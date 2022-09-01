Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police deploy extra patrols on I-89 for Labor Day weekend
A saturation of Vermont State Police officers on Interstate 89 between Berlin and Brookfield on Saturday gave law enforcement the ability to identify aggressive driving and promote safer driving. In a little over seven hours, three troopers made 31 traffic stops, issued 23 tickets, and gave nine warnings. Eight operators...
Wanted Rutland woman found, arrested: police
A Rutland woman, who was wanted by the Rutland City Police on two arrest warrants, was tracked down and arrested on Saturday.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Man arrested for assault in Grafton
GRAFTON — A 41-year-old man is facing charges following an incident in Grafton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault that had occurred in a car at around 6:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police say they arrested David Dupuis, of Grafton, for domestic assault and reckless...
WMUR.com
Greenville man found stabbed to death in Milford nearly 40 years ago; case still unsolved
MILFORD, N.H. — The 1986 murder of a 25-year-old man from Greenville remains unsolved decades later. Michael Kierstead was last seen after he withdrew money from the Indian Head Bank in Wilton at around 4 p.m. on Sept. 4, 1986, officials said. He was seen getting into a blue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
2 separate school bus incidents lead to police investigations
In less than 24 hours, two separate incidents involving school buses with students onboard have led to police investigations. Police responded to Woodstock Road in Hartford after a child was hit by their school bus while getting off it around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. The child was treated on the scene for non-life threatening injuries.
WMUR.com
Victims identified in Bedford motorcycle crash
BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police identified the victims of Saturday's deadly motorcycle crash. Kevin Hall, 36, and Heather Martel, 31, both from Manchester, died after their motorcycle collided with a sedan. Hall drove the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Martel, his passenger, succumbed to her injuries...
WCAX
Juvenile hit by school bus in Hartford
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A juvenile was struck by a school bus, while being dropped off at a bus stop in Hartford. Hartford Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 1977 Woodstock Rd. on Friday. According to police, The juvenile was treated on scene by Hartford Fire and...
manchesterinklink.com
Police identify victims in Saturday’s double-fatal Bedford crash
BEDFORD, NH – The identities of the victims in Saturday’s fatal crash have been released. Kevin R. Hall, 36, of Manchester, was the operator of the motorcycle. His passenger was Heather M. Martel, 31, also of Manchester. According to a Bedford police press release issued late Saturday, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
vermontjournal.com
Florence Gomez remembered at Springfield Hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The family of Florence Gomez placed a memorial plaque this summer on the sidewalk going up to Springfield Hospital in recognition of Mrs. Gomez’s support for the “Pathway to Health.” During Springfield Hospital’s 2012-2013 Annual Campaign, funds were raised to construct a pedestrian walkway from the intersection of Park Street and Ridgewood Road up to the main entrance of Springfield Hospital. Mrs. Gomez, who passed away at the age of 91 in July of 2021, had been an advocate for this project for several years, and at the time of the unveiling of the new sidewalk in 2013, she was invited to cut the ribbon at the ceremony.
WMUR.com
Crews take over an hour to remove woman from crashed car on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said a woman drove off the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack and crashed into trees. State police said they responded at 4:25 a.m. to a report of a car offroad northbound near mile 13.2. The woman was the only person in the 2002...
newportdispatch.com
Two seriously injured during motorcycle crash in Pownal
POWNAL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries in Pownal yesterday. Authorities were notified of a motorcycle crash on US Route 7, near Burrington Road, at around 4:20 p.m. Following an investigation, police say that Tonnie Sauca Sr., of Hudson, NY, was operating his motorcycle while...
Woman seriously injured in crash on the Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, NH — Merrimack Police responded to a serious crash along the Everette Turnpike Monday morning that left one woman in critical condition. According to police, a woman was entrapped in her car after she went off the New Hampshire highway crashing into multiple trees. The woman was the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Sisters help save girl from drowning at New Hampshire campground pool
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampton Fire Department said they responded to a report of a drowning in the pool at Adventure Bound Camping Resort on Saturday morning. Fire Chief Kevin Lang said bystanders pulled the child from the pool and started performing CPR by the time his crew arrived to the scene.
WCAX
Police release identity of inmate who tried to escape Vt. prison
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate who tried to escape from the prison in Springfield last week will face charges. Vermont State Police say Dustin Deberville, 33, tried to get out of the Southern State Correctional Facility on the morning of Aug. 24. Correctional officers saw Deberville scale the inner...
WCVB
Man fatally stabbed along New England recreational trail, suspect in custody
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 75-year-old man walking along a recreational trail in the city of Manchester, New Hampshire was fatally stabbed Friday morning, the state attorney general's office said. Police received a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. for an adult male suffering from stab wounds in the area...
Springfield man guilty in connection with assault and battery
A Springfield man was found guilty based on evidence of domestic violence on Monday.
NECN
House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers
The house that was gutted by a fire and explosion in southern New Hampshire earlier this week was the home of two teachers, according to the Nashua Teachers' Union. The teachers' union told NBC10 Boston that it's holding a donation drive and collection, and has already raised over $10,000 for John and Laura Finocchiaro. The two teachers are husband and wife, and both teach in Nashua, according to the union.
mynbc5.com
Seward Family Restaurant in Rutland set to close permanently
RUTLAND, Vt. — A staple in the Rutland community is closing its doors on Sunday, after 75 years of business. Tom Seward, the owner of the Seward Family Restaurant, announced his retirement earlier this week. Originally opened in 1947 by his father, the restaurant started as a dairy and...
Arrest made after 75-year-old stabbed to death on Manchester, NH trail
MANCHESTER, N.H - Investigators in New Hampshire have made an arrest after a man in his 70s was found stabbed to death by a pond in Manchester Friday morning.Raymond Moore, a 40-year-old with no current address, is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement.The 75-year-old victim was found at about 10:30 a.m. on a trail at the western edge of Nutt Pond. He received emergency medical treatment but died at the scene. His name has not been released.Moore will be in court on Tuesday. Authorities said he previously lived in Forest, Mississippi.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for driver who fled the scene of a crash in West Rutland
WEST RUTLAND — Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a crash in West Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on Main Street at around 7:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2010 Subaru Forester was traveling west when it crossed the center line and went off the road.
Comments / 0