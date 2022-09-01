Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (September 5-11): ‘Monarch,’ ‘American Gigolo’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of September 5-11.
tvinsider.com
2022 Creative Arts Emmys: ‘Euphoria,’ ‘The White Lotus,’ & ‘Stranger Things’ Lead Winners
Heading into the Primetime Emmys on September 12, there are already three TV shows with five wins after the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys on September 4 and 5: Euphoria, The White Lotus, and Stranger Things. Other notable wins from Night 2 of the Creative Arts Emmys include Nathan Lane’s for...
tvinsider.com
‘The Midnight Club’ Producer Trevor Macy Talks the Show’s ‘Big Mystery’
The Midnight Club is the latest Netflix offering from the duo behind gothic hits The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor and last year’s shocking spookfest Midnight Mass. Horror master Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy bring us this spooky new series, set in a bleak hospice where eight terminally ill teens tell one another terrifying tales, which we see play out onscreen.
tvinsider.com
‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: Viserys Goes to Hunt, Daemon Goes to War
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3, “Second of His Name.”]. If hunts leave you suspicious after that fateful excursion for Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), never fear — the hunt in “Second of His Name” leaves all main characters unharmed. It does, however, expose the realm’s fraying faith in Viserys (Paddy Considine) and his choice of heir, and sends Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) away from her father to process her feelings. Here’s how it happens.
tvinsider.com
McEnroe Then and Now, Anthony Edwards Meets the Dead, Project Artemis, Rick and Morty
John McEnroe, busy this weekend as an ESPN commentator at the U.S. Open, is the subject of a documentary reliving his bad-boy days on the courts. ER’s Anthony Edwards plays a scientist studying the “homo mortis” species of zombie in the latest chapter of Tales of the Walking Dead. Smithsonian Channel checks in on NASA’s Artemis program with eyes on the moon. The Emmy-winning cult cartoon Rick and Morty returns for a sixth season.
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival
Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
tvinsider.com
How to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Without HBO or HBO Max
House of the Dragon was HBO’s biggest series premiere with an estimated 9.986 million viewers but if you’re not a HBO or HBO Max subscriber you may feel left out when all of your friends are posting Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) memes and you have no idea what they’re talking about. Fortunately, that’s no longer the case.
tvinsider.com
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Recap: Mick’s Addiction Leads to an O’Brien Intervention
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 4 “That’s All There Is to That.”]. First, let’s get the good news out of the way: Sarah’s (Jessica Sipos) pregnant again, and she and Kevin (Brendan Penny) are thrilled. After saying “I love you,” Connor (Andrew Francis) and Margaret (Mariesa Crouse) signal making their relationship official with a handshake and a kiss.
tvinsider.com
‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ Recap: Survival of the Fittest
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1, Episode 6, “Amy/Dr. Everett.”]. If you ever wanted to watch a nature documentary about zombies, then “Amy/Dr. Everett” is the episode for you. Well, maybe that’s not entirely true. The gist of...
tvinsider.com
‘Cornered’: Terry Crews Gets Candid About His Favorite Activities (VIDEO)
The cast of Tales of the Walking Dead may have had to be careful about what they said before their episodes aired, but star Terry Crews was very open when he stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con and answered some questions about himself, including what he’d be doing if he wasn’t an actor, how he relaxes, what he’s watching now, and more.
tvinsider.com
Kelly Clarkson Won ‘American Idol’ 20 Years Ago: Relive Her Best TV Performances (VIDEO)
Not every American Idol winner has gone on to success and fortune; then again, not every Idol winner has Kelly Clarkson’s talent and appeal. Since winning the debut Idol season 20 years ago, Clarkson has only gotten. famous, selling over 25 million albums, charting more than 100 Billboard No....
tvinsider.com
Recipe for Murder, Office Comedy, Athletes on the Edge, CW Farewells
If TV is your favorite Labor Day activity, you’re in luck. Among the many new offerings: Acorn serves up a delectable light mystery, Comedy Central presents a comedy film from one of The Office’s top producers (and actors), National Geographic takes you to the edge with adventure athletes, and The CW closes the door on two of its series.
tvinsider.com
Say Bonjour to the Cast Members of Bravo’s ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’
After Monday’s supersized episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, Bravo will disembark in France for its newest reality show, Real Girlfriends in Paris. As the cable network explains in a synopsis, RGIP’s 10-episode first season will follow six American expats as they “[experience] their wildest adventure yet in the most beautiful city in the world.”
tvinsider.com
Sam Heughan Plays Against Type as a ‘Quite Unstable’ Potential Perp in ‘Suspect’
You’ll quickly ID one prime suspect in this drama about a veteran detective, Danny Frater (James Nesbitt), investigating the possible murder of his estranged daughter, Christina (Imogen King), and retracing her last days and hours in hopes of discovering the truth. Outlander’s Sam Heughan appears in the fifth of...
tvinsider.com
‘Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin’ Examines the Real Stakes of Adventure Athletes (VIDEO)
It’s hard not to wince watching Free Solo, the Oscar-winning doc about rock climber Alex Honnold ascending Yosemite’s 3,000-foot El Capitan vertical face — without a rope — in 2017. The film’s directors, Jimmy Chin and E. Chai Vasarhelyi, now look to the habits of other adventure athletes in Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin, a 10-part series (which moves to 10/9c September 6 and appears on Disney+ September 7).
tvinsider.com
‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6 Trailer Teases Multiple Docs in Danger (VIDEO)
The first trailer for The Good Doctor Season 6 is finally here, and Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) may not be the only one we need to be worried about!. Even though the new video (which you can watch below) begins with a happy look at newlyweds Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) sharing a romantic dance on the roof of the hospital, things then take a frightening turn. Owen (Villanueva’s abusive and awful ex-boyfriend, who pretended to be a flower delivery man to get into St. Bonaventure and stabbed Lim and the nurse) holds several people hostage, and among them: Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin). Lea begs her new husband not to go downstairs, but Shaun argues, “Dr. Lim may need my help.”
tvinsider.com
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Is Prime Video’s Biggest Premiere Ever
Amazon made The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power a global event, with the Prime Video series dropping its first two episodes on September 1 and 2 (depending on your time zone), and its first day was a major success. Amazon has announced that more than 25 million...
tvinsider.com
Former ‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Updates Fans on Anniversary of Stroke: ‘I’m Still Here’
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette is deeply missed by fans, but after her stroke last year, fans are just grateful she is still with us. And so is she. Perrette recently acknowledged the one-year anniversary of her stroke in a tweet, and celebrated her strength throughout the many challenges life has thrown her way in recent years.
