Coroner identifies woman killed in fatal head-on crash in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed after a collision on Old Gilliard Road Saturday morning. Christina Washington, 36, of Elloree, South Carolina, was pronounced deceased after the incident. The coroner was dispatched to the scene on Old Gilliard Road...
Body found near South Carolina yacht club after boat spotted doing circles
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews located a body Monday morning near James Island Yacht Club. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Marine Patrol Unit responded to an unoccupied boat at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, the boat was found “doing circles” without an operator in front of James Island Yacht Club. Crews […]
Pier at Naval Weapons Station damaged in boat crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Coast Guard Sector Charleston is investigating a boat at the Naval Weapons Station in Goose Creek Monday afternoon. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. when a motor vessel crashed into the Wharf Bravo Pier, causing “significant damage” to the pier, Public Affairs Specialist Vincent Moreno said.
Crews locate unoccupied boat near James Island yacht club
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The search for a missing boater near James Island is set to resume Monday morning. An empty boat that officials say was recently occupied was found on James Island Sunday night. Multiple agencies responded near the James Island Yacht Club to reports of a boat...
Crews recover body near James Island yacht club
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body was recovered near the site where an unoccupied boat was found Sunday night. The body was recovered near the James Island Yacht Club just before 8 a.m. Monday morning. Multiple agencies responded to the area...
Summerville Medical Center puts the ‘labor’ in Labor Day
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Medical Center shared photos of a special onesie that will be gifted to newborn babies on Labor Day. The Labor and Delivery Team with Summerville Medical Center “puts the Labor in Labor Day” as they deliver newborns on Labor Day. Babies born on Labor Day will receive a special onesie […]
Police: Sunday shooting in downtown Charleston no longer believed to be random
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released new details in a shooting early Sunday morning for which two people face charges. Tyvone Davis, 20, was charged with unlawful carry and a 16-year-old boy is also facing a charge or unlawful carry in the King Street incident that left five people injured, police say. The 16-year-old’s name was not released because of his age.
Police block off part of King Street, responding to downtown incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A large police presence is combing through downtown Charleston and blocking off part of the road. Officers with the Charleston Police Department are currently on King Street near Reid Street. There is no official word yet on what they are investigating. Firefighters, EMS and deputies with...
Early-morning crash leaves one dead, another hospitalized in Berkeley County
BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that an early-morning collision in Berkeley County has left one dead and another hospitalized Saturday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on SC 27 at Mudville Road, which is about 9 miles south of Cross, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.
Police: Driver in ‘serious condition’ after crash at Glenn McConnell Pkwy. intersection
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver was taken to the hospital Sunday night following a “serious” crash at an intersection in West Ashley. The Charleston Police Department closed off part of Glenn McConnell Parkway at Mary Ader Avenue Sunday night. The department tweeted about the crash just before 10 p.m. They say traffic is being diverted.
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) – Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles drove recklessly and blocked traffic on the Ravenel bridge, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the following arrests were made Friday. Evin Bruce Fagan, 30,...
City of Charleston announces modified garbage pickup schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- City of Charleston garbage and trash collection services will be delayed one day this week in observance of Labor Day. The following areas will be on a one-day delay: Daniel Island Cainhoy West Ashley outside I-526 Johns Island The Peninsula West Ashley inside I-526 James Island For example, residents who have their […]
5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
13-year-old injured during Saturday night shooting in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a 13-year-old was injured during an apparent shooting in West Ashley. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) received multiple calls regarding a shooting at the Pamilla Parkside Apartments around 10:48 p.m. Saturday. Officers located a victim at the scene and began to render emergency medical aid before the teen was […]
5 people injured, 2 arrested after downtown Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five adults were injured by gunfire during a shooting in downtown Charleston early Sunday morning. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of King Street and Morris Street around 12:55 a.m. where several people were struck by gunfire. Police say the victims are being treated at area hospitals […]
Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources...
5 injured in shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina
Two people were arrested and charged, including a 16-year-old.
Charleston mayor reacts to pair of weekend shootings: ‘Enough is enough’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of Charleston is reacting to two shooting that happened this weekend while calling out the number of illegal guns on the streets. Mayor John Tecklenburg says “enough is enough” after a shooting in West Ashley sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Saturday night. Only hours later, five people were also hurt in an early-morning downtown Charleston shooting.
Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a deadly overnight shooting on Fairwind Drive in North Charleston Friday. Teresa Jenkins-Self, 29, from Hollywood, died from a gunshot wound just after midnight, according to Charleston County...
Suspect in King Street shooting released on $25K bond, put on house arrest
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Five people were left injured in a downtown shooting on the corner of Morris and King Street Saturday night. The injuries were not life threatening and victims were treated at a local hospital, police said. Two suspects- Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old juvenile- were arrested...
