On a pair of back-to-back plays in Saturday night’s win over Notre Dame, Xavier Johnson showed why he’s now a scholarship player at Ohio State. With the Buckeyes sitting on only seven points late in the third quarter, Johnson delivered the go-ahead touchdown that would ultimately be the game-winning score in Ohio State’s 21-10 victory. Getting the first extended playing time of his Ohio State career at slot receiver because Jaxon Smith-Njigba had left the game with a leg injury, Johnson beat Notre Dame cornerback Jaden Mickey into the end zone and caught a pass from C.J. Stroud – just one play after his first-ever catch as a Buckeye – for a 24-yard touchdown.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO