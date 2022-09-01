ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Wolf secured after 'briefly breaching its habitat' at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: What we know

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says they have resumed normal operations after a wolf breached its habitat Monday morning. Jacqueline Gerling, director of communications for the zoo, provided the following statement about the incident to 3News shortly before noon: "This morning a Mexican Gray Wolf was secured by staff after briefly breaching its habitat. No guests or employees were harmed. This incident remains under investigation. The zoo is safe for guests and has resumed normal operations."
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

2022 Labor Day parade in Cleveland: Watch video of the full parade

CLEVELAND — Labor Day has arrived, which means it’s also time for the annual parade in Cleveland. The 2022 parade, which included Congresswoman Shontel Brown as the Grand Marshal, began at 11 a.m. at E. 146th and Kinsman. It came to an end at Luke Easter Park at 3090 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with a festival that included food, vendors, live music, dancing, games and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Business
Cleveland, OH
Industry
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
WKYC

17-year-old girl missing in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public with locating a missing teenage girl. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 17-year-old Irma Ajuchan has been reported missing by Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Euclid Italian restaurant turns diners into family

EUCLID, Ohio — At Mama Catena Vino e’ Cucina, or Mama Catena’s, as it’s affectionately called, diners are not only served with a traditional Sicilian affair, but they’re also treated to heaping portions of warmth, hospitality and family. The family behind the Italian restaurant in...
EUCLID, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To The Moon#Space Weather
WKYC

National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touchdown in Boardman

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland has confirmed that a "brief tornado" touched down in Boardman on Sunday afternoon. The NWS reports that the confirmation comes based on video evidence of a "visible funnel" taken from the Southern Park Mall, plus aerial drone imagery of the storm damage.
BOARDMAN, OH
WKYC

Vermilion man dies in 4-vehicle crash Sunday night

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Vermilion man has died after a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday along US 6 near mile post 5. Authorities with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the Madison Township crash happened as a...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WKYC

Shots allegedly fired at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio — A shooting happened at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night, according to reports from NBC affiliate station WFMJ. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities confirmed to WFMJ that shots were fired...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKYC

No. 2 Ohio State wears down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud threw two touchdown passes and Ohio State's revamped defense gave its vaunted offense time to find its groove as the second-ranked Buckeyes beat No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 on Saturday night. The top-five opening matchup was a homecoming for first-year Notre Dame coach Marcus...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy