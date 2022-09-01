Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Peyton Woodyard Calls OSU Visit “A Trip To Remember,” Keon Keeley Impressed by Ohio Stadium Crowd, Aneyas Williams Records 8 Touchdowns
Ohio State continues to see the fruit of its labor from putting on a massive recruiting weekend. The Buckeyes continued to make a strong impression on five-star 2024 California safety Peyton Woodyard, who visited Ohio State with his St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) teammates Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Matayo Uiagalelei. “Visiting...
Eleven Warriors
The Silver Bullets Show Up for Ohio State Against Notre Dame in Jim Knowles' First Game As Defensive Coordinator
The wise among us would probably suggest we get a few more data points before drawing that conclusion, but for one night, in new defensive coordinator Jim Knowle's first game in the Ohio State press box, it sure looked like it. Ohio State's 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Shuts Out Notre Dame in Second Half During Best-Case Debut For Jim Knowles’ Defense:
One play into Saturday night’s Ohio State-Notre Dame game, Buckeye fans were all thinking the same thing. The brand-new defense they heard about all offseason and the advanced scheme employed by first-year coordinator Jim Knowles couldn’t stop a first-time starting quarterback from completing a 54-yard pass play down to the Ohio State 31-yard-line – on the very first snap of the game.
Eleven Warriors
Lathan Ransom Says “We Were Called Soft All Last Year,” Jim Knowles Says “We Expected” Great Defensive Performance
A win over the fifth-ranked team in the nation didn't come easy for the Buckeyes on Saturday. But even on an uncharacteristically out-of-sync night for the typically high-octane Ohio State offense, the scarlet and gray pulled out a double-digit win over a college football powerhouse at Ohio Stadium. After a...
Eleven Warriors
Xavier Johnson Shows Why He’s A Scholarship Player, Lathan Ransom Steps Up at Safety and Jim Knowles Coaches from Press Box
On a pair of back-to-back plays in Saturday night’s win over Notre Dame, Xavier Johnson showed why he’s now a scholarship player at Ohio State. With the Buckeyes sitting on only seven points late in the third quarter, Johnson delivered the go-ahead touchdown that would ultimately be the game-winning score in Ohio State’s 21-10 victory. Getting the first extended playing time of his Ohio State career at slot receiver because Jaxon Smith-Njigba had left the game with a leg injury, Johnson beat Notre Dame cornerback Jaden Mickey into the end zone and caught a pass from C.J. Stroud – just one play after his first-ever catch as a Buckeye – for a 24-yard touchdown.
Eleven Warriors
No Freshmen Play on Offense or Defense in Ohio State’s Season Opener Against Notre Dame
Opening the season in the Shoe, on primetime television and against fifth-ranked Notre Dame is not the recipe for true freshmen to see the field. Ohio State has veteran depth and talent at every position. As a result, the Buckeyes did not turn to any of their true freshmen to play snaps on offense or defense against the Fighting Irish.
Eleven Warriors
Photos of Recruits Attending Ohio State's 21-10 Victory over Notre Dame
Ohio State may not see a recruiting weekend quite like what it experienced Saturday in the Buckeyes' season-opening 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. More than 60 recruits were in attendance for the victory, and there was no shortage of highly-touted prospects that made their way to Columbus. Five-star defensive ends...
Eleven Warriors
Final Thoughts, Questions and Players to Watch for Ohio State’s Season Opener Against Notre Dame
It’s finally game day in Columbus. In just 12 hours following the publication of this article, Ohio State and Notre Dame will be live on ABC as the second-ranked Buckeyes and fifth-ranked Fighting Irish go head-to-head in the marquee game of the opening week of the college football season.
Eleven Warriors
“We Have to Be Able to Finish and Execute in the Fourth Quarter”
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman once played for Ohio State. If anyone knows what it takes to beat the Buckeyes, it would be a guy like him. Going into the top-five matchup, Freeman knew that his Fighting Irish had to play close to perfect in order to pull off the upset. They didn't, especially when it mattered most, as Ohio State won the season opener, 21-10.
Eleven Warriors
Gene Smith Says "We Gotta Kick Their Ass Tonight" At Ohio State Skull Session Before Notre Dame Game
Gene Smith didn't mince words at Skull Session Saturday. A couple hours before kickoff between the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish in Columbus, the Ohio State athletic director delivered a strong message for his former school. “I love my alma mater, but we gotta kick their ass tonight," Smith told Buckeye...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Still Evaluating Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Injury, But Hopes to Have Him Available This Week:
Ryan Day expects Jaxon Smith-Njigba to be back on the field sooner than later. During an appearance on Big Ten Network on Monday afternoon, the Ohio State head coach said Smith-Njigba’s injury is “not a long-term thing,” and he remains hopeful the Buckeyes’ star wide receiver will be available to play this Saturday against Arkansas State.
Eleven Warriors
Julian Fleming Listed As Game-Time Decision, Kamryn Babb Available for Ohio State's Season Opener Against Notre Dame
Ohio State could be without one of its top four wide receivers for its season opener. Third-year wideout Julian Fleming, who took first-team reps this preseason alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr., is listed as a game-time decision against Notre Dame. He participated in early warmups with his teammates before appearing later wearing street clothes on the field, further indicating his status as questionable.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says the Buckeyes "Have To Be Able To Win Ugly," Hopes Jaxon Smith-Njigba And Julian Fleming Will Be Back Next Week Following Notre Dame Win
The Buckeyes cleared the first hurdle on Saturday. It wasn't always pretty, as Ohio State took a 10-7 deficit to halftime against Notre Dame, but blanked the Irish in the second half to finish with a double-digit win at the Horseshoe. Following the 21-10 win, Ryan Day, Jim Knowles and...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Honors 2002 National Championship Team With On-Field Celebration
The celebrations continued for the Buckeyes' 2002 national championship team Saturday night. Twenty years after Ohio State won the national championship, Jim Tressel, some of his former assistants and a bunch of players from that team gathered back in Columbus for a 20th-anniversary celebration. It culminated in an on-field celebration during the first half of the Buckeyes' season opener against Notre Dame Saturday night.
Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Arkansas State Before the Red Wolves Come to Columbus
NOON – SATURDAY, SEPT. 11. Still, with a lesser opponent comes the expectation to look stellar for a team like Ohio State, which isn’t without some kinks to iron out after an uneven performance against the Fighting Irish over the weekend. Here are five things to know about...
Eleven Warriors
Emeka Egbuka Scores First Touchdown of Career, First of the Season For Ohio State on 31-Yard Pass From C.J. Stroud
The first Buckeye touchdown of the season was also the first of Emeka Egbuka's career. C.J. Stroud found the sophomore wideout for a 31-yard score on a 3rd-and-6 play on Ohio State's second possession of the first quarter, and the Buckeyes took a 7-3 lead on the Fighting Irish after the extra point.
Eleven Warriors
Watch: TBDBITL Performs Some Jazz, Uses Drone Show During Halftime of Season Opener
Saturday night wasn't just the opening game of the season for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. The Best Damn Band in the Land also debuted their 2022 squad, one that continues to impress just like every other season. There's clearly a reason they have that nickname. Whether it was...
Eleven Warriors
Get Dumped Then, Notre Dame
The day we've all been waiting for is finally here. Ohio State's 2022 season begins tonight against Notre Dame. The Horseshoe will be loud, the atmosphere will be electric and the Buckeyes will be fast and violent. That's a great recipe for winning football games. I predict Ohio State will...
