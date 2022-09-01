CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released new details in a shooting early Sunday morning for which two people face charges. Tyvone Davis, 20, was charged with unlawful carry and a 16-year-old boy is also facing a charge or unlawful carry in the King Street incident that left five people injured, police say. The 16-year-old’s name was not released because of his age.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO