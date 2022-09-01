Read full article on original website
Daria Sicari
3d ago
Heart breaking to read. Prayers for his soul to rest and prayers for his family. I'm so very sorry for your loss.
Weekend movie-style shootout spans two cities, ends badly
Texas Rangers are investigating a wild shootout Friday night. Pflugerville police say they tried to arrest 44-year-old Joshua Butler, of Austin, on a suspected drug charge. He fled, leading police on a car chase that ended in Austin, where Butler crashed his vehicle at Parmer Lane and McAllen Pass, near Dell headquarters. Police say Butler ran into a nearby convenience store and tried to carjack a civilian, while firing "multiple" gunshots at police who returned fire. The incident ended when Butler was struck by a police vehicle and died of his injuries.
Man dies after Pflugerville police chase
Pflugerville Police said Sunday night a man they chased into Austin on Friday has died after being hit by an officer's vehicle during a shootout with officers.
4 Children And 1 Other Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Austin on Saturday night. The crash happened near 290 Tuscany Way at around 10:30 p.m. According to the Police, four children and an [..]
Jason Landry: Volunteers turn banners for missing Texas State student into handbags to raise awareness
SAN MARCOS, Texas - It’s been almost 21 months since Texas State student Jason Landry went missing while driving home to the Houston area from San Marcos. Efforts to raise awareness of his disappearance continue thanks to the work of volunteers across Central Texas. In November 2021, two banners...
APD investigating downtown Austin suspicious death Sunday morning
Austin Police are investigating a suspicious death Sunday morning in downtown Austin.
Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
Series of violent crimes near UT Austin campus has students concerned about safety
AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas at Austin sophomores Valerie and Denise Longoria saw their phones blow up over the weekend. "UT always sends us alerts to be careful—what happened and what time," said Valerie Longoria. Alerts about a stabbing and robbery on the Drag, as well as a...
Texas Protesters Sue City Of Austin Over 2020 Police Incident
During the last months, the City of Austin has reached settlements for 10 million dollars over suits related to the 2020 protests. Last Monday another protester suited the City claiming an officer used unnecessary force against her during a protest in August 2020. According to KXAN, the name of the...
Travis County inmate dies after being taken to Austin hospital
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Victor Gonzalez, 37, told medical staff members that he began "experiencing medical symptoms" on the morning of Sept. 3. About 20 minutes later, TCSO said workers began performing CPR on him after he became unresponsive.
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Neighbors alarmed after home was shot at overnight in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a home was shot at in East Austin early Friday. The incident happened on Townsborough Drive just after 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 2. Video shows where the bullets hit the home. No one was hurt and neighbors, who didn't...
Kerlin BBQ food truck announces closure
The owners of the Kerlin BBQ food truck said they were permanently closing the business after being in operation for nine years in east Austin.
Annual Black Food Week highlighting local businesses now underway in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Black Food Week hosted by the Austin Justice Coalition is now underway. This month-long event spotlights more than 70 Black-owned businesses and eateries in Austin. New Orleans Gumbeaux2Geaux is one of those restauratns. When you walk in, you'll hear music and smell the food. Jese Webb,...
Two injured at Central Texas State Fair
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the […]
Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical
On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
Driver dead after being pulled creek off Spicewood Springs Road
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after their car went off the road and into a creek off of Spicewood Springs Road on Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the incident at 6409 Spicewood Springs Road after receiving a report about the crash shortly before 4:20 p.m.
‘This bullet shot went through my youngest kid’s room’; Family concerned after multiple rounds fired into home
"I just rolled on the floor and was 'like somebody is shooting,'" said Francine, whose home was hit multiple times.
Travis County Fire chief working to raise morale, stop burnout
Faced with stressful situations daily, first responders have to be on top of their game for every call. But when Travis County Fire Chief Ken Bailey noticed low morale, he looked outside the department for help.
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
Pflugerville man charged in string of Austin robberies
A Pflugerville man is accused of being involved in a string of summertime robberies at food trucks and a fireworks stand in Austin.
Comments / 4