Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Peyton Woodyard Calls OSU Visit “A Trip To Remember,” Keon Keeley Impressed by Ohio Stadium Crowd, Aneyas Williams Records 8 Touchdowns

Ohio State continues to see the fruit of its labor from putting on a massive recruiting weekend. The Buckeyes continued to make a strong impression on five-star 2024 California safety Peyton Woodyard, who visited Ohio State with his St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) teammates Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Matayo Uiagalelei. “Visiting...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Shuts Out Notre Dame in Second Half During Best-Case Debut For Jim Knowles’ Defense:

One play into Saturday night’s Ohio State-Notre Dame game, Buckeye fans were all thinking the same thing. The brand-new defense they heard about all offseason and the advanced scheme employed by first-year coordinator Jim Knowles couldn’t stop a first-time starting quarterback from completing a 54-yard pass play down to the Ohio State 31-yard-line – on the very first snap of the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Eleven Warriors

Xavier Johnson Shows Why He’s A Scholarship Player, Lathan Ransom Steps Up at Safety and Jim Knowles Coaches from Press Box

On a pair of back-to-back plays in Saturday night’s win over Notre Dame, Xavier Johnson showed why he’s now a scholarship player at Ohio State. With the Buckeyes sitting on only seven points late in the third quarter, Johnson delivered the go-ahead touchdown that would ultimately be the game-winning score in Ohio State’s 21-10 victory. Getting the first extended playing time of his Ohio State career at slot receiver because Jaxon Smith-Njigba had left the game with a leg injury, Johnson beat Notre Dame cornerback Jaden Mickey into the end zone and caught a pass from C.J. Stroud – just one play after his first-ever catch as a Buckeye – for a 24-yard touchdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Photos of Recruits Attending Ohio State's 21-10 Victory over Notre Dame

Ohio State may not see a recruiting weekend quite like what it experienced Saturday in the Buckeyes' season-opening 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. More than 60 recruits were in attendance for the victory, and there was no shortage of highly-touted prospects that made their way to Columbus. Five-star defensive ends...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

“We Have to Be Able to Finish and Execute in the Fourth Quarter”

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman once played for Ohio State. If anyone knows what it takes to beat the Buckeyes, it would be a guy like him. Going into the top-five matchup, Freeman knew that his Fighting Irish had to play close to perfect in order to pull off the upset. They didn't, especially when it mattered most, as Ohio State won the season opener, 21-10.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Still Evaluating Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Injury, But Hopes to Have Him Available This Week:

Ryan Day expects Jaxon Smith-Njigba to be back on the field sooner than later. During an appearance on Big Ten Network on Monday afternoon, the Ohio State head coach said Smith-Njigba’s injury is “not a long-term thing,” and he remains hopeful the Buckeyes’ star wide receiver will be available to play this Saturday against Arkansas State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Julian Fleming Listed As Game-Time Decision, Kamryn Babb Available for Ohio State's Season Opener Against Notre Dame

Ohio State could be without one of its top four wide receivers for its season opener. Third-year wideout Julian Fleming, who took first-team reps this preseason alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr., is listed as a game-time decision against Notre Dame. He participated in early warmups with his teammates before appearing later wearing street clothes on the field, further indicating his status as questionable.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Honors 2002 National Championship Team With On-Field Celebration

The celebrations continued for the Buckeyes' 2002 national championship team Saturday night. Twenty years after Ohio State won the national championship, Jim Tressel, some of his former assistants and a bunch of players from that team gathered back in Columbus for a 20th-anniversary celebration. It culminated in an on-field celebration during the first half of the Buckeyes' season opener against Notre Dame Saturday night.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Get Dumped Then, Notre Dame

The day we've all been waiting for is finally here. Ohio State's 2022 season begins tonight against Notre Dame. The Horseshoe will be loud, the atmosphere will be electric and the Buckeyes will be fast and violent. That's a great recipe for winning football games. I predict Ohio State will...
COLUMBUS, OH

