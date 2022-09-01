Read full article on original website
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
No funerals, no family, no flowers: Texas is being overwhelmed by migrant deaths
Texas authorities say 2022 is on track to be the deadliest year for migrant deaths, as an influx of migrants attempt to cross into the US. CNN’s Rosa Flores reports.
Texas, Arizona bus migrants to U.S. cities, and now Chicago. Here's what could happen next
Thousands of migrants are being bused from the border to New York, Washington and now Chicago. Advocates say the plans could backfire on the states that started them
'Make my day': Texas Gov. Abbott challenges NYC Mayor Adams over migrant busing dispute
The dueling politicians have gone back and forth since the Lone Star State began busing migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to the Big Apple.
Migrants hopping off Operation Lone Star buses ahead of their final destination
While the state of Texas has spent more than $12 million to send migrants to cities such as New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago, some migrants are bailing before the buses reach their final destination.
Abbott sends first bus of migrants to Chicago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Wednesday that the first bus of migrants from the southern border has arrived in the city of Chicago. In a news release on Wednesday, Abbott said the migrants were dropped off at the city’s Union Station. Abbott has been sending migrants to major...
Texas spends more than $12 million to bus migrants to Washington, DC, and New York
The state of Texas has spent more than $12 million busing migrants to Washington, DC, and New York who crossed into the state from Mexico, according to figures from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
The first bus carrying migrants from the US-Mexico border in Texas arrives in Chicago, officials say
The state of Texas, which for several months has bussed thousands of newly arrived migrants at the US-Mexico border to New York City and Washington, DC, has set a new metropolitan area as a destination: Chicago.
Greg Abbott Slams Lori Lightfoot for 'Attacking Texas' Over Border Crisis
"Texas is doing Biden's job to secure the border," Abbott tweeted on Monday.
Texas Governor Buses Migrants To Chicago Amid Border Security Dispute
The state of Texas bused a group of about 60 newly arrived migrants to Chicago on Wednesday, as Republican Governor Greg Abbott expands his effort to push responsibility for border crossers to his Democratic political opponents. Texas has bused more than 7,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City...
The Times podcast: The Haitian dream for America
Haitian refugees share stories about what happened when they reached the end of their perilous journey and made it to the U.S. border.
