10TV

Police: Man dead in shooting outside northeast Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after being shot outside a Dairy Queen on the city’s northeast side Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police told 10TV dispatchers received two calls around 3:51 p.m. about someone being shot at the Dairy Queen, located at 1900 Tamarack Circle South in the Forest Park area.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Ohio State gifts WWII veteran with Notre Dame tickets prior to 100th birthday

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Everything you see on the World War II Army jacket of Lawrence McCauley, he’s earned. The Army Good Conduct Medal. The European African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 5 Bronze Stars for Normandy. One Silver Campaign Star for successful completion of all five campaigns. The WWII Victory Medal. The French Leion d’honneur Medal.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Kane Brown coming to Columbus in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The award-winning country artist, Kane Brown, is coming to Columbus next spring for his “Drunk or Dreaming” tour with special guests Dustin Lynch and Locash. Tickets for the March 23, 2023 performance at Nationwide Arena will be available for purchase Friday, Sept. 9 at...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man in critical condition following shooting near Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition following a shooting near Polaris Monday evening. According to Columbus police, a witness said the man was playing with a gun in a vehicle when he was shot around 7:45 p.m. near the Crumbl Cookies on Polaris Parkway. Police did not confirm if the man accidentally shot himself.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus police looking for missing 39-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a missing 39-year-old woman. Tamara Wilson was last seen near Polaris Parkway and Old State Road on September 2. Police said she just moved to the area from out of state. According to police, Wilson requires 24-hour supervision.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus art museum workers call for 'a seat at the table'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) employees rallied together on Monday to inform the museum’s management of their intent to organize a union, calling for voluntary recognition. “A lot of it is wanting to have more of a say in the decisions that are made at...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

52-year-old Columbus man reported missing from Scioto Audobon Metro Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 52-year-old man who was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park Friday evening. Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the park around West Whittier and South Front streets around 7:30 p.m. He wore black pants, a black shirt and a tan camo fishing hat.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Protesters march for justice in death of Donovan Lewis

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of protesters gathered at Goodale Park and then marched to the area of the Ohio State campus on Saturday, demanding justice in the death of Donovan Lewis. The group of about 100 people left the park just after 5 p.m. Saturday was the second day...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 critical after motorcycle crash in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on the city's northside early Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of East Cooke Road and Foster Street just after 4:30 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said no other vehicles were...
COLUMBUS, OH
