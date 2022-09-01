Read full article on original website
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the cityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The now closed Bannister Federal Complex used to be the old Kansas City Speedway but it only held four racesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Triple AAA anticipates taking more than 7,000 calls for service across Missouri this Labor Day weekend
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Labor Day weekend means busy travel days in the air and on the roads. Triple AAA anticipates taking more than 7,000 calls for service across Missouri roads this holiday weekend. Nick Chambers has been working as a tow truck driver for Triple AAA for more...
KMBC.com
One person dead after early evening homicide in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are reporting an early evening homicide on Monday. Police say the Labor Day shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of 17th and Oakley Ave. KCPD says one male victim was shot and later died at the...
KMBC.com
Labor Day Holiday Forecast
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. High 82. Mostly sunny Tuesday through Saturday with daily highs in the middle and upper 80s. Scattered clouds and sunshine Saturday with a 10% chance of showers. Cooler Sunday with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s with sunshine.
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri fire crews respond to apartment fire on W. 39th Street
Kansas City, Missouri fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on W. 39th Street Sunday afternoon. Firefighters got the call around 3 p.m. Sunday for a fire at a three-story apartment building on W. 39th Street near Wyandotte Street. A KCFD spokesperson says firefighters had to rescue...
KMBC.com
Clear skies and fairly comfortable
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's Labor Day weekend is getting off to a pleasant start. Clear skies and fairly comfortable conditions kick off the holiday weekend. The low are in the middle 60s. Mostly sunny skies and a good day for outside plans. KC will only have a small chance for a brief shower in the afternoon or evening. T.
KMBC.com
Group doing random acts of kindness across KC metro to honor lives lost in 9/11 attacks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first eleven days of September, people in Kansas City and across the nation are doing random acts of kindness. It’s on behalf of a movement from a group called Pay It Forward 9/11. It all started nearly 21 years ago when Kevin...
KMBC.com
Illegal sideshow results in pedestrian death after spectator is struck by car
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An illegal street racing sideshow turned deadly overnight in Kansas City. A pedestrian believed to be a spectator was struck during the incident. Evidence of what happened remains scorched across the parking lot where the death occurred. Rubber left behind from the cars doing donuts in the parking lot of American Freight off of Front Street.
KMBC.com
Lawrence police are looking for a man that almost hit an officer with a stolen vehicle
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence Police are still searching for a man who took off and almost hit an officer with his car on Sunday. Authorities say he led them on a high-speed pursuit down I-70, crashed, and then ran into the woods. The incident reportedly occurred just after 3:00...
KMBC.com
Thieves steal cannoli mobile from Jasper's Italian Restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It took just more than a minute for thieves to break in, hotwire and steal the Cannoli Mobile from Jasper's Italian Restaurant. It happened in their parking lot at 103rd and Stateline around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Surveillance video shows thieves breaking in through the window,...
KMBC.com
Gunshots fired during incident inside of Independence Center
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Families trying to relax on Labor Day at a shopping center in Independence, Missouri, were in for a terrible surprise Monday afternoon. Police are reporting a shooting that took place at Independence Center just after 3:00 p.m. Independence police were called to the scene on shots...
KMBC.com
Raytown animal shelter asks for help after three dogs stolen
A Raytown animal shelter is asking for help after they said three dogs were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ shared photos on Facebook of the three dogs they said were taken. They are all American Bullies. The shelter said one of the dogs recently had surgery and needs medication.
KMBC.com
One arrest made after boat crash in Gardner sends two people to the hospital
GARDNER, Kan. — An unidentified person has been arrested after a boat crash late Sunday night on Gardner Lake sent two people to the hospital. According to Sergeant David Rollf with the Gardner Police Department, alcohol was a factor in the crash. Rollf said the boat hit an outcropping...
KMBC.com
Lawrence police detective arrested on suspicion of DUI
A Lawrence, Kansas police detective has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Lawrence Police Department. Police say around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a crash at East 15th Street and Lindenwood Lane. A vehicle had hit a parked car. Police say the...
KMBC.com
Police investigating body found along I-435 as hit and run
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after they said a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian along Interstste 435 over the weekend. Officers got the call around 8:45 a.m Sunday after a driver saw a body in the median of northbound I-435 at Gregory. Kansas City Police Department said officers are still working to determine the exact time of the hit and run. It could have been early Sunday or overnight.
