Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

One person dead after early evening homicide in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are reporting an early evening homicide on Monday. Police say the Labor Day shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of 17th and Oakley Ave. KCPD says one male victim was shot and later died at the...
KMBC.com

Labor Day Holiday Forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. High 82. Mostly sunny Tuesday through Saturday with daily highs in the middle and upper 80s. Scattered clouds and sunshine Saturday with a 10% chance of showers. Cooler Sunday with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s with sunshine.
KMBC.com

Clear skies and fairly comfortable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's Labor Day weekend is getting off to a pleasant start. Clear skies and fairly comfortable conditions kick off the holiday weekend. The low are in the middle 60s. Mostly sunny skies and a good day for outside plans. KC will only have a small chance for a brief shower in the afternoon or evening. T.
KMBC.com

Illegal sideshow results in pedestrian death after spectator is struck by car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An illegal street racing sideshow turned deadly overnight in Kansas City. A pedestrian believed to be a spectator was struck during the incident. Evidence of what happened remains scorched across the parking lot where the death occurred. Rubber left behind from the cars doing donuts in the parking lot of American Freight off of Front Street.
KMBC.com

Thieves steal cannoli mobile from Jasper's Italian Restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It took just more than a minute for thieves to break in, hotwire and steal the Cannoli Mobile from Jasper's Italian Restaurant. It happened in their parking lot at 103rd and Stateline around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Surveillance video shows thieves breaking in through the window,...
KMBC.com

Gunshots fired during incident inside of Independence Center

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Families trying to relax on Labor Day at a shopping center in Independence, Missouri, were in for a terrible surprise Monday afternoon. Police are reporting a shooting that took place at Independence Center just after 3:00 p.m. Independence police were called to the scene on shots...
KMBC.com

Raytown animal shelter asks for help after three dogs stolen

A Raytown animal shelter is asking for help after they said three dogs were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ shared photos on Facebook of the three dogs they said were taken. They are all American Bullies. The shelter said one of the dogs recently had surgery and needs medication.
KMBC.com

Lawrence police detective arrested on suspicion of DUI

A Lawrence, Kansas police detective has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Lawrence Police Department. Police say around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a crash at East 15th Street and Lindenwood Lane. A vehicle had hit a parked car. Police say the...
KMBC.com

Police investigating body found along I-435 as hit and run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after they said a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian along Interstste 435 over the weekend. Officers got the call around 8:45 a.m Sunday after a driver saw a body in the median of northbound I-435 at Gregory. Kansas City Police Department said officers are still working to determine the exact time of the hit and run. It could have been early Sunday or overnight.
KANSAS CITY, MO

