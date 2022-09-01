ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VT

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police deploy extra patrols on I-89 for Labor Day weekend

A saturation of Vermont State Police officers on Interstate 89 between Berlin and Brookfield on Saturday gave law enforcement the ability to identify aggressive driving and promote safer driving. In a little over seven hours, three troopers made 31 traffic stops, issued 23 tickets, and gave nine warnings. Eight operators...
BROOKFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Man arrested for assault in Grafton

GRAFTON — A 41-year-old man is facing charges following an incident in Grafton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault that had occurred in a car at around 6:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police say they arrested David Dupuis, of Grafton, for domestic assault and reckless...
GRAFTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, VT
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
City
Springfield, VT
City
Lincoln, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
City
Brattleboro, VT
mynbc5.com

2 separate school bus incidents lead to police investigations

In less than 24 hours, two separate incidents involving school buses with students onboard have led to police investigations. Police responded to Woodstock Road in Hartford after a child was hit by their school bus while getting off it around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. The child was treated on the scene for non-life threatening injuries.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

Victims identified in Bedford motorcycle crash

BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police identified the victims of Saturday's deadly motorcycle crash. Kevin Hall, 36, and Heather Martel, 31, both from Manchester, died after their motorcycle collided with a sedan. Hall drove the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Martel, his passenger, succumbed to her injuries...
BEDFORD, NH
WCAX

Juvenile hit by school bus in Hartford

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A juvenile was struck by a school bus, while being dropped off at a bus stop in Hartford. Hartford Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 1977 Woodstock Rd. on Friday. According to police, The juvenile was treated on scene by Hartford Fire and...
HARTFORD, VT
manchesterinklink.com

Police identify victims in Saturday’s double-fatal Bedford crash

BEDFORD, NH – The identities of the victims in Saturday’s fatal crash have been released. Kevin R. Hall, 36, of Manchester, was the operator of the motorcycle. His passenger was Heather M. Martel, 31, also of Manchester. According to a Bedford police press release issued late Saturday, the...
BEDFORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ne Springfield
vermontjournal.com

Florence Gomez remembered at Springfield Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The family of Florence Gomez placed a memorial plaque this summer on the sidewalk going up to Springfield Hospital in recognition of Mrs. Gomez’s support for the “Pathway to Health.” During Springfield Hospital’s 2012-2013 Annual Campaign, funds were raised to construct a pedestrian walkway from the intersection of Park Street and Ridgewood Road up to the main entrance of Springfield Hospital. Mrs. Gomez, who passed away at the age of 91 in July of 2021, had been an advocate for this project for several years, and at the time of the unveiling of the new sidewalk in 2013, she was invited to cut the ribbon at the ceremony.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two seriously injured during motorcycle crash in Pownal

POWNAL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries in Pownal yesterday. Authorities were notified of a motorcycle crash on US Route 7, near Burrington Road, at around 4:20 p.m. Following an investigation, police say that Tonnie Sauca Sr., of Hudson, NY, was operating his motorcycle while...
POWNAL, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCAX

Police release identity of inmate who tried to escape Vt. prison

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate who tried to escape from the prison in Springfield last week will face charges. Vermont State Police say Dustin Deberville, 33, tried to get out of the Southern State Correctional Facility on the morning of Aug. 24. Correctional officers saw Deberville scale the inner...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
NECN

House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers

The house that was gutted by a fire and explosion in southern New Hampshire earlier this week was the home of two teachers, according to the Nashua Teachers' Union. The teachers' union told NBC10 Boston that it's holding a donation drive and collection, and has already raised over $10,000 for John and Laura Finocchiaro. The two teachers are husband and wife, and both teach in Nashua, according to the union.
NASHUA, NH
mynbc5.com

Seward Family Restaurant in Rutland set to close permanently

RUTLAND, Vt. — A staple in the Rutland community is closing its doors on Sunday, after 75 years of business. Tom Seward, the owner of the Seward Family Restaurant, announced his retirement earlier this week. Originally opened in 1947 by his father, the restaurant started as a dairy and...
RUTLAND, VT
CBS Boston

Arrest made after 75-year-old stabbed to death on Manchester, NH trail

MANCHESTER, N.H - Investigators in New Hampshire have made an arrest after a man in his 70s was found stabbed to death by a pond in Manchester Friday morning.Raymond Moore, a 40-year-old with no current address, is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement.The 75-year-old victim was found at about 10:30 a.m. on a trail at the western edge of Nutt Pond. He received emergency medical treatment but died at the scene. His name has not been released.Moore will be in court on Tuesday. Authorities said he previously lived in Forest, Mississippi.

Comments / 0

Community Policy