookies on Polaris Parkway. Police did not confirm if the man accidentally shot himself.
Police: Man dead in shooting outside northeast Columbus Dairy Queen
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after being shot outside a Dairy Queen on the city’s northeast side Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police told 10TV dispatchers received two calls around 3:51 p.m. about someone being shot at the Dairy Queen, located at 1900 Tamarack Circle South in the Forest Park area.
Protesters march for justice in death of Donovan Lewis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of protesters gathered at Goodale Park and then marched to the area of the Ohio State campus on Saturday, demanding justice in the death of Donovan Lewis. The group of about 100 people left the park just after 5 p.m. Saturday was the second day...
Family of Columbus man fatally shot by officer demands justice during protest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Family members of Donovan Lewis shared passionate cries outside of the Columbus Police Headquarters Friday night at a demonstration, demanding justice for his death. “He was crazy silly, crazy happy. He just loved everybody, he loved life,” said Lewis’ mother, Rebbeca Duran through tears.
Records: 21-year-old accused of misleading police in investigation of fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a 32-year-old man in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood more than three months ago was taken into custody after police say he lied and misled detectives handling the investigation. Paul Harris III is charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Columbus police looking for missing 39-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a missing 39-year-old woman. Tamara Wilson was last seen near Polaris Parkway and Old State Road on September 2. Police said she just moved to the area from out of state. According to police, Wilson requires 24-hour supervision.
Attorney: Family 'anticipates filing action' against Columbus officer who fatally shot Donovan Lewis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An attorney representing the family of Donovan Lewis is calling for reform and action two days after the 20-year-old man was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer. Lewis' family and friends were in attendance as attorney Rex Elliot spoke during a press briefing Thursday discussing...
Residents call for change in city code after 4-year-old girl found dead in retention pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents at the Whispering Oaks Apartments in north Columbus are pushing for change in the city code after a 4-year-old girl was found dead in a retention pond Saturday. The retention pond at the apartment complex is surrounded by rocks, but no fence and according to...
2 men indicted in Hilltop bar shooting that killed 2, injured 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that killed two and injured two others at a Hilltop neighborhood bar on July 16. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are being charged in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Kenner's charges include felonious assault, inducing panic and weapon under disability, while Davis faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.
Police: Man in critical condition following North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the North Linden neighborhood on Friday. Columbus police said officers were called out to the 2000 block of Azelda Street 3:10 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Arriving officers found a 30-year-old man suffering...
Records detail why Columbus police were attempting to arrest man later killed by officer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Documents released by the Columbus Division of Police have provided more details on what led up to an officer fatally shooting a man early Tuesday morning in the Hilltop neighborhood. Questions were raised after the city released body camera video 12 hours after the fatal shooting...
52-year-old Columbus man reported missing from Scioto Audobon Metro Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 52-year-old man who was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park Friday evening. Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the park around West Whittier and South Front streets around 7:30 p.m. He wore black pants, a black shirt and a tan camo fishing hat.
'She'll never be forgotten': Vigil held for 4-year-old girl found in north Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Labor Day weekend is supposed to be a celebration, but for the family of Esther Mutivito, it’s been a nightmare. The 4-year-old girl went missing Friday afternoon. Her body was found 24 hours later in a retention pond near Whispering Oaks Apartments on the city's north side.
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
