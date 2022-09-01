Granning is hoping his game rounds into shape to defend Senior title

DAYTON — Paul Granning has been playing golf since he was seven-years-old.

When he was 13, he and some buddies would ride their bicycles to the Theodore Wirth Golf Course on the westside of Minneapolis, purchase a season ticket for $62.50, then play all day.

All of that time has paid off handsomely for the now 66-year-old as he returns to defend his Senior Division title when the 95th annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational kicks off today at the Mesaba Country Club.

Granning looks back at those times with fond memories.

“Golf is my passion,” Granning said. “As a kid, I played every day from the time I was 13 until I went off to college in Mankato. We played around 200 rounds a year, so it came out to about .30 cents a round.”

At Mankato, the Mavericks won two conference titles in his four years there, and Granning won the conference championship as a senior.

Granning has continued a successful career on the links, which led him to the Northwest Invite and his first senior title last season.

He did start playing in the Northwest in 2011, but he would come up short in his efforts for any kind of title.

“I’ve gotten close a few times, but I finally got over the hump and won,” Granning said. “I love this golf course. It suits me. I don’t know why, but I feel confident on it.”

Granning won the Senior title almost by accident.

“I initially signed up for the Super Seniors,” Granning said. “When I saw where they were playing from during the practice round, I thought I could still hit it far enough. I asked Mr. Yeager to put me back to the regular senior tees.”

As he prepares to defend that title, Granning is hoping his game is up to the task.

“It’s been a tough year, but I’ve gotten a lot better lately,” Granning said. “I’m 66, so I will be playing some 50-year-olds, who hit it further than I do. It’ll be challenging, but I’m looking forward to it.”

What has changed in his game?

“I changed clubs,” Granning said. “In April, I bought some PXGs, so I was adapting to the new shafts. That has improved over the last month and a half. I’m feeling a lot better.”

As for the possible age discrepancy, that should be too much of a problem because Granning plays a steady game of golf.

“I drive it straight, and I hit my irons the right distance,” he said. “I’m confident from tee-to-green. My putting is unknown. Some days are better than others, but they’re going to see me hit my second shots before they hit theirs.”

Gaining automatic entry into the championship flight suits Granning just fine.

“I’ll be playing the qualifying round free and easy,” he said. “Not having to qualify is enjoyable. I’m liking that.”

Granning enjoys the match-play format, but he also likes the atmosphere the Northwest provides.

Having a chance to defend a championship doesn’t hurt either.

“We’ll see what happens,” Granning said. “Golf is golf. Sometimes the golf course gets you with bad breaks, but sometimes you get good breaks. It’s an event. It’s a lot of fun. I like the camaraderie. I’ll just go out and play golf, and see what happens.”