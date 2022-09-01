ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

Man in critical condition following shooting near Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition following a shooting near Polaris Monday evening. According to Columbus police, a witness said the man was playing with a gun in a vehicle when he was shot around 7:45 p.m. near the Crumbl Cookies on Polaris Parkway. Police did not confirm if the man accidentally shot himself.
10TV

Police: Man dead in shooting outside northeast Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after being shot outside a Dairy Queen on the city’s northeast side Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police told 10TV dispatchers received two calls around 3:51 p.m. about someone being shot at the Dairy Queen, located at 1900 Tamarack Circle South in the Forest Park area.
10TV

Protesters march for justice in death of Donovan Lewis

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of protesters gathered at Goodale Park and then marched to the area of the Ohio State campus on Saturday, demanding justice in the death of Donovan Lewis. The group of about 100 people left the park just after 5 p.m. Saturday was the second day...
10TV

Columbus police looking for missing 39-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a missing 39-year-old woman. Tamara Wilson was last seen near Polaris Parkway and Old State Road on September 2. Police said she just moved to the area from out of state. According to police, Wilson requires 24-hour supervision.
10TV

2 men indicted in Hilltop bar shooting that killed 2, injured 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that killed two and injured two others at a Hilltop neighborhood bar on July 16. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are being charged in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Kenner's charges include felonious assault, inducing panic and weapon under disability, while Davis faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.
10TV

52-year-old Columbus man reported missing from Scioto Audobon Metro Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 52-year-old man who was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park Friday evening. Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the park around West Whittier and South Front streets around 7:30 p.m. He wore black pants, a black shirt and a tan camo fishing hat.
10TV

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
10TV

Hardin County man dies after being found shot in car

HARDIN COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man died Saturday after he was found shot in a car in Hardin County, according to the sheriff's office. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 135 and Township Road 110 just northwest of Kenton after 12:35 a.m. for a report of a vehicle sitting in the road with its headlights off.
