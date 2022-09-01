Read full article on original website
Santarsiero secures funds for Fonthill Castle
Fonthill Castle, with the help of Sen. Steve Santarsiero, has secured a state grant in order to develop a master site plan for site improvements to the historic property and its 60-plus acres of woodlands, amplifying Henry Mercer’s long-lasting legacy in Bucks County. Built between 1908-1912, Fonthill Castle is...
Underground Railroad tours for Pennsbury staff
In July and August, the African American Museum of Bucks County, in partnership with the Pennsbury School District, conducted two bus tours of historic sites throughout Lower Bucks County that served as weigh-stations and hiding places along the Underground Railroad. Pennsbury teachers, administrators and support staff participated. The tours visited...
Fall getaways in Bucks County
With the fall season right around the corner, Bucks County has much to offer for all ages, including foliage spots, autumn festivals, driving tours, seasonal treats, and wineries and breweries. Cozy up in the countryside. The Galvanized American Inn is a perfect choice for those who want to stay and...
16th annual Bucks County Ancestry Fair is Oct. 15
On Saturday, Oct. 15, via Zoom, the Bucks County Genealogical Society is hosting its 16th annual Bucks County Ancestry Fair. “comPENNdium: Pennsylvania Records and Research” features lectures by expert speakers. It’s been over 340 years since the colony of Pennsylvania was founded after England’s King Charles II granted...
Bucks’ Dr. Felicia Ganther selected for Aspen New Presidents Fellowship
The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program announced that Dr. Felicia L. Ganther, president at Bucks County Community College, is one of 26 leaders selected for the 2022-23 class of the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship. This program, made possible with support from JPMorgan Chase, supports community college presidents in the early years of their tenure as they work to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.
SCORE Bucks County announces September webinars
SCORE Bucks County is offering two free webinars in September for the local business community. “Careers in Franchise Ownership: Is This Right for You?” takes place Sept. 13. Led by SCORE subject matter expert Mike Phillips and SCORE certified mentor Steve Baclini, the webinar focuses on the ins and outs of franchising. Phillips and Baclini, who both have several decades of experience in food service management and food service franchises, will compare franchise ownership to other business ownership models and share insight on the benefits and disadvantages of each.
Pop-Up Bike/Pedestrian Lane Project
TMA Bucks is partnering with the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission through the Travel Options Program in order to implement short-term, safe bike infrastructure to see how it can benefit Bucks County long-term through the Bucks County Pop-Up Bike/Pedestrian Lane Project. These pop-up bike and pedestrian lanes will be in...
1 arrested, 1 sought in deadly Pottstown shooting
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in Montgomery County. Authorities arrested 18-year-old Kahseem Williams in Philadelphia. He is charged with third-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related charges stemming from the murder of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, both from Pottstown.
Lower Bucks Chamber keynote program is Sept. 8
The Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce announced that its next keynote program, including networking and breakfast, is set for Thursday, Sept. 8, at Livengrin, 4833 Hulmeville Road in Bensalem. Networking is from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and the program is from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Bobbi D. Kelly, PHR,...
Local Girl Scouts receive Gold Awards
A number of members from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania’s Bucks County chapters recently earned a Gold Award — a prestigious honor available to those in grades nine through 12. Those aiming to earn this title must use everything they’ve learned as a Girl Scout to help...
Bucks County Virtual Senior Services Expo
Bucks County is hosting a Virtual Senior Services Expo on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at 11 a.m. Speakers include Matt Weintraub, District Attorney; Mary Kate Kobler, Deputy District Attorney; Kathy Bennett, Area Agency on Aging; Michael Bannon, Consumer Protection; Liam Crowley, NOVA; and Brendan Corbalis, SeniorLAW Center. Viewers will hear...
Local Girl Scout troop creates ‘Little Free Libraries,’ among other year-long efforts
Amber T., a GSEP Bucks County Girl Scout from Troop 2113, based in New Britain, recently shared all of the efforts her troop was able to accomplish this year. “I am really proud of what our troop was able to accomplish this year,” said the troop leader. “We did our aMUSE journey and our Take Action project involved a ‘Mix It Up’ day at recess, strengthening social ties strained during COVID. The girls wrote speeches to promote this event during the morning announcements, and they kept coming back to a theme of ‘Don’t Judge a Book By Its Cover.
Bucks County Short Fiction Contest
Bucks County Community College is calling for entries for its fall 2022 Bucks County Short Fiction Contest, open to Bucks County residents who are 18 or older and not employees of the college. The top three winners will receive gift cards of $200, $100 and $50, and will share their...
Bucks County Fall Job Fair set for Sept. 13
RecruitmentQueen, a Bucks County-based digital job board, is hosting the Bucks County Fall Job Fair on Sept. 13, at the Barnes & Noble court of the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The career fair features an array of positions in various industries, including healthcare, customer...
Pollinator Palooza set for Saturday
Heritage Conservancy is hosting Pollinator Palooza on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of its Jackson Pond Nature Preserve, located in Forest Grove. Pollinator Palooza is a family-friendly festival celebrating pollinators and the beautiful transformation of Jackson Pond Nature Preserve into a 4-acre pollinator meadow. The event features games, crafts, art sales, plant giveaways, live music, Kona Ice and food purchases from The Vegan Table.
Bucks Community College Foundation celebrates 40th anniversary
Aug. 12 marks the Bucks County Community College Foundation’s 40th anniversary. In honor of four decades of raising funds to support students, the foundation is raffling $100 awards to 40 students during the first week of the fall semester, which begins on Aug. 24. All students who are registered for the fall 2022 term will be eligible for the $100 award raffle.
Suicide prevention candlelight vigil
Lenape Valley Foundation is holding a candlelight vigil on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the courtyard outside the Bucks County Courthouse, 55 E. Court St. in Doylestown. The event, which is free and open to community members, features speakers from the Bucks County Suicide Prevention Taskforce, NAMI Bucks County and Abbey’s Bakery.
Traveling quilt exhibit at Pennsbury Manor
Pennsbury Manor is the home of a traveling quilt exhibit, Dreams of Freedom: The Threads That Hold Us Together, honoring the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman. The exhibit, which opened Aug. 6, is a traveling exhibit of quilts and mixed media by artists and crafters from around the country, all celebrating the life and contributions of American hero Tubman. It’s housed at Pennsbury’s Crozier House. Dreams of Freedom was organized by the Sankofa Artisans Guild.
United Way seeks donations for back-to-school drive
United Way of Bucks County is seeking monetary donations for its annual back-to-school drive, Stuff the Bus. The drive, which runs through the end of August, provides local K-12 students in need with essential supplies like sturdy backpacks, binders, pens, pencils and rulers. Cleaning kits containing hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and tissues are also included.
Funding awarded to local Community Learning Centers
The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced awards totaling more than $19 million for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Cohort 11 grant. These awards will go to nine school districts, three intermediate units, eight charter schools, two institutions of higher education and 22 community-based organizations. The following are receiving funding...
