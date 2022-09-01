Amber T., a GSEP Bucks County Girl Scout from Troop 2113, based in New Britain, recently shared all of the efforts her troop was able to accomplish this year. “I am really proud of what our troop was able to accomplish this year,” said the troop leader. “We did our aMUSE journey and our Take Action project involved a ‘Mix It Up’ day at recess, strengthening social ties strained during COVID. The girls wrote speeches to promote this event during the morning announcements, and they kept coming back to a theme of ‘Don’t Judge a Book By Its Cover.

NEW BRITAIN, PA ・ 18 DAYS AGO