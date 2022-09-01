ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

live5news.com

Pier at Naval Weapons Station damaged in boat crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Coast Guard Sector Charleston is investigating a boat at the Naval Weapons Station in Goose Creek Monday afternoon. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. when a motor vessel crashed into the Wharf Bravo Pier, causing “significant damage” to the pier, Public Affairs Specialist Vincent Moreno said.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Crews locate unoccupied boat near James Island yacht club

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The search for a missing boater near James Island is set to resume Monday morning. An empty boat that officials say was recently occupied was found on James Island Sunday night. Multiple agencies responded near the James Island Yacht Club to reports of a boat...
CHARLESTON, SC
Colleton County, SC
Colleton County, SC
Colleton County, SC
South Carolina State
live5news.com

Crews recover body near James Island yacht club

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site where an unoccupied boat was found Sunday night. The body was recovered near the James Island Yacht Club just before 8 a.m. Monday morning. Multiple agencies responded to the area...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: Sunday shooting in downtown Charleston no longer believed to be random

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released new details in a shooting early Sunday morning for which two people face charges. Tyvone Davis, 20, was charged with unlawful carry and a 16-year-old boy is also facing a charge or unlawful carry in the King Street incident that left five people injured, police say. The 16-year-old’s name was not released because of his age.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police block off part of King Street, responding to downtown incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A large police presence is combing through downtown Charleston and blocking off part of the road. Officers with the Charleston Police Department are currently on King Street near Reid Street. There is no official word yet on what they are investigating. Firefighters, EMS and deputies with...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston announces modified garbage pickup schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- City of Charleston garbage and trash collection services will be delayed one day this week in observance of Labor Day. The following areas will be on a one-day delay: Daniel Island Cainhoy West Ashley outside I-526 Johns Island The Peninsula West Ashley inside I-526 James Island For example, residents who have their […]
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WBTW News13

5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

13-year-old injured during Saturday night shooting in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a 13-year-old was injured during an apparent shooting in West Ashley. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) received multiple calls regarding a shooting at the Pamilla Parkside Apartments around 10:48 p.m. Saturday. Officers located a victim at the scene and began to render emergency medical aid before the teen was […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

5 people injured, 2 arrested after downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five adults were injured by gunfire during a shooting in downtown Charleston early Sunday morning. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire. Police say the victims are being treated at area hospitals […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Charleston mayor reacts to pair of weekend shootings: ‘Enough is enough’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of Charleston is reacting to two shooting that happened this weekend while calling out the number of illegal guns on the streets. Mayor John Tecklenburg says “enough is enough” after a shooting in West Ashley sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Saturday night. Only hours later, five people were also hurt in an early-morning downtown Charleston shooting.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a deadly overnight shooting on Fairwind Drive in North Charleston Friday. Teresa Jenkins-Self, 29, from Hollywood, died from a gunshot wound just after midnight, according to Charleston County...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

