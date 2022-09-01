Read full article on original website
'The best time': Pop music superstar Mariah Carey spends the day at Cedar Point in Sandusky
SANDUSKY, Ohio — If you were at Cedar Point on Monday, you may have thought you were having a 'fantasy' moment as a special guest was making her way around the park. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Wolf secured after 'briefly breaching its habitat' at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: What we know
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says they have resumed normal operations after a wolf breached its habitat Monday morning. Jacqueline Gerling, director of communications for the zoo, provided the following statement about the incident to 3News shortly before noon: "This morning a Mexican Gray Wolf was secured by staff after briefly breaching its habitat. No guests or employees were harmed. This incident remains under investigation. The zoo is safe for guests and has resumed normal operations."
Labor Day Weekend activities continue across Northeast Ohio despite wet weather
CLEVELAND — Wet weather in northeast Ohio put a damper on some Labor Day weekend activities, with certain events being postponed or canceled. However, the community still turned out on Monday, carrying on holiday weekend traditions, and coming prepared to battle the rain. Sunday’s rain and clouds threw a...
2022 Labor Day parade in Cleveland: Watch video of the full parade
CLEVELAND — Labor Day has arrived, which means it’s also time for the annual parade in Cleveland. The 2022 parade, which included Congresswoman Shontel Brown as the Grand Marshal, began at 11 a.m. at E. 146th and Kinsman. It came to an end at Luke Easter Park at 3090 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with a festival that included food, vendors, live music, dancing, games and more.
Country music star Chase Rice performs surprise concert at his Welcome to the Farm Bar in Cleveland's Flats
CLEVELAND — Many flocked to Cleveland's Flats last night to watch the highly anticipated Ohio State vs. Notre Dame football game. Those watching the game at Welcome to the Farm received quite a surprise. Country music star Chase Rice took the stage in Cleveland for a surprise performance at...
17-year-old girl missing in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public with locating a missing teenage girl. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 17-year-old Irma Ajuchan has been reported missing by Cleveland...
Euclid Italian restaurant turns diners into family
EUCLID, Ohio — At Mama Catena Vino e’ Cucina, or Mama Catena’s, as it’s affectionately called, diners are not only served with a traditional Sicilian affair, but they’re also treated to heaping portions of warmth, hospitality and family. The family behind the Italian restaurant in...
Flood Watch in effect for multiple Northeast Ohio counties: See if your county is on the list
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — As wet weather continues to bring soggy conditions to Labor Day weekend plans throughout Northeast Ohio, multiple counties are also under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Monday night. The impacted counties are listed below:. Ashland. Carroll. Columbiana. Coshocton. Holmes. Mahoning. Richland. Stark. Trumbull. Tuscarawas.
Flood Advisories have been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
CLEVELAND — Severe weather is making its way through the Northeast Ohio region today causing heavy rains that have a potential to cause flooding. According to the National Weather Service Flood Advisories have been issued for the following counties:. Medina until 10 p.m. Portage, Summit until 9:45 p.m. Cuyahoga...
National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touchdown in Boardman
CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland has confirmed that a "brief tornado" touched down in Boardman on Sunday afternoon. The NWS reports that the confirmation comes based on video evidence of a "visible funnel" taken from the Southern Park Mall, plus aerial drone imagery of the storm damage.
Vermilion man dies in 4-vehicle crash Sunday night
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Vermilion man has died after a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday along US 6 near mile post 5. Authorities with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the Madison Township crash happened as a...
Cleveland Division of Police announce Passing of Cleveland Patrol Officer
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police have announced the passing of Cleveland Police Department Patrol Officer Clayton Ellenberger, age 38. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ellenberger passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 31....
Parma soldier suffers injury after volunteering to fight for Ukraine in war against Russia
PARMA, Ohio — Manus McCaffery lived for three months as a member of a volunteer division of the Georgian military in Ukraine's fight against Russia. That was before an injury forced him to return home to Parma. "We rolled out, we were there to hit an armor column, unfortunately...
1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight shooting in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person has died and multiple others were injured after an overnight shooting in East Cleveland. 3News' Neil Fischer has confirmed with police that it happened outside of the Just Us Lounge and Deli in the 13900 block of Euclid Avenue around 2:53 a.m. Monday.
Shots allegedly fired at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio — A shooting happened at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night, according to reports from NBC affiliate station WFMJ. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities confirmed to WFMJ that shots were fired...
16-year-old shot in hand by Akron police officer according to Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett
AKRON, Ohio — A 16-year-old male was shot in the hand by an Akron police officer Saturday evening after an incident involving a firearm at a residence. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 3News reporter...
No. 2 Ohio State wears down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud threw two touchdown passes and Ohio State's revamped defense gave its vaunted offense time to find its groove as the second-ranked Buckeyes beat No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 on Saturday night. The top-five opening matchup was a homecoming for first-year Notre Dame coach Marcus...
Man fatally shot after attacking CMHA police officer on Cleveland's west side
CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old man is dead after being shot by a Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) police officer early on Monday. According to a statement from CMHA, an officer responded to a call for assistance at Riverside Park on the city's west side when he was flagged down by the 33-year-old man.
