Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Sushi in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Deep receiver room already paying dividends in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Rain leads to flooding in Little Turtle neighborhood in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Little Turtle Way neighborhood was hit hard by heavy rain Sunday. Some of the streets in the community were left flooded once the rain moved out. "You could literally canoe down our street,” Neighbor Kevin Doll said. Doll has lived in the community for...
Fire in attic of Westerville home started by lightning strike
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A fire in the attic of a Westerville home Sunday evening was caused by a lightning strike, according to the Westerville Division of Fire. The fire started around 7:20 p.m. at the home on Fishermans Drive. The fire department said the homeowners were able to exit...
Co-creator, writer of Only Murders in the Building calls central Ohio home
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — It’s a story about a podcast. It’s a show that has captivated and held curiosity for two seasons, now. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building continues to gain popularity. On screen, it’s Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short who take the words...
Police: Man pounds on woman's hood, carjacks her in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been charged after police said he slammed his hands on the hood of a woman's car, flashed a gun and carjacked her in downtown Columbus over the weekend. Police said several people called 911 saying a man, identified as Quintin Roberson, was in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Activists for women's health work to educate voters ahead of November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Black leaders in Columbus joined forces Sunday to take a stand on women’s reproductive health in this year’s elections. The leaders held the “Their Body, Their Choice” event outside of A Cut Above the Rest barbershop. Carter Womack, an organizer of The...
Police: Man dead in shooting outside northeast Columbus Dairy Queen
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after being shot outside a Dairy Queen on the city’s northeast side Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police told 10TV dispatchers received two calls around 3:51 p.m. about someone being shot at the Dairy Queen, located at 1900 Tamarack Circle South in the Forest Park area.
Data on Columbus Division of Police use of force, deadly shootings shows racial disparity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 10 Investigates’ review of more than five years’ worth of use of force and shooting data involving the Columbus Division of Police shows an overrepresentation and racial disparity exists. According to data involving fatal police shootings compiled by the Washington Post, the Columbus...
'She'll never be forgotten': Vigil held for 4-year-old girl found in north Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Labor Day weekend is supposed to be a celebration, but for the family of Esther Mutivito, it’s been a nightmare. The 4-year-old girl went missing Friday afternoon. Her body was found 24 hours later in a retention pond near Whispering Oaks Apartments on the city's north side.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio State gifts WWII veteran with Notre Dame tickets prior to 100th birthday
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Everything you see on the World War II Army jacket of Lawrence McCauley, he’s earned. The Army Good Conduct Medal. The European African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 5 Bronze Stars for Normandy. One Silver Campaign Star for successful completion of all five campaigns. The WWII Victory Medal. The French Leion d’honneur Medal.
Kane Brown coming to Columbus in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The award-winning country artist, Kane Brown, is coming to Columbus next spring for his “Drunk or Dreaming” tour with special guests Dustin Lynch and Locash. Tickets for the March 23, 2023 performance at Nationwide Arena will be available for purchase Friday, Sept. 9 at...
Man in critical condition following shooting near Polaris
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition following a shooting near Polaris Monday evening. According to Columbus police, a witness said the man was playing with a gun in a vehicle when he was shot around 7:45 p.m. near the Crumbl Cookies on Polaris Parkway. Police did not confirm if the man accidentally shot himself.
Columbus police looking for missing 39-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a missing 39-year-old woman. Tamara Wilson was last seen near Polaris Parkway and Old State Road on September 2. Police said she just moved to the area from out of state. According to police, Wilson requires 24-hour supervision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbus art museum workers call for 'a seat at the table'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) employees rallied together on Monday to inform the museum’s management of their intent to organize a union, calling for voluntary recognition. “A lot of it is wanting to have more of a say in the decisions that are made at...
52-year-old Columbus man reported missing from Scioto Audobon Metro Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 52-year-old man who was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park Friday evening. Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the park around West Whittier and South Front streets around 7:30 p.m. He wore black pants, a black shirt and a tan camo fishing hat.
Residents call for change in city code after 4-year-old girl found dead in retention pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents at the Whispering Oaks Apartments in north Columbus are pushing for change in the city code after a 4-year-old girl was found dead in a retention pond Saturday. The retention pond at the apartment complex is surrounded by rocks, but no fence and according to...
Protesters march for justice in death of Donovan Lewis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of protesters gathered at Goodale Park and then marched to the area of the Ohio State campus on Saturday, demanding justice in the death of Donovan Lewis. The group of about 100 people left the park just after 5 p.m. Saturday was the second day...
Columbus city attorney files lawsuit against Southpark Apartments in South Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus City Attorney's Office filed a lawsuit against an apartment complex in South Franklinton on Tuesday, citing hundreds of police calls and code violations in the past few years. Southpark Apartments, a 356-unit complex, is one of the largest affordable housing developments in Columbus and...
Man found dead in river after he was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead Saturday more than 20 hours after he was reported missing from Scioto Audubon Metro Park, according to Columbus police. Police said 52-year-old Shawnreno Ricks was last seen running at the Park Friday night around 7:30. Police said park rangers found Ricks...
1 critical after motorcycle crash in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on the city's northside early Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of East Cooke Road and Foster Street just after 4:30 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said no other vehicles were...
10TV
Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0