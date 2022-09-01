Read full article on original website
This rugged portable speaker looks like a war-torn sci-fi space carrier
Portable wireless speakers come in many shapes and sizes, but most of them are designed to be easy to carry around, whether by hand or inside a bag. That means that typical designs revolve around conventional shapes like cylinders and bars, though a few speakers have unusual and interesting forms that try to grab your attention. There are, of course, always exceptions to those rules, and some portable speakers seem to prioritize appearances over portability, especially when they’re just in concept form. This particular wireless speaker is an example of the latter, and while it uses one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of rugged equipment as its muse, it can easily be mistaken for a miniature model of some sci-fi spaceship.
This wooden arcade cabinet puts a beautiful twist to a gaming classic
Gaming today may be happening mostly on smartphones and consoles that have started to look alike, but the video gaming industry’s history is full of interesting devices that look quirky and sometimes adorable by today’s standards. We’ve seen many of these “old school” designs surface in the past few years, thanks to successful “retro mini” revivals of popular consoles from a few decades ago. Of course, not all revivals have to stick to those same old designs, especially when there’s plenty of room to see these old giants in a new light. This arcade cabinet, for example, offers the same functionality as its predecessors but puts it inside a bare, minimalist wooden structure that looks stylish and perfect for a luxurious room.
This ‘50s microphone-inspired portable lighting speaker is fabulous interplay of light and sound
There have been many stylish lamp and Bluetooth speaker combos designed with fashion and function on top of the mind. These options have either been spherical or bulky. To offer a device – inspired by the shape of a 1950’s microphone – designer Alessandro Pennese has come up with Mik – Lighting Speaker, which interplays with light and sound: elements that enliven the environment!
Professional photography filter kit to elevate iPhone 13 vlogging to god level
The iPhone 13 series is already a stellar photography-capable device, but we all keep longing for more. People who feel the need to explore more of their Apple smartphone for taking breath-taking shots, have one more reason to shell out money on third-party accessories. NiSi has announced a kit targeted...
Facing blackouts during the summer heatwave? This portable power station has you covered
You’ve got a power bank for your phone… why not have one for everything else? The LIPOWER MARS-1000 PRO is exactly that. Designed to be a portable device that you can carry around with you, the LIPOWER MARS-1000 PRO is a power station capable of powering most of the stuff you own, from your laptop to your fridge, television, lawn mower, or even your power tools. Whether you use it to juice you devices while in the great outdoors, or to keep things running at home during a power outage, the LIPOWER MARS-1000 PRO is a tiny yet capable appliance that’s soon becoming a must-have for most homes and families.
Pagani’s intricately designed analogue camera brings a retro feel for photographers
Automotive alchemist Horacio Pagani is engrossed deep in the art of car making, and he also appreciates the art of analouge photography. Taking the passion for intricate car designs and the subtle craft of analouge photograph developing to the next extreme, is this latest project by Pagani. The inspiration for...
Tiny pocket-sized resistance machine with modular attachments replaces a full-body gym
Using resistance to its advantage, the Unitree PUMP can practically mimic any sort of exercise equipment you need. Its modular and universal design allows you to work on any part of your body, and the pocket-sized resistance machine is small enough to travel with too, letting you build muscle without carrying your entire gym with you.
This tiny bike light packs a powerful punch, keeping you visible even while riding in the dark
After upgrading the bike helmet by putting visibility, indicator, brake lights on them, the Lumos team is back with the Firefly, a tiny but powerful and versatile light that charges wirelessly, attaches magnetically, and can even sync up with other Fireflies or Lumos products. Statistics report that a majority of...
This sleek built-in oven features an interface panel that doubles up as a hidden handle
If you love cooking but can never find enough time for it, or you’re completely terrified of cooking but you need to start, and don’t know where to start – then you’ve reached the right place. The first step towards having a streamlined and efficient cooking experience is to have an arsenal of functional kitchen appliances by your side. With the right kitchen tools and appliances, cooking can be a fun and effortless process. The right products can reduce your prep time in half, make the little cooking tasks much easier, and help you with tedious and complicated techniques. And one such product we recently encountered is the HIDE oven.
